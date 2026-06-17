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Can drinking too much milk increase osteoporosis risk?

Does drinking milk affect the risk of osteoporosis? How nutrition and lifestyle choices help keep bones strong and support overall health.
Written by: Dr Abhijit Agashe Orthopedics
Published On: 17 Jun 2026, 01:43 pm IST
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milk and osteoporosis
Can drinking milk lead to osteoporosis? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

For decades, milk has been associated with strong bones because of its calcium, protein, and, in many regions, vitamin D content. As a result, dairy products have traditionally been recommended as part of a balanced diet to help maintain bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterised by reduced bone strength and increased fracture risk. However, multiple studies have led to public confusion by suggesting that higher dairy consumption does not always translate into lower fracture rates. This has raised an important question: Is milk beneficial or harmful for bone health?

Milk and dairy products are important dietary sources of calcium, a mineral essential for bone formation and maintenance. They also provide high-quality protein and phosphorus, both of which contribute to bone structure and metabolism. Adequate intake of these nutrients, especially during childhood and adulthood, supports the achievement and preservation of bone mass.

The concern that milk may contribute to osteoporosis mainly comes from observational studies cited in medical journals like Springer, Nutrients, BMC Public Health. However, studies by the Journal of Bone and Spine do not prove that milk causes osteoporosis. Fracture risk depends on many factors beyond bone density, including age, muscle strength, balance, physical activity, and overall health.

Another explanation was the “acid–ash hypothesis”, which claims that high-animal-protein diets increase body acidity and cause calcium loss from bones. Recent evidence has not consistently supported this theory. In fact, adequate protein intake is now recognised as important for maintaining bone and muscle health.

calcium AND BONE HEALTH
Which nutrient or vitamin is responsible for rebuilding bone density? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Nutrients and lifestyle factors that support bone health

No single food guarantees healthy bones. Bone health depends on multiple nutrients and lifestyle factors. Calcium, vitamin D, protein, magnesium, and vitamin K, along with regular weight-bearing exercise, help maintain bone strength. Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol.

Osteoporosis itself is a multifactorial disease. Ageing, hormonal changes, especially after menopause, physical inactivity, certain medications, smoking, alcohol, nutritional status, and genetics all affect bone mass and fracture risk. Simply increasing milk intake does not address these underlying factors.

Adults can meet their calcium requirements through recommended amounts of dairy products or through other calcium-rich foods. Individuals with lactose intolerance or who avoid dairy can get calcium from fortified plant-based beverages, green leafy vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and other fortified foods.

In conclusion

Current evidence does not support the idea that moderate milk consumption causes osteoporosis. Milk can remain a useful component of a balanced diet for bone health. View this as part of a broader strategy that includes proper nutrition, sufficient vitamin D, regular exercise, and appropriate bone health assessments. As orthopaedic surgeons, we advise patients to prioritise sustainable lifestyle changes and overall nutritional balance over reliance on a single food for bone health.

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About The Author
Dr Abhijit Agashe
Dr Abhijit Agashe

Dr Abhijit Agashe is a distinguished Orthopaedic Surgeon, widely recognised for his expertise in Joint Replacement Surgery, Arthroscopy – Sports Surgery, and Trauma – Fracture Surgery. Renowned for his skilful application of advanced surgical techniques, Dr Agashe is dedicated to delivering outstanding outcomes and ensuring the highest level of patient satisfaction. His pioneering contributions include performing the first ankle replacement in Maharashtra in 2012 and the first direct anterior robotic hip replacement in his town in 2023, further cementing his reputation as one of the leading Orthopaedic surgeons in his field. Dr Agashe completed his MBBS, followed by an MS in Orthopaedics and DNB in Orthopaedics/Orthopaedic Surgery. His commitment to continuous learning and excellence led him to pursue advanced fellowships, significantly enriching his expertise: A Joint Replacement Fellowship under the esteemed Prof. J.D. Chang in Seoul, South Korea, where he gained invaluable insights and mentorship from one of the world’s foremost authorities in arthroplasty. A Fellowship in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopic Surgery under Prof. Wolf Peterson in Muenster, Germany, enhanced his skills in treating sports-related injuries with state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques. The prestigious FASIF (Swiss) Fellowship, offered by the AO Foundation of Switzerland, in Trauma and Pelvi-Acetabular injuries, further honed his proficiency in managing complex trauma cases. Dr Agashe’s exceptional training, coupled with his dedication to advancing the field, has earned him the trust and respect of patients and colleagues alike. His innovative approach to treatment, combined with his compassionate care, makes him one of the most sought-after Orthopaedic surgeons in the region

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