Best time to take calcium: Morning or night?

Calcium is a mineral that needs to be part of your diet so that your body functions well. It is best known for helping in building and maintaining strong bones and teeth. It is probably because the nutrient is stored in bones as well as teeth. But it is also present in the blood and soft tissues, and so it is needed for other bodily functions. It can help muscles contract and relax properly, and ensure proper cardiovascular function. Milk, yoghurt and cheese are some of the popular sources, some people may have to take the help of supplements to meet their daily intake. If you are wondering about the best time to take calcium, here’s what you need to know.
It is one of the most important nutrients which offers more benefits than just strengthening your bones and teeth, according to nutritionist Samreen Saniya. The benefits include:
To enjoy the benefits of calcium, make sure you meet the requirements. Women aged 19 and over need 1,000 mg of this nutrient in a day, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.
“Dairy is the most well-known source of calcium, so drink cow, goat, or fortified plant-based milk like almond or soy,” says the expert. If you want to go beyond milk, there are also fortified juices and breakfast cereals, vegetables such as kale, broccoli, and bok choy.
Calcium supplements can be beneficial for people who may have certain health conditions or are not getting enough calcium from their diet. Here are some of them –
The timing of supplement intake may not always matter. During a 2001 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found no significant changes in the markers of bone formation in response to consumption of supplements taken at 9 am and 9 pm.
But calcium intake may have something to do with your meal times. When food is present in the stomach, it releases acid that is needed to break down most of these supplements. If you take it with food, it will slow down the movement of this nutrient in the intestines. This will allow more time for calcium to be absorbed, and so the best to take these supplements is with food, according to the New York State Department Of Health.
But calcium citrate is an exception, and can be consumed with or without food since it does not require acid to break it down. “It can be taken at any time of the day, even on an empty stomach,” says Saniya.
If you take other medications or supplements, you also need to consider how they interact with calcium supplements. “Calcium can interfere with the absorption of certain medications such as antibiotics (like tetracycline) and thyroid medications,” says the expert. It is better to take these supplements at least two hours apart from these medications. It can also reduce the absorption of iron, so keep a gap of at least two hours.
In general, it is best to spread intake throughout the day rather than consuming it all at once. “The body can typically absorb only about 500 mg of this nutrient at a time, so if you are taking multiple doses, consider having one in the morning, and one in the evening,” says the expert.
You may need calcium supplements to support your bone and overall health. If you are taking a high dose then you may have to take it at different times of the day.
