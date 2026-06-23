Can people with diabetes eat mangoes? Know glycemic index and safe portion size

Mangoes are sweet, but that doesn't automatically make them off-limits for people with diabetes. An expert explains the glycemic index of mangoes, portion control, and the smartest ways to enjoy this summer fruit.

Summer and mangoes go hand in hand. From Alphonso to Dasheri, the king of fruits finds its way into almost every Indian household. But for people living with diabetes, mango season often comes with a dilemma—”Should I avoid mangoes completely?” The good news is that the answer is not necessarily yes. While mangoes are naturally sweet and contain carbohydrates, they can still fit into a diabetes-friendly diet when eaten mindfully.

According to Dr Anshuman Kaushal, Director, Robotic GI, Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, understanding concepts like glycemic index, glycemic load, portion size, and timing of consumption is far more important than simply banning a fruit. Here’s what you need to know before enjoying your next slice of mango.

What is the glycemic index of mango?

The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels. Foods with a GI below 55 are considered low, while those between 56 and 69 are considered moderate.

Dr Kaushal says, “Mangoes have a GI of around 51 to 56, placing them in the low-to-moderate range. In comparison, white bread has a GI of about 75, white rice ranges from 64 to 72, and ripe bananas have a GI of around 62. This means mangoes may not raise blood sugar as rapidly as many people assume.”

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Why glycemic load matters more

For diabetes management, glycemic load (GL) is often a more practical measure because it considers serving size. A 100-gram serving of mango, roughly 6 to 8 slices, has a glycemic load of 8 to 10, which is considered low. According to research published in the journal Nutrients, foods rich in fibre and antioxidants may help moderate post-meal blood sugar responses when consumed in appropriate portions. This is one reason why fresh mangoes can be included in a balanced diet for people with well-controlled diabetes.

Factors that affect how mango impacts blood sugar

1. Ripeness matters

Fully ripe mangoes contain more natural sugars than semi-ripe varieties. Sweeter varieties such as Alphonso and Kesar may have a greater impact on blood sugar than less sweet options like Totapuri.

2. Fresh fruit is better than juice

Fresh mango contains fibre, which helps slow sugar absorption. Mango juice and desserts remove much of this fibre and can cause blood sugar to rise more quickly.

3. What you eat it with matters

Eating a mango after a meal rich in protein and fibre may reduce sudden blood sugar spikes compared to eating it on an empty stomach.

4. Portion size is key

According to Dr Kaushal, the real issue is often quantity, not the fruit itself. Eating two or three mangoes in one sitting can deliver a large amount of sugar quickly.

Safe mango consumption tips for people with diabetes

People with diabetes can enjoy mangoes safely by following a few simple guidelines:

Stick to 100-120 grams per serving (around 6-8 slices)

Limit consumption to 2-3 times per week

Eat mangoes after meals rather than as a standalone snack

Pair them with nuts, Greek yoghurt, or another protein source

Monitor blood sugar levels after eating mangoes, especially if trying them for the first time

For those using insulin, remember that 100 grams of mango contains approximately 15 grams of carbohydrates.

Advice for Bariatric Surgery Patients

People who have undergone bariatric procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy or gastric bypass need to be extra cautious. “Their digestive system absorbs nutrients faster, increasing the risk of dumping syndrome. It is recommended to limit portions to around 50 grams per serving and combine mangoes with protein-rich foods,” says Dr Kaushal.