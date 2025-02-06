7 best vitamin B12 supplements of 2025 to boost your energy level
Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
- Selection process: We evaluate user reviews and testimonials to gauge product quality and reliability
- Curation: We clearly state ingredients, descriptions and specifications of products
- Reputation assessment: We ensure that the brands we recommend are trustworthy and reputable
- Transparency: We ensure full disclosure of any sponsorships or partnerships to maintain integrity.
- Factual information: We use factual information to explain a product's benefits and uses
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Do you wake up feeling drained despite getting 9 hours of sleep? Maybe your body is lacking in vitamin B12. This essential nutrient plays a starring role in keeping fatigue at bay, supporting red blood cell production, and keeping your brain sharp. Whether you are tackling deadlines, hitting the gym, or just trying to survive a Monday, B12 may help convert food into fuel, so you feel more awake, alert, and ready to take on the day. But the problem is that the body doesn’t make it on its own! That is why vitamin B12 supplement can be a good solution as it fills in the gaps and powers you up from the inside out. Are you ready to recharge your body? Check out these best vitamin B12 supplements and improve your overall health.
Best vitamin B12 supplements: 7 options for you
Here is a list of the best vitamin B12 supplements in India that you may try:
1. Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets
Are you looking for the best vitamin B12 supplements? Try this one from Carbamide Forte as it claims to deliver 1500 mcg of Methylcobalamin and ensure maximum absorption and retention. It may help with energy production, cognitive function, and digestive health, making it ideal for those experiencing fatigue or following a plant-based diet.
Specifications of Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets:
Item form: Tablet
Supplement type: Vitamin B12
Reasons to buy:
- High potency for faster results
- It may be one of the best vitamin B12 supplements as it supports brain function, energy metabolism, and digestion
- 100% vegetarian
Reasons to avoid:
- May not be suitable for those who prefer lower dosages
- Tablets might be too large for some to swallow
Customer reaction: Customers find this supplement highly effective in boosting energy and mental clarity. Some feel the price is slightly high for a 90-day supply.
2. Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12
This plant-based vitamin B12 supplement from Vlado’s Himalayan Organics combines 1500 mcg of Methylcobalamin with natural ingredients that promote immunity, metabolism, and overall vitality. It may support cognitive function, strengthen the nervous system, and help in digestion, making it a great choice for those with B12 deficiency.
Specifications of Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12:
Item form: Tablet
Diet type: Gluten-free
Reasons to buy:
- Affordable price
- Contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties
- It may be one of the best vitamin B12 supplements for vegetarians as it is plant-based
Reasons to avoid:
- Might not be as fast-absorbing as sublingual options
- Some customers report slower effects compared to other brands
Customer reaction: Users praise the best vitamin B12 supplements for improving energy levels and strength.
3. Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Vegan Vitamin B12
Wellbeing Nutrition Melts may be one of the best vitamin B12 supplements as it use advanced German nano-science for a fast-acting, high-absorption B12 supplement. These sublingual strips dissolve instantly in the mouth, delivering essential nutrients for energy, brain function, and nervous system support.
Specifications of Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Vegan Vitamin B12:
Item form: Oral strips
Primary supplement type: Vitamin B12, folate
Reasons to buy:
- Fast-acting nano-technology
- Sublingual delivery ensures direct bloodstream absorption
- Offers enhanced cognitive benefits
- Plant-based and convenient
Reasons to avoid:
- More expensive per serving in comparison to other products
- Some users find the taste artificial or overly sweet
Customer reaction: Customers love the convenience and taste but have mixed opinions on effectiveness.
Also Read: 10 tips to increase vitamin B12 through food, supplements and lifestyle
4. INLIFE Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) with ALA & Folic Acid
INLIFE’s B12 supplement may be one of the best vitamin B12 supplements as it combines 1500 mcg of Methylcobalamin with Alpha Lipoic Acid, Folic Acid, and Vitamin D3. It may support nerve health, energy metabolism, and prenatal care.
Specifications of INLIFE Vitamin B12 Supplement:
Item form: Tablet
Supplement type: Vitamin, Folic acid, B12
Reasons to buy:
- Includes additional nutrients for nerve and brain health
- Suitable for prenatal nutritional support
- Helps improve energy levels and metabolism
Reasons to avoid:
- Higher price
- Some users report mild side effects
Customer reaction: Many customers appreciate the well-balanced formula but report varying experiences with side effects.
5. HealthKart HK Vitals Iron + Folic Acid + B12
HealthKart HK Vitals claims to offer a combination of iron, folic acid, zinc, vitamin C, and B12 to support blood-building, immunity, and energy production. It may be ideal for those with low hemoglobin levels as it ensures optimal oxygen transport and red blood cell formation.
Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Iron + Folic Acid + B12:
Flavour: Unflavoured
Item form: Capsule
Reasons to buy:
- Supports anemia prevention
- Boosts immunity
- Scientifically formulated
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users report digestive issues like cramps or constipation
- It may cause stomach discomfort in some individuals
Customer reaction: Customers find it effective for overall health and energy levels but mention occasional stomach discomfort.
6. Rasayanam Plant-Based Vitamin B12
Adding the best vitamin B12 supplements to your diet may keep you energised. Try Rasayanam as it offers an organic, plant-based formula made with wheatgrass, moringa, alfalfa, amla, and beetroot to enhance energy levels, brain function, and digestion.
Specifications of Rasayanam Plant-Based Vitamin B12:
Item form: tablet
Flavour: Unflavoured
Reasons to avoid:
- 100% plant-based
- Includes superfoods for added health benefits
- Highly bioavailable
Reasons to avoid:
- May take longer to show results
- Some users may prefer a higher dosage per serving
Customer reaction: Customers love the natural formulation and energy-boosting effects.
7. Health Veda Organics Plant-Based Vitamin B12
Health Veda Organics offers an affordable plant-based B12 supplement enriched with B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and moringa. It may promote nerve health, digestion, and glowing skin while keeping you energized throughout the day.
Specifications of Health Veda Organics Plant-Based Vitamin B12:
Flavour: Unflavoured
Item form: Capsule
Reasons to buy:
- Affordable price
- Supports digestion, nerve function, and skin health
- Completely plant-based
Reasons to avoid:
- Lower dosage per capsule
- Some customers find the results take time to show
Customer reaction: Users appreciate the budget-friendly price and overall health benefits.
Also Read: These 7 vitamin B12 rich foods are good for your skin, heart and a lot more
How to choose the best vitamin B12 supplements?
1. Choose between cyanocobalamin (synthetic but stable) and methylcobalamin (natural and better absorbed). Hydroxocobalamin and adenosylcobalamin are also effective.
2. For deficiency, 1,000–2,000 mcg daily is required. On the other hand, 250–500 mcg daily is good for maintenance. Higher doses may be needed for severe vitamin B12 deficiency.
3. Sublingual (under the tongue) or injections are better for those with absorption issues like gut disorders.
4. Avoid unnecessary fillers, artificial colors, or allergens.
5. Look for vegan or vegetarian options if needed.
6. Choose trusted brands with third-party testing and consult a doctor for personalised recommendations.
Add the best vitamin B12 supplements in your diet and keep yourself healthy!
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
Is it okay to take vitamin B12 daily?
Yes, it is safe to take vitamin B12 supplements daily, especially if deficient. It is water-soluble, so the excess is excreted. Consult a doctor for personalized advice.
What is the best source of vitamin B12?
Animal-based foods like meat, fish, eggs, dairy, and fortified cereals. Vegans can opt for fortified plant-based foods or supplements.
What is the best form of vitamin B12 supplement?
Methylcobalamin is the most bioavailable and active form, ideal for supplementation. Cyanocobalamin is another effective option and more widely available.
What is the recommended dosage of vitamin B12 supplement?
Adults generally need 2.4 mcg daily. Supplements can range from 500 mcg to 2,000 mcg for deficiencies. Consult a doctor for personalized recommendations
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.