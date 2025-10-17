Can eating eggs daily raise your cholesterol levels?

Eggs are packed with protein and nutrients, but can they really raise your cholesterol levels? Know what research says and the right way to include them in your diet.

Most of us barely think beyond eggs for breakfast. Whether it is a boiled egg, a fluffy omelet, or even a poached one, there are many ways to enjoy this versatile food. Rich in high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs help build muscle, support brain function, and keep you full for hours. Yet, their cholesterol content often raises concerns about blood cholesterol levels and heart health. Many wonder if eating eggs daily could increase heart disease risk. Well, the truth is eggs may affect cholesterol, but not always, and there are simple ways to enjoy them safely.

What is the difference between good and bad cholesterol?

Cholesterol is often misunderstood, but it is actually essential for several vital body functions, as it helps make hormones, vitamin D, and bile acids that help digest fats. There are two types of cholesterol—LDL and HDL. LDL or bad cholesterol can build up in your arteries, narrowing them and increasing heart disease risk. HDL, or good cholesterol, helps clear LDL from the bloodstream, protecting your heart. “Your liver naturally produces cholesterol, but foods like meat, cheese, and egg yolks can also contribute. So, the goal is not to avoid cholesterol entirely but to maintain a healthy balance between LDL and HDL,” explains Clinical Dietitian Khushma Shah.

How much cholesterol is in a single egg?

Most of the cholesterol in an egg is found in the yolk, about 186 milligrams per large egg. Since high levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood are linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, it is usually advised to avoid dietary cholesterol, such as that found in eggs.

A study published in Northwestern University in Chicago analyzed data from six US studies and nearly 30,000 participants, found that eating half an egg daily was linked to a slightly higher risk of heart disease and death. However, newer research suggests this link may be overstated. Cholesterol in food does not directly translate to high cholesterol in your blood for most people, because your liver adjusts how much cholesterol it produces depending on what you eat.

Does the cholesterol you eat directly affect your heart health?

Surprisingly, not as much as once believed. According to Harvard Health Publishing, your liver, not your diet, is the main source of cholesterol in your blood. What really influences your cholesterol levels are saturated and trans fats, found in foods like bacon, butter, and pastries. So, an egg a day is generally safe for most people. The key lies in what you pair your eggs with. Fried eggs loaded with cheese or butter are very different from a boiled egg with whole-grain toast and avocado.

Is it safe to eat eggs daily?

Yes, for most healthy individuals. A large 2018 study published in the Journal of Heart in China involving nearly half a million adults found that those who ate one egg a day had a lower risk of heart disease and stroke compared to people who rarely ate them. Eggs also provide antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect eye health and reduce inflammation. When eaten in moderation and as part of a balanced diet, eggs can be a heart-friendly diet.

What is the best way to incorporate eggs into a heart-healthy diet?

You should consume eggs in moderation as part of a healthy, balanced diet. “Instead of pairing eggs with butter, bacon, or cheese, combine them with vegetables, herbs, or whole grains. This keeps your meals nutrient-rich and limits saturated fats, the real culprits behind high LDL levels,” suggests Shah. Boiled or poached eggs are better options than fried ones. Enjoying one or two eggs a day as part of a diet along with fruits, veggies, and whole foods is a safe dietary habit to support both your heart and overall health.