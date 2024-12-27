Cardamom is not just an aromatic spice: Know 6 weight loss benefits

There are many cardamom benefits that can aid weight loss. Here are some ways that the spice helps to keep you in shape.

Who thought that a simple spice such as cardamom could make a world of difference in your weight loss journey? Be it in the form of a soothing tea, or just by chewing a few pods, there are many cardamom benefits, with weight loss being a major one. Not only does it help in reducing bloating and promoting better digestion, but regular consumption can also speed up metabolism as well as reduce the risk of high blood sugar. However, it is important to not over-consume cardamom and stick to the recommended dosage.

Can cardamom help you lose weight?

Yes, cardamom can support weight loss by increasing metabolism and helping in digestion. It works best when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise, explains Dietitian Archana S. Not only weight loss, but many cardamom benefits support overall health and well-being. A rat study, published in the Iranian Journal of Basic Medical Sciences, revealed that cardamom powder could significantly reduce glucose intolerance, oxidative stress, and inflammation in the liver of obese rats fed with a high carbohydrate high-fat diet over two weeks.

Cardamom benefits that support weight loss

Shedding extra kilos is one of the biggest cardamom benefits. It can do this in several ways:

1. Boosts metabolism

One of the biggest cardamom benefits is that it contains active compounds like cineole and terpenes that may enhance metabolic rates. This helps the body burn calories more efficiently. A faster metabolism increases energy expenditure, which is essential for weight loss, states a study, published in the journal Nutrients.

2. Improves digestion

Cardamom aids in better digestion by stimulating the secretion of digestive enzymes and reducing bloating. Maintaining efficient digestion is one of the best cardamom benefits as this ensures proper nutrient absorption and prevents fat accumulation from undigested food. A research paper, published in Nutrition Today, states that cardamom was used to alleviate digestive disorders and obesity as part of ancient traditional medical practices.

3. Reduces water retention

It acts as a natural diuretic. Thus, helping the body eliminate excess water and toxins is one of the best cardamom benefits to promote weight loss. By reducing water retention, it minimises bloating and contributes to a leaner appearance. When it comes to functional abdominal pain disorders (FAPDs), this study, published in the journal Nutrients, lists cardamom as one of the main spices to help with abdominal pain, discomfort as well as gas. This also reduces the appearance of being bloated.

4. Curbs appetite

When it comes to weight loss, one of the most effective cardamom benefits is its power to curb hunger cravings. The aromatic compounds in cardamom can help suppress cravings and reduce overall food intake. Controlling appetite prevents overeating and supports calorie deficit, which is key to losing weight. A study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, states that cardamom modulates the neuroendocrine axis which is responsible for regulating food intake as well as body weight.

5. Manages blood sugar levels

Cardamom may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity. Stable blood sugar reduces hunger pangs and prevents the cycle of overeating caused by fluctuating sugar levels. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that the addition of black cardamom to a diet can improve signs of metabolic syndrome, conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, much more effectively than green cardamom.

6. Combats stress-induced weight gain

Cardamom’s calming properties can help reduce stress by lowering cortisol levels. High stress often leads to emotional eating and fat storage, particularly around the abdomen, so managing stress indirectly supports weight loss, explains Archana.

How to use cardamom for weight loss?

While there are many cardamom benefits when it comes to weight loss, it is important to incorporate this spice in the right way. Here are a few ways you can do that.

Cardamom tea : Brew cardamom pods in hot water and drink it as tea. This can boost metabolism, aid digestion, and help curb cravings, especially when consumed between meals. These are some cardamom benefits that can help you shed kilos in no time.

: Brew cardamom pods in hot water and drink it as tea. This can boost metabolism, aid digestion, and help curb cravings, especially when consumed between meals. These are some cardamom benefits that can help you shed kilos in no time. Morning water : Crush a few cardamom pods and soak them in a glass of water overnight. Drink this detox water on an empty stomach in the morning to kickstart digestion and promote fat metabolism.

: Crush a few cardamom pods and soak them in a glass of water overnight. Drink this detox water on an empty stomach in the morning to kickstart digestion and promote fat metabolism. Chew cardamom pods : If you don’t have time to whip up something, you can also get these cardamom benefits by simply chewing a pod after meals. This can help improve digestion, freshen breath, and curb post-meal sugar cravings, aiding in portion control.

: If you don’t have time to whip up something, you can also get these cardamom benefits by simply chewing a pod after meals. This can help improve digestion, freshen breath, and curb post-meal sugar cravings, aiding in portion control. Add to smoothies : Add a pinch of cardamom powder to your smoothies or shakes. It enhances flavour, supports digestion, and prevents bloating, helping maintain a flatter stomach.

: Add a pinch of cardamom powder to your smoothies or shakes. It enhances flavour, supports digestion, and prevents bloating, helping maintain a flatter stomach. Sprinkle on fruits : Dust a small amount of cardamom powder over fresh fruits like apples, pears, or bananas. This adds a flavourful twist while promoting better digestion and reducing bloating.

: Dust a small amount of cardamom powder over fresh fruits like apples, pears, or bananas. This adds a flavourful twist while promoting better digestion and reducing bloating. Mix with herbal infusions – Combine cardamom with other herbs like ginger or cinnamon in herbal infusions. This synergistic blend can improve metabolism and support overall weight loss efforts.

What to keep in mind while eating cardamom for weight loss?

There are many cardamom benefits for weight loss, however, using the right amount of the spice, and consuming this at the right time is essential. When using cardamom for weight loss, moderation is the key. Use 1-2 pods or a small pinch of powder daily because excessive intake can cause digestive discomfort. Add it as a supplement to a healthy diet and active lifestyle, not a replacement. Consuming whole pods or pure cardamom powder without additives is better, explains Archana, adding, and mixing it with warm water, tea, or food to aid digestion.

What are the side effects of cardamom?

While cardamom benefits surpass the possible side effects, there are still some risks that you must know if you are using the spice.

Allergic reactions : Some people may be allergic to cardamom and might experience skin rashes, respiratory problems, or throat irritation.

: Some people may be allergic to cardamom and might experience skin rashes, respiratory problems, or throat irritation. Gallstone complications : Cardamom can worsen symptoms in people suffering from gallstones, as it will increase the flow of bile that can cause pain.

: Cardamom can worsen symptoms in people suffering from gallstones, as it will increase the flow of bile that can cause pain. Digestive issues : Some may experience nausea, diarrhoea, or acid reflux with excessive intake.

: Some may experience nausea, diarrhoea, or acid reflux with excessive intake. Interactions with medication : Cardamom might adversely react with certain medications. So, if you’re on medication, then it is important to consult a doctor before consuming cardamom.

: Cardamom might adversely react with certain medications. So, if you’re on medication, then it is important to consult a doctor before consuming cardamom. Risk of over-intake: High consumption of cardamom can lead to imbalances or adverse effects like dehydration due to its diuretic properties.

Note: There are many cardamom benefits, not only for weight loss but for overall health and wellness. However, always consult a healthcare provider if you have allergies or medical conditions, before adding the spice to your daily diet.

Related FAQs How much cardamom can you eat for weight loss in a day? For weight loss, 1-2 cardamom pods or a small pinch (about 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon) of cardamom powder per day is sufficient. Can you eat cardamom every day? Yes, you can eat cardamom every day in moderation, as it is generally safe and can support digestion and overall health. What is the best time to eat cardamom for weight loss? The best time to eat cardamom for weight loss is in the morning on an empty stomach or after meals to aid digestion and curb cravings.