Best time to take calcium: Morning or night?

You may wonder if you should take calcium in the morning or night. If you are confused about its intake, know the best time to take calcium.

Calcium is a mineral that needs to be part of your diet so that your body functions well. It is best known for helping in building and maintaining strong bones and teeth. It is probably because the nutrient is stored in bones as well as teeth. But it is also present in the blood and soft tissues, and so it is needed for other bodily functions. It can help muscles contract and relax properly, and ensure proper cardiovascular function. Milk, yoghurt and cheese are some of the popular sources, some people may have to take the help of supplements to meet their daily intake. If you are wondering about the best time to take calcium, here’s what you need to know.

Why do you need calcium?

It is one of the most important nutrients which offers more benefits than just strengthening your bones and teeth, according to nutritionist Samreen Saniya. The benefits include:

It is needed for muscles to contract properly. It helps muscles relax after contraction, making it essential for smooth muscle movement, including in the heart and skeletal muscles.

It aids in the transmission of electrical signals between nerves, allowing the brain to communicate effectively with the rest of the body.

It plays a critical role in blood coagulation (clotting), helping prevent excessive bleeding when injuries occur.

It helps control blood vessel function, which affects blood pressure regulation and overall cardiovascular health.

To enjoy the benefits of calcium, make sure you meet the requirements. Women aged 19 and over need 1,000 mg of this nutrient in a day, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.

“Dairy is the most well-known source of calcium, so drink cow, goat, or fortified plant-based milk like almond or soy,” says the expert. If you want to go beyond milk, there are also fortified juices and breakfast cereals, vegetables such as kale, broccoli, and bok choy.

Who needs calcium supplements?

Calcium supplements can be beneficial for people who may have certain health conditions or are not getting enough calcium from their diet. Here are some of them –

Postmenopausal women, who experience a decrease in estrogen, which can lead to increased bone loss and a higher risk of osteoporosis.

People who are lactose intolerant may have difficulty consuming dairy products, which are primary sources of this nutrient, so supplements can help fill this gap.

Those following strict vegan diets may miss out on calcium-rich animal products. While there are plant-based sources of this nutrient, supplementation might be necessary to meet daily requirements.

Conditions such as celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, or other gastrointestinal disorders can hinder the absorption, making supplementation essential.

Ageing adults may have reduced calcium absorption efficiency and may not consume adequate amounts in their diet.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women have increased calcium needs to support the development of their baby and help during lactation.

What are the types of calcium supplements?

Calcium carbonate : This is the most commonly used form of supplement, and contains a high percentage of elemental calcium (about 40 percent).

: This is the most commonly used form of supplement, and contains a high percentage of elemental calcium (about 40 percent). Calcium citrate : This form contains about 21 percent elemental calcium and is more easily absorbed, particularly in people with lower stomach acid (like older adults).

: This form contains about 21 percent elemental calcium and is more easily absorbed, particularly in people with lower stomach acid (like older adults). Calcium gluconate : It contains about 9 percent elemental calcium.

: It contains about 9 percent elemental calcium. Calcium lactate : It contains about 13 percent elemental calcium and is derived from lactic acid.

: It contains about 13 percent elemental calcium and is derived from lactic acid. Calcium hydroxyapatite: This form of calcium is derived from bone sources and also contains phosphorus.

Best time to take calcium supplements

The timing of supplement intake may not always matter. During a 2001 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found no significant changes in the markers of bone formation in response to consumption of supplements taken at 9 am and 9 pm.

But calcium intake may have something to do with your meal times. When food is present in the stomach, it releases acid that is needed to break down most of these supplements. If you take it with food, it will slow down the movement of this nutrient in the intestines. This will allow more time for calcium to be absorbed, and so the best to take these supplements is with food, according to the New York State Department Of Health.

But calcium citrate is an exception, and can be consumed with or without food since it does not require acid to break it down. “It can be taken at any time of the day, even on an empty stomach,” says Saniya.

If you take other medications or supplements, you also need to consider how they interact with calcium supplements. “Calcium can interfere with the absorption of certain medications such as antibiotics (like tetracycline) and thyroid medications,” says the expert. It is better to take these supplements at least two hours apart from these medications. It can also reduce the absorption of iron, so keep a gap of at least two hours.

In general, it is best to spread intake throughout the day rather than consuming it all at once. “The body can typically absorb only about 500 mg of this nutrient at a time, so if you are taking multiple doses, consider having one in the morning, and one in the evening,” says the expert.

How to enhance calcium supplements absorption?

Ensure sufficient vitamin D levels through sunlight, foods, or supplements to help the body absorb it more efficiently.

The body can absorb approximately 500 milligram of this nutrient in one go, so spread out your intake if you need more than one dose.

Consuming healthy fats like avocados or olive oil with calcium-rich foods can help fat-soluble vitamin D absorption.

High amounts of fibre or phytates from whole grains can bind to calcium, so it is better to avoid combining high fiber foods with these supplements.

You may need calcium supplements to support your bone and overall health. If you are taking a high dose then you may have to take it at different times of the day.