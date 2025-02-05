Ajwain benefits: 7 reasons why you should add carom seeds to your meal

Ajwain or carom seeds are a medicinal herb known for their distinct aroma and flavour. Knowing these 7 ajwain benefits will convince you to incorporate these into your daily diet.

Carom seeds, or ajwain, have been a staple in traditional Indian medicine for centuries and are found in almost every Indian kitchen. These tiny, round seeds not only add a burst of flavour to your food but also work wonders for your health. Packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, it offers a number of health benefits, including improving heart health, easing chronic pain, and helping with common colds and infections. Not only this, this medicinal herb is also used for its strong aroma, making the meal more appealing. Hence, food is incomplete without a sprinkle of carom seeds. Let us help you understand the ajwain benefits.

Carom seeds or ajwain benefits

Here are 7 ajwain benefits you should know about:

1. Good for digestion

Do you frequently suffer from gastric problems such as stomach pain, cramps, or indigestion? If that is the case, then carrom seeds can help you relieve that. Carrom seeds contain a compound called thymol that increases the secretion of gastric juices. This, in turn, improves the digestion process by easing indigestion, bloating and gas. Consuming a small amount of carom seeds or drinking ajwain water can soothe the digestive tract and relax the muscles in the gastrointestinal tract, reducing discomfort.

2. Lowers blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension, is a global concern and can increase the risk of stroke and heart disease. One of the biggest carom seeds or ajwain benefits is that they can help lower blood pressure levels. A study published in Phytomedicine found that the extract of carom seeds led to a reduction in blood pressure in rats. This is due to the natural compounds like thymol found in carom seeds, which can relax the blood vessels and improve blood circulation.

3. Improves cholesterol levels

Cholesterol levels are a major concern for heart health. High levels of LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides, combined with low levels of HDL (good cholesterol), increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. A study published in Pharmacognosy Research has shown that carom seed extract is effective in lowering total cholesterol, triglycerides, and LDL cholesterol while simultaneously increasing HDL cholesterol. This prevents heart arteries from being blocked and supports good heart health, making it one of the best ajwain benefits.

4. Relieves cough and congestion

If you struggle with frequent colds and coughs, this is the perfect home remedy you may need. Carom seeds are often used to relieve symptoms of respiratory issues like cough and congestion. The seeds have natural expectorant properties, which help clear mucus from the respiratory tract. Drinking ajwain tea can provide relief from coughing, cold, and nasal congestion. The thymol in carom seeds helps open up the airways, making it easier to breathe and reducing discomfort caused by blocked sinuses.

5. Fights bacteria and infection

Carom seeds possess powerful antibacterial and antifungal properties. A study published in Pharmacognosy Research highlights the ajwain benefits in combating harmful microorganisms, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Salmonella, which are common causes of foodborne illnesses. The active compounds thymol and carvacrol are believed to be responsible for these antimicrobial effects. Regular consumption of carom seeds can help prevent bacterial and fungal infections, keeping your immunity strong.

6. Toothache relief

Carom seeds can be a natural remedy for those who experience a toothache or gum infection. Ajwain benefits include its antibacterial properties that help fight oral infections, and its anti-inflammatory effects may reduce the pain associated with toothaches. Chewing on a few carom seeds or using ajwain oil as a mouth rinse can help soothe the discomfort and provide temporary relief while promoting oral health.

7. Reduces arthritis pain

Arthritis is caused by inflammation in the joints, leading to pain and discomfort. Carom seeds are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation and alleviate the pain associated with arthritis. According to a study published in Biochemistry Research International, carom seeds have been shown to relieve inflammatory conditions and may help reduce joint pain and improve mobility.

Now that you know multiple ajwain benefits, you should know how to consume them in the right way.

How to consume ajwain or carom seeds?

There are many ajwain benefits that we know of. Here are 3 ways to consume these tiny seeds.

Ajwain water: Soak a teaspoon of ajwain seeds in water overnight. In the morning, strain, warm it and drink the water on an empty stomach to improve digestion.

Ajwain powder: Grind ajwain seeds into powder and mix with warm water or honey to relieve indigestion, cough, and throat issues.

Ajwain tea: Boil a teaspoon of ajwain seeds in water for 5 minutes, strain, and sip the tea to relieve bloating, indigestion, or respiratory congestion.

What are the side effects of ajwain?

Ajwain is generally safe when consumed in moderation, but excessive intake can cause issues like acidity, acid reflux, and peptic ulcers. The thymol in ajwain may also lead to dizziness or nausea when consumed in large quantities. Additionally, excessive consumption during pregnancy may pose risks to fetal development, so it is best to limit intake during this time. Always use ajwain in moderation to avoid potential side effects.

Related FAQs Can ajwain reduce belly fat? Ajwain can help improve digestion, which might help reduce bloating and support a healthy metabolism. While it cannot help you lose weight, it can be a healthy addition to your healthy diet. Is ajwain good for skin? Yes, ajwain has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help combat skin infections, acne, and rashes. Consult a healthcare provider to understand how to use it. Is ajwain helpful in irregular periods? Ajwain is believed to help regulate menstrual cycles due to its hormone-balancing properties. However, it is always best to consult with a healthcare professional before using it for periods.