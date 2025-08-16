Why should you start your day with black coffee and ghee: 10 health benefits explained

Start your day with black coffee and ghee for enhanced metabolism, improved digestion, and sustained energy.

Morning rituals play a critical role in setting the tone for the day ahead. While many people reach for a cup of traditional coffee or a hearty breakfast, a rising trend is gaining popularity: drinking black coffee with ghee on an empty stomach. This unique combination, inspired by traditional Ayurvedic practices, offers a range of potential health benefits that can invigorate your morning routine. Let’s explore these advantages in more detail.

Can I add ghee to my black coffee?

Before exploring the benefits, it is important to understand the ingredients involved:

Black coffee: This is simply coffee brewed without any cream, sugar, or additives. It is rich in antioxidants and can boost your metabolism.

Ghee: A type of clarified butter that originates from India, A type of clarified butter that originates from India, ghee is made by simmering butter to separate the milk solids and water, resulting in a rich, nutty flavour. Ghee is lactose-free, making it suitable for many individuals with dairy sensitivities, and is rich in healthy fats.

What happens when black coffee is mixed with ghee?

When combined, black coffee and ghee create a warm, creamy beverage that’s not only satisfying but also packed with nutrients. Here are some of the health benefits of ghee coffee:

1. May enhance metabolism

One of the standout benefits of black coffee is its ability to boost metabolism. Caffeine, a key component of coffee, increases metabolic rate and promotes fat burning. When combined with ghee, which is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), your body can efficiently convert fat into energy. This makes it an excellent choice for individuals seeking to manage their weight or boost their energy levels, according to the UK’s National Health Institute.

2. May improve cognitive function

Starting your day with black coffee and ghee may help sharpen your mental faculties. Caffeine is well-known for its stimulating effects, improving alertness and concentration. “Ghee contains important nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids and butyrate, which support brain health”, says dietitian Garima Goyal. Together, they can lead to enhanced cognitive functions and better productivity throughout your day.

3. Sustained energy release

Unlike sugary breakfast items that can lead to a quick energy spike followed by a crash, the combination of black coffee and ghee provides sustained energy. “The healthy fats in ghee slow down the absorption of caffeine, resulting in a gradual release of energy that can keep you feeling energised and focused for more extended periods”, says Goyal.

4. Improved digestion

Drinking this concoction on an empty stomach can aid digestion. Ghee is known to promote digestive health by stimulating the production of stomach acids and enzymes, according to the IP Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism and Health Science. Additionally, the antioxidants present in coffee may help protect your gut from harmful bacteria. This combination can help kickstart your digestive system for the day.

5. Rich in antioxidants

Both black coffee and ghee are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress in the body. Antioxidants neutralise harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and promoting overall health, as per the International Journal of Biomedical Science. Starting your day with this blend can help fortify your body’s defences against various health issues.

6. May regulate blood sugar levels

Studies published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences have shown that coffee may help improve insulin sensitivity, a critical factor in regulating blood sugar levels. Ghee, being a source of healthy fats, slows down the absorption of sugars in the bloodstream. Together, this combination can help maintain stable blood sugar levels, reducing the likelihood of energy crashes and cravings later in the day.

7. Anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic inflammation is associated with various health issues, including heart disease, arthritis, and certain types of cancer. Ghee contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid with anti-inflammatory properties, as reported in the Journal of Prostaglandins & Other Lipid Mediators. When paired with black coffee, which is also known to have anti-inflammatory benefits, this drink might help reduce inflammation in the body.

8. Weight management support

For those on a weight loss journey, black coffee with ghee can be a supportive addition to your routine—the MCTs in ghee promote feelings of fullness, possibly reducing overall calorie intake throughout the day. “Additionally, the fat-burning properties of caffeine can further support weight loss efforts when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise”, says the expert.

9. Mood booster

Starting your day with a warm drink can have psychological benefits. “The comforting aroma of coffee combined with the rich taste of ghee can enhance your mood and create a sense of well-being”, says Goyal. Caffeine also stimulates the release of dopamine and serotonin, neurotransmitters associated with happiness and motivation.

10. Hydration

Although coffee is often perceived as a diuretic, starting your day with a warm beverage can still be a hydrating choice. “Adding ghee to your black coffee enhances the experience with a rich element, encouraging you to savour the moment and sip slowly”, explains Goyal.

How to prepare black coffee with ghee?

Making black coffee with ghee is a simple process. Here’s a quick recipe to get you started:

Ingredients:

1 cup of freshly brewed black coffee

1 teaspoon of ghee (adjust to taste)

Instructions:

Brew your favourite brand of black coffee. Add one teaspoon of ghee directly into the hot coffee. Blend for about 10-15 seconds, until the mixture is frothy and well combined. Pour into your favourite mug and enjoy!

What is the best way to enjoy black coffee with ghee?

Quality matters: Consider using organic coffee beans and high-quality ghee for the best flavour and health benefits.

Listen to your body: If you’re new to drinking coffee on an empty stomach, start slowly to see how your body reacts.

Consider timing: Pairing this drink with a balanced breakfast, ideally after an hour or two, can enhance its benefits.