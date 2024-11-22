10 delicious breakfast foods for weight loss to satisfy your tastebuds

Eggs and oatmeal are some healthy breakfast foods for weight loss that can help you stay full during the day. Here is how to have them.

You must have heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day but some people skip it when they are trying to lose weight. Starting the day on a healthy note can make a world of difference to your fitness regimen. However, this does not mean that you should load up on processed cereals and other sugary options. Selecting the right breakfast foods for weight loss is essential. Food options such as oatmeal, eggs, Greek yoghurt and even some vegetables can prove to be some of the healthiest foods to start your day. If you are wondering about the best breakfast foods for weight loss you can include in your diet, you can try these 10 options.

Can breakfast foods make you put on weight?

Yes, eating heavy breakfast can contribute to weight gain, especially if the food you are consuming is high in calories, refined sugars, and unhealthy fats. “Common culprits include sugary cereals, pastries, processed meats, and calorie-dense beverages like flavoured lattes,” explains dietician Garima Goyal. Overeating or choosing low-nutrient, high-calorie options can lead to excess calorie intake, causing weight gain over time.

However, a balanced breakfast with nutrient-dense foods can support weight management by stabilising blood sugar levels, controlling hunger hormones, and reducing overeating later in the day. A study published in British Medical Journal states that a healthy breakfast make you feel satiated for longer and reduce hunger pangs throughout the day. So, eating your fill in the morning will help you will not resort to snacking on high-energy, high-fat foods.

What makes breakfast an important meal?

Before you look for breakfast foods for weight loss, it is important to understand why is breakfast one of the most important meals of the day. Eating breakfast kickstarts the metabolic process of the body, aiding in calorie burning throughout the day. A nutritious breakfast prevents blood sugar spikes and dips, reducing fatigue and cravings. A study published in the journal Advances In Nutrition also suggests that good and healthy breakfast consumption is linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Breakfast also enhances focus, memory, and energy levels, especially in children and adults engaging in mentally demanding tasks. A high-protein, high-fibre breakfast promotes satiety, reducing the likelihood of unhealthy snacking. It allows for the inclusion of key nutrients such as fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals early in the day. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition observed that a high-protein, high-fibre, breakfast increased preschoolers’ feelings of fullness. However, it is important to understand the best breakfast foods for weight loss and focus on consuming those rather than relying on unhealthy options that may sabotage your fitness plans.

10 best breakfast foods for weight loss

Here are some of the best breakfast foods for weight loss that can help you stay full and satiated during the day:

1. Eggs

Eggs are high in protein. They support satiety and provide essential nutrients like choline. A study, published in the Journal of Human Kinetics, observed that the obese participants who had a choline-rich egg breakfast on a low-fat diet lost more weight compared to patients who ate a bagel for breakfast, despite consuming the same number of calories.

Portion : 2 whole eggs or 4 egg whites.

: 2 whole eggs or 4 egg whites. How to Include: Boiled, scrambled, or as an omelette with vegetables. Pair with whole-grain toast for added fibre.

2. Greek Yoghurt

A healthy portion of Greek Yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics. It also promotes gut health, which is essential for weight loss. Eating yoghurt for weight loss is beneficial. A study, published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, states that yoghurt helps to increase body fat loss, decrease food intake and increase satiety.

Portion : 1 cup (150–200g).

: 1 cup (150–200g). How to Include: Top with fresh berries, nuts, or a drizzle of honey. Choose unsweetened varieties to avoid added sugars.

3. Oatmeal

A portion of oatmeal is a great breakfast food for weight loss. It is high in fibre and beta-glucans, which support heart health and satiety. A study, published in Current Nutrition Reports, states that oats help in regulating hormones responsible for hunger suppression and body weight management.

Portion : Half cup of rolled oats (dry).

: Half cup of rolled oats (dry). How to Include: Cook with water or milk and add cinnamon, fruits, or seeds for flavour and nutrition.

4. Avocado

Avocados come with a lot of benefits, making them one of the most ideal breakfast foods for weight loss. They are rich in healthy fats and fibre. They promote satiety and skin health as well. In a study, published in the journal Nutrients, it was seen that participants whose diets included avocados were almost nine per cent less at risk of becoming overweight or obese, compared with those who did not regularly eat avocados.

Portion : half an avocado.

: half an avocado. How to Include: Spread on whole-grain toast, or add to a smoothie or egg dish.

5. Berries

You can have berries such as blueberries, strawberries and raspberries for weight loss. These are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre. What makes them the perfect breakfast foods for weight loss is that they are low in calories. One cup of strawberries contains 53.12 calories, according to the journal The Science of Health.

Portion : Half to one cup.

: Half to one cup. How to Include: Mix into yoghurt, oatmeal, or smoothies.

6. Chia Seeds

It is no secret that chia seeds are great for weight loss. Be it chia seed water, chia seeds with milk or any other preparation of chia seed everything helps you lose weight. These are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, as well as fibre and protein.

Portion : 1–2 tablespoons.

: 1–2 tablespoons. How to Include: Soak in almond milk to make chia pudding or sprinkle on oatmeal and yoghurt.

7. Whole-grain bread or Toast –

If you are someone whose morning only starts with bread or toast, then make sure it is whole grain. This is high in fibre. This aids in digestion and keeps you full longer. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that higher whole grain intake is associated with a lower risk of weight gain.

Portion : 1–2 slices.

: 1–2 slices. How to Include: Pair with nut butter, avocado, or a boiled egg.

8. Nuts and nut butter

Another great breakfast food for weight loss is nuts. These are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, supporting sustained energy. A study, published in the journal Nutrients observed that an increase in nut consumption was significantly associated with less weight gain.

Portion: 1 tablespoon of nut butter or a handful (about 15–20 almonds).

1 tablespoon of nut butter or a handful (about 15–20 almonds). How to Include: Spread on toast or mix into smoothies or oatmeal.

9. Vegetables

Yes, you can have vegetables for breakfast. Including spinach, bell peppers and tomatoes in breakfast can help you shed down kilos in no time. These are low in calories and this helps in weight loss. Besides this, they are also high in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants making these an excellent choice.

Portion : 1–2 cups.

: 1–2 cups. How to Include: Add to omelettes, breakfast wraps, or smoothies.

10. Cottage Cheese

High in protein as well as calcium, cottage cheese has many benefits. It also supports muscle health. The high protein helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing cravings and overeating. It boosts metabolism, helping you burn more calories throughout the day.

Portion : Half a cup (100–150g).

: Half a cup (100–150g). How to Include: Top with fruit, honey, or a sprinkle of nuts.

How to make your breakfast healthy?

While it is important to include the right breakfast foods for weight loss in your morning plan, it is also important to have these in the right quantity and combinations.

Balance macronutrients : Include protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates for sustained energy.

: Include protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates for sustained energy. Prioritise fibre : Opt for whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to improve digestion and satiety.

: Opt for whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to improve digestion and satiety. Limit processed foods : Avoid sugary cereals, pastries, and processed meats.

: Avoid sugary cereals, pastries, and processed meats. Control portions : Overeating healthy foods can also lead to weight gain; stick to recommended serving sizes.

: Overeating healthy foods can also lead to weight gain; stick to recommended serving sizes. Add protein : Protein supports muscle health and keeps you fuller longer.

: Protein supports muscle health and keeps you fuller longer. Hydrate well : Start your day with a glass of water or herbal tea to rehydrate after sleep.

: Start your day with a glass of water or herbal tea to rehydrate after sleep. Minimise added sugars : Use natural sweeteners like fruits instead of refined sugars.

: Use natural sweeteners like fruits instead of refined sugars. Choose healthy cooking methods : Avoid frying; prefer boiling, steaming, or baking.

: Avoid frying; prefer boiling, steaming, or baking. Include seasonal ingredients: Seasonal fruits and vegetables are fresher and more nutrient-dense. This makes them excellent breakfast foods for weight loss.

By adding the correct breakfast foods for weight loss, you can successfully control any weight gain, and even shed down a few kilos.