Can milk raise cholesterol levels? Know the best and worst milk types for heart health

Choosing low-fat or plant-based milk can help manage cholesterol levels.
Milk is rich in calcium, protein and vitamins that support bones and muscles. But if you have been diagnosed with high cholesterol, that same glass of milk can suddenly feel confusing. Should you stop drinking milk altogether? Or is it safe in moderation?
Cholesterol, the fatty, waxy substance found in the blood, is often blamed for heart problems. It plays a role in hormone production and cell health. Problems arise when levels, especially LDL or “bad” cholesterol, rise too high and start affecting the heart. Since milk is an animal-based food, it naturally contains fats that can influence cholesterol levels. The key lies not in quitting milk completely, but in understanding which types help and which ones harm your heart health.
High cholesterol increases the risk of plaque buildup in arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis. “Elevated LDL cholesterol can narrow blood vessels and raise the risk of heart attack and stroke,” explains cardiovascular surgeon Dr Sushant Srivastava. Keeping total cholesterol below 200 mg/dL supports smoother blood flow and reduces strain on the heart, making dietary choices especially important.
The effect of milk on cholesterol depends largely on its fat content. Saturated fats raise LDL cholesterol, while low-fat and plant-based options are generally safer. According to Dr Srivastava, people with high cholesterol do not need to eliminate milk entirely, they just need to be selective.
Contains about 3.25 percent fat, including saturated fats that can raise LDL cholesterol if consumed regularly. Best to limit or replace with low-fat options.
These provide calcium and protein without excess saturated fat. Studies supported by the American Heart Association show that reducing saturated fat intake helps lower LDL cholesterol.
With 8–10 percent fat, buffalo milk is significantly higher in saturated fat. “Regular consumption can steadily raise bad cholesterol levels and is not ideal for heart patients,” says Dr Srivastava.
Slightly higher in fat than cow’s milk. It can be consumed occasionally, but moderation is key for those with cholesterol concerns.
Plant-based milks are naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fats.
Unsweetened versions are best to avoid added sugars.
Experts recommend 1–2 cups of skim or low-fat milk daily. Whole milk should be limited to under 150 ml. “For heart patients, plant-based milks like oat or soy are safer long-term choices,” advises Dr Srivastava.
