Can milk lead to weight gain?

Milk, if consumed in its whole fat form, can surely interfere with weight loss goals. However, it has vital nutrients that make it a good addition to your diet. Know if milk lead to weight gain or not.

Since childhood, we were always asked to drink at least a glass of milk daily. We always knew that it provides us with calcium needed for stronger bones. Milk surely contains protein and several vital minerals and vitamins. But, have you ever wondered that do these benefits come at a cost? Many people refrain from consuming milk, thinking it will make them gain weight. Well, let us prick the bubble for you. Milk, if consumed in moderation, can aid in weight loss but making just one mistake can lead to weight gain as well. Know how milk can lead to weight gain and what you can do to mitigate the risk.

Is milk bad for weight loss?

If you are trying to lose weight, you must be wondering how milk will fit into your plans. In moderation, milk can promote long-term weight management. But, you must be aware of the calories, carbs, and unhealthy fats in milk and other dairy products. As per the Nutrients Journal, most young children and approximately half of all adults in the United States drink milk regularly. So, that makes milk a good add-on to your diet. However, drinking excess milk can still boost your calorie intake, leading to weight gain.

If you want to cut down on calories, you can shift from whole milk to skim milk to support your weight loss plan. As a part of your weight loss plan, you must keep a watch on your carbohydrates. When choosing your milk, consider that one cup of milk, irrespective of its fat content, has about 11 to 12 grams of carbs.

With milk and dairy, things get more complicated as you come across varieties like whole-fat, low-fat, reduced-fat, and fat-free (skim) options.

The calorie count in 1 cup of milk varies. Here’s a breakdown of calories in each type of milk:

Whole fat: 146 calories

Reduced fat: 122 calories

Low fat: 102 calories

Non-fat: 86 calories

A 2019 report published in the Journal of Advances in Nutrition suggests that consuming whole-fat dairy products is not linked with weight gain. Instead, persistent consumption of dairy may help to increase lean muscle mass and reduce body fat, especially if you are choosing dairy over high-carb foods.

So, when is milk bad for you? If you are lactose intolerant or have a dairy allergy, then you might have to find the benefits of milk i.e. calcium and protein from other sources.

The fat in milk does not lead to weight gain

When it comes to dairy, you might also want to contemplate the type of fat you are consuming. Milk has lesser amounts of healthy fat. Milk has saturated fat- the “bad” fat that can lead to obesity-related health issues. It all depends on the type of milk you choose. A cup of whole milk has about 4.5 grams of saturated fat, while a cup of skim milk has less than 0.3 grams.

A cup of whole milk has about 12 grams of dietary cholesterol, which may lead to higher LDL cholesterol levels. Milk can also help in the management of abdominal fat. As per the Nutrients Journal, non-fat milk aids in reducing belly fat, while whole-fat milk does show the same effect.

Is milk good for you?

When we think of milk, we always know that it gives us ample calcium, a vital component of healthy bones and muscles. Milk and yoghurt are among the most ideal calcium-rich foods available. A cup of milk, irrespective of its fat content, has about 8 grams of protein. That can help enhance your strength training and physical activity routine.

Milk is an excellent source of:

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B12

Potassium

Phosphorous

Milk also enhances levels of vitamin A and D. It can also curb your risk of certain medical conditions and diseases. A 2016 study published in the Food and Nutrition Research Journal found that regular consumption of dairy was linked with a lower risk of heart disease and certain cancers, including colorectal, breast, bladder, and gastric cancers. Milk and other dairy products are also linked with a lowered risk of type-2 diabetes.

However, a 2021 study published in the Annals of Pediatric Endocrinology and Metabolism suggests that only low-fat dairy, yoghurt and cheese, may have a beneficial role in guarding you against type-2 diabetes.

Who should drink milk for weight gain?

Milk could be a helpful addition to your diet if you want to gain weight or build muscle mass, particularly for:

Athletes and bodybuilders: Because of its protein and fat content, milk is ideal for muscle recovery and growth.

Because of its protein and fat content, milk is ideal for muscle recovery and growth. If you are underweight: People looking to increase their body weight in a healthy manner could benefit from the nutrients and calories in milk.

People looking to increase their body weight in a healthy manner could benefit from the nutrients and calories in milk. Growing children and teenagers: Milk supports bone health and formation, making it an essential food for growing individuals.

Who should avoid milk for weight management?

As per nutritionist Avni Kaul, while milk might be beneficial for some, it may not be suitable for everyone, particularly, for those managing their weight:

Individuals trying to lose weight: Whole milk is calorie-dense, and consuming it regularly may hinder weight loss efforts. Opting for low-fat or skim milk is a better choice.

Whole milk is calorie-dense, and consuming it regularly may hinder weight loss efforts. Opting for low-fat or skim milk is a better choice. People with lactose intolerance: Those who are lactose intolerant should avoid regular milk and look for lactose-free alternatives to avoid digestive issues.

Those who are lactose intolerant should avoid regular milk and look for lactose-free alternatives to avoid digestive issues. People having specific dietary goals: If you’re following a low-calorie or low-fat diet, full-fat milk may not align with your dietary goals.

Milk consumption by age

After witnessing the rise of childhood obesity in the United States, many parents are blaming milk for that. However, a 2019 study published in the Journal of Advances in Nutrition suggests that milk is not to blame. Instead, kids who drink milk regularly are more likely to have a lean body type with a smaller waist circumference and lower fat body percentage than their counterparts who do not drink milk.

Low-fat and non-fat milk can also be a vital and affordable source of calcium, protein and other key minerals and vitamins for older adults who are unable to get many of those important nutrients elsewhere in the diet.

A 2021 study published in the Nutrients Journal suggests that older adults should not avoid milk as its regular consumption can protect them from conditions that are more common in this age group, such as osteoporosis. And since skim milk is low fat and high protein, it also helps with blood pressure management, too.

Also, since lactose intolerance is very common among older adults, the better option may be lactose-free products and fermented products like yoghurt and kefir.

The takeaway

Milk may contribute to weight gain, particularly, when consumed in its full-fat form. While it’s ideal for those looking to add extra calories, build muscle, or gain weight, it may not be suitable for individuals trying to lose weight or with lactose intolerance. Adjusting the type and amount of milk in your diet can help you manage your weight effectively.