7 best vitamin B12 supplements of 2025 to boost your energy level

Use the best vitamin B12 supplements in your daily diet to feel energised, boost immune function and more. Here are the top picks for you.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Do you wake up feeling drained despite getting 9 hours of sleep? Maybe your body is lacking in vitamin B12. This essential nutrient plays a starring role in keeping fatigue at bay, supporting red blood cell production, and keeping your brain sharp. Whether you are tackling deadlines, hitting the gym, or just trying to survive a Monday, B12 may help convert food into fuel, so you feel more awake, alert, and ready to take on the day. But the problem is that the body doesn’t make it on its own! That is why vitamin B12 supplement can be a good solution as it fills in the gaps and powers you up from the inside out. Are you ready to recharge your body? Check out these best vitamin B12 supplements and improve your overall health. {{{htmlData}}}

Best vitamin B12 supplements: 7 options for you

Here is a list of the best vitamin B12 supplements in India that you may try:

1. Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets

Are you looking for the best vitamin B12 supplements? Try this one from Carbamide Forte as it claims to deliver 1500 mcg of Methylcobalamin and ensure maximum absorption and retention. It may help with energy production, cognitive function, and digestive health, making it ideal for those experiencing fatigue or following a plant-based diet.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets:

Item form: Tablet

Supplement type: Vitamin B12

Reasons to buy:

High potency for faster results

It may be one of the best vitamin B12 supplements as it supports brain function, energy metabolism, and digestion

100% vegetarian

Reasons to avoid:

May not be suitable for those who prefer lower dosages

Tablets might be too large for some to swallow

Customer reaction: Customers find this supplement highly effective in boosting energy and mental clarity. Some feel the price is slightly high for a 90-day supply.

2. Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12

This plant-based vitamin B12 supplement from Vlado’s Himalayan Organics combines 1500 mcg of Methylcobalamin with natural ingredients that promote immunity, metabolism, and overall vitality. It may support cognitive function, strengthen the nervous system, and help in digestion, making it a great choice for those with B12 deficiency.

Specifications of Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12:

Item form: Tablet

Diet type: Gluten-free

Reasons to buy:

Affordable price

Contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

It may be one of the best vitamin B12 supplements for vegetarians as it is plant-based

Reasons to avoid:

Might not be as fast-absorbing as sublingual options

Some customers report slower effects compared to other brands

Customer reaction: Users praise the best vitamin B12 supplements for improving energy levels and strength.

3. Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Vegan Vitamin B12

Wellbeing Nutrition Melts may be one of the best vitamin B12 supplements as it use advanced German nano-science for a fast-acting, high-absorption B12 supplement. These sublingual strips dissolve instantly in the mouth, delivering essential nutrients for energy, brain function, and nervous system support.

Specifications of Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Vegan Vitamin B12:

Item form: Oral strips

Primary supplement type: Vitamin B12, folate

Reasons to buy:

Fast-acting nano-technology

Sublingual delivery ensures direct bloodstream absorption

Offers enhanced cognitive benefits

Plant-based and convenient

Reasons to avoid:

More expensive per serving in comparison to other products

Some users find the taste artificial or overly sweet

Customer reaction: Customers love the convenience and taste but have mixed opinions on effectiveness.

Also Read: 10 tips to increase vitamin B12 through food, supplements and lifestyle

4. INLIFE Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) with ALA & Folic Acid

INLIFE’s B12 supplement may be one of the best vitamin B12 supplements as it combines 1500 mcg of Methylcobalamin with Alpha Lipoic Acid, Folic Acid, and Vitamin D3. It may support nerve health, energy metabolism, and prenatal care.

Specifications of INLIFE Vitamin B12 Supplement:

Item form: Tablet

Supplement type: Vitamin, Folic acid, B12

Reasons to buy:

Includes additional nutrients for nerve and brain health

Suitable for prenatal nutritional support

Helps improve energy levels and metabolism

Reasons to avoid:

Higher price

Some users report mild side effects

Customer reaction: Many customers appreciate the well-balanced formula but report varying experiences with side effects.

5. HealthKart HK Vitals Iron + Folic Acid + B12

HealthKart HK Vitals claims to offer a combination of iron, folic acid, zinc, vitamin C, and B12 to support blood-building, immunity, and energy production. It may be ideal for those with low hemoglobin levels as it ensures optimal oxygen transport and red blood cell formation.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Iron + Folic Acid + B12:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Capsule

Reasons to buy:

Supports anemia prevention

Boosts immunity

Scientifically formulated

Reasons to avoid:

Some users report digestive issues like cramps or constipation

It may cause stomach discomfort in some individuals

Customer reaction: Customers find it effective for overall health and energy levels but mention occasional stomach discomfort.

6. Rasayanam Plant-Based Vitamin B12

Adding the best vitamin B12 supplements to your diet may keep you energised. Try Rasayanam as it offers an organic, plant-based formula made with wheatgrass, moringa, alfalfa, amla, and beetroot to enhance energy levels, brain function, and digestion.

Specifications of Rasayanam Plant-Based Vitamin B12:

Item form: tablet

Flavour: Unflavoured

Reasons to avoid:

100% plant-based

Includes superfoods for added health benefits

Highly bioavailable

Reasons to avoid:

May take longer to show results

Some users may prefer a higher dosage per serving

Customer reaction: Customers love the natural formulation and energy-boosting effects.

7. Health Veda Organics Plant-Based Vitamin B12

Health Veda Organics offers an affordable plant-based B12 supplement enriched with B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and moringa. It may promote nerve health, digestion, and glowing skin while keeping you energized throughout the day.

Specifications of Health Veda Organics Plant-Based Vitamin B12:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Capsule

Reasons to buy:

Affordable price

Supports digestion, nerve function, and skin health

Completely plant-based

Reasons to avoid:

Lower dosage per capsule

Some customers find the results take time to show

Customer reaction: Users appreciate the budget-friendly price and overall health benefits.

Also Read: These 7 vitamin B12 rich foods are good for your skin, heart and a lot more

How to choose the best vitamin B12 supplements?

1. Choose between cyanocobalamin (synthetic but stable) and methylcobalamin (natural and better absorbed). Hydroxocobalamin and adenosylcobalamin are also effective.

2. For deficiency, 1,000–2,000 mcg daily is required. On the other hand, 250–500 mcg daily is good for maintenance. Higher doses may be needed for severe vitamin B12 deficiency.

3. Sublingual (under the tongue) or injections are better for those with absorption issues like gut disorders.

4. Avoid unnecessary fillers, artificial colors, or allergens.

5. Look for vegan or vegetarian options if needed.

6. Choose trusted brands with third-party testing and consult a doctor for personalised recommendations.

Add the best vitamin B12 supplements in your diet and keep yourself healthy!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

{{{htmlData}}}

Related FAQs Is it okay to take vitamin B12 daily? Yes, it is safe to take vitamin B12 supplements daily, especially if deficient. It is water-soluble, so the excess is excreted. Consult a doctor for personalized advice. What is the best source of vitamin B12? Animal-based foods like meat, fish, eggs, dairy, and fortified cereals. Vegans can opt for fortified plant-based foods or supplements. What is the best form of vitamin B12 supplement? Methylcobalamin is the most bioavailable and active form, ideal for supplementation. Cyanocobalamin is another effective option and more widely available. What is the recommended dosage of vitamin B12 supplement? Adults generally need 2.4 mcg daily. Supplements can range from 500 mcg to 2,000 mcg for deficiencies. Consult a doctor for personalized recommendations