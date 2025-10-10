8 best vegan protein powders under ₹5,000 for weight management

Enhance your health and vitality with the top vegan protein powders under ₹5,000, specifically designed for optimal nutrition and an active lifestyle.

Finding a high-quality, effective, and affordable vegan protein supplement that supports your weight goals can feel overwhelming. Protein plays a crucial role in weight management as it promotes satiety, helps preserve lean muscle during calorie deficits, and can even boost metabolism. For those seeking plant-based options, vegan protein powders are increasingly popular due to their easier digestion, reduced bloating, and cleaner, often minimally processed ingredients. With numerous options available, it can be challenging to find products that are both reliable and budget-friendly. {{{htmlData}}}

Let us simplify the search by highlighting some of the top vegan protein powders under ₹5,000 that may not only effective for weight management but also affordable. Whether your goal is to support fat loss, maintain muscle, or improve overall nutrition, these carefully selected options combine quality, affordability, and health benefits, cutting through the noise to make your choice easier.

8 best vegan protein powders under ₹5,000

Vegan protein powders can help with weight management by promoting satiety and preserving lean muscle mass during calorie deficits. Please consult your healthcare provider before incorporating supplements into your diet.

1. Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein

Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gym-goers, and those on a plant-based diet, this vegan protein offers 24g of pure nutrition from pea and rice isolates. Users appreciate its smooth texture, chocolate flavour, and light digestion, making it a favourite for post-workout recovery and daily food. Most buyers recommend it for consistent energy and balanced wellness support.

2. Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein

This plant-based protein combines pea and brown rice protein to deliver 23g of protein, 22 vitamins, and 5g BCAAs per serving. Its rich chocolate flavour blends easily into smoothies, oats, or shakes for a tasty nutrition boost. An excellent choice for men and women seeking to naturally support muscle recovery, boost energy, and meet daily protein needs.

3. Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Vegan Protein Powder

Praised for its smooth vanilla flavour and clean formulation, this vegan protein stands out for being gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. Users love its easy digestibility and light texture, noting improved energy and muscle recovery without bloating. Many appreciate its natural taste and transparency in ingredients, making it a trusted pick for daily nutrition and fitness goals.

4. bGREEN by HealthKart Vegan Plant Protein Powder

Packed with 25g of protein from pea and pumpkin seed, this vegan blend supports muscle recovery, strength, and daily nourishment. Its rich chocolate flavour mixes effortlessly into smoothies, oatmeal, or almond milk, making healthy eating enjoyable. An excellent choice for anyone seeking to maintain energy, build lean muscle, or incorporate clean, plant-based protein into their diet.

5. Plantigo Clean Plant Protein Powder

This clean plant protein powder blends pea, brown rice, flax, pumpkin, and 21 superfoods, providing a nutrient-rich vegan protein source without the use of preservatives or banned substances. Users love its smooth Brazilian chocolate flavour, easy digestibility, and balanced nutrition. Perfect for both men and women, it supports muscle recovery, energy, and daily protein needs, making it a top choice for natural and healthy living.

6. NAKPRO Vegan Plant Protein Powder

This vegan protein powder combines pea and brown rice protein to deliver 25.2g of easily digestible protein per serving, ensuring all essential amino acids are present. Naturally sweetened with no added sugar or preservatives, it’s a wise choice for individuals with diabetes and those who are health-conscious. Its chocolate flavour blends smoothly into shakes or oatmeal, supporting muscle recovery, energy, and overall wellness.

7. Orgain ® Organic Protein™ + 50 Superfoods Protein Powder

Packed with organic plant-based protein and 50 superfoods, this vegan protein powder supports muscle recovery, immunity, and overall wellness. Free from soy, gluten, and GMOs, users praise its smooth vanilla flavour and easy digestibility. Easily blend it into smoothies, oatmeal, or yoghurt for a nutritious boost. Many report increased energy and satisfaction, making it a trusted daily choice for nutrition.

8. NATURALTEIN The Good Prot 1 kg (Chocolate)

Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gym-goers, and those seeking a balanced diet, this plant protein blend combines plant-based and whey sources to deliver 22g of protein per serving. Free from artificial flavours, it supports muscle recovery, boosts daily protein intake, and aids overall wellness. Users praise its smooth chocolate flavour, easy digestibility, and natural formulation, making it a reliable choice for clean, healthy nutrition.

