Best shilajit capsules: 5 top picks for energy and vitality

Strength and stamina are cornerstones of a healthy and active lifestyle. From reducing fatigue and exhaustion to allowing you to sustain physical or mental efforts for a long duration, they are important in almost every part of your life. Ayurveda highlights certain natural ingredients such as shilajit to improve energy. Shilajit is a natural mineral compound, a mineral-rich resin, found in the Himalayan region. It is one of the most common antioxidant-rich supplements in Ayurveda. Shilajit is said to be enriched with memory-enhancing properties, anti-inflammatory properties, blood-sugar lowering properties, digestive properties and more. Check out some of the best shilajit capsules you can try.

5 best shilajit capsules

From reducing muscle fatigue to treating anaemia, shilajit holds the power to improve your overall health. So, check out this list of the best shilajit capsules in India and pick the one that suits your needs. But, it is advisable to consult your healthcare provider before including it into your diet.

1. Kapiva Shilajit Gold Resin 20g

Shilajit Gold Resin is a potent form of Shilajit that is carefully created with a blend of pure Himalayan shilajit. This Ayurvedic bhasma is made from 24-karat gold, 183rd-day harvested Nagori ashwagandha, gokshura and black musli. Consuming this powerful combination can help in better gym performance, and improve muscle recovery and metabolism. It is a 100% Ayurvedic and safe formulation that can also reduce stress and boost stamina. This Golde Resin promises to enhance the absorption of protein and nutrients in the body and help with faster results.

2. ZEROHARM Nano Himalayan Shilajit With AShwagandha Capsules

ZEROHARM Nano Himalayan Shilajit Capsules contain ashwagandha and safed musli. Made with handpicked Himalayan shilajit, the brand states that these capsules are tested for impurities. Regular use of these capsules may help fight fatigue, improve brain function and support physical and mental well-being. The presence of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in these capsules may help with heart diseases, nervous health issues, boost immunity, strengthen muscles and more. These capsules may help enhance muscle mass, support recovery and body building efforts.

3. Panchamrit Himalayan Shilajit Effervescent

Panchamrit Himalayan Shilajit Effervescent tablets contain shilajit, ashwagandha, kaunch beej, safed musli and gokshura. The brand states that its clinically tested capsules can enhance stamina, strength and overall performance in just six to eight weeks of use. The presence of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in these tablets may help reduce stress, improve sleep quality, reduce inflammation and contribute to overall well-being.

4. Cipzer Pure Original Shilajit Capsules

Cipzer Pure Original Shilajit Capsules might be a good addition into your diet. Promising to improve overall health, these capsules may support healthy ageing, reduce oxidative stress and control the formation of free radicals. Regular consumption of these capsules may help improve immunity, fight fatigue, reduce anxiety, strengthen bones and reduce the risk of diseases. The brand also claims that these capsules are lab tested for heavy metals and toxins.

5. BIOAYURVEDA Shudh Shilajit Capsules

BIOAYURVEDA Shudh Shilajit Capsules are extracted from rocks found in the Himalayas. These capsules promise to enhance nerve and brain functioning. Regular consumption of these capsules may help enhance your physical endurance, maintain healthy blood pressure, support heart health and improve immunity. The brand also claims that the product is Non-GMO and free from cruelty and paraben.

What are shilajit capsules used for?

Shilajit capsules may create a positive impact on your health. Some of the benefits of shilajit capsules are:

Shilajit capsules may help prevent or slow down the progression of brain disorders like alzheimer. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, shilajit contains fulvic acid that helps to block tau protein buildup, which can damage brain cells.

Shilajit for women and men may help improve mitochondrial function and increase the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). This leads to better endurance, energy and vitality.

The presence of neuroprotective properties in these capsules can shield your brain from neurological disorders. They may even enhance the formation of new rural connections.

Rich in a wide variety of minerals and bioactive compounds, these capsules may help boost immune cell activity and improve your body’s inflammatory response.

These capsules may help improve oxygen utilisation, muscle strength and endurance. This helps maximise workout results and reduce post-exercise fatigue and soreness.

They even support detoxification and flush out toxins from your body. This helps improve liver function and enhance overall well-being.

Infused with antioxidants and fulvic acid, these capsules may help relieve stress, reduce anxiety and minimise the visible signs of ageing.

Who should avoid taking shilajit capsules?

While there are several health benefits of shilajit, it must be consumed after consulting your healthcare provider. Allergic reactions, development of rashes and dizziness are some of the possible side effects of shilajit capsules. They even increase iron levels, which is not good for people with hemochromatosis, thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia.

What is the recommended dosage of shilajit capsules?

While shilajit is mostly safe to consume, taking it in adequate amounts is essential to prevent the risk of any diseases or problems. As per a study, the recommended dosage is 300-500 mg of shilajit per day. The report also suggests that raw or unprocessed shilajit should not be consumed as it contains free radicals and can be contaminated.

