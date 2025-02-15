Does eating seeds lower blood pressure levels?

You can manage your blood pressure levels by adding seeds to your diet. If you haven't tried eating seeds for blood pressure management, let's get you started with some of the best.

You probably know that added salt is your enemy if you have hypertension, as it can increase your blood pressure levels. The good news is that there are certain foods that can help lower blood pressure as well. Right from vegetables to fruits, whole grains, and nuts, there are many options to manage the condition. You can also have healthy seeds for blood pressure management. But which ones actually work? Seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds are all the rage, thanks to their potential benefits such as weight loss and improved digestion. Do these seeds top the list here as well or there are others that help manage your blood pressure levels?

Why is it important to lower blood pressure?

Blood pressure, the force exerted against the walls of arteries by circulating blood, is very important in maintaining proper circulation, explains cardiovascular surgeon Dr Sushant Srivastava.

Lowering blood pressure is essential in preventing life-threatening complications such as:

Heart failure : “High blood pressure, also known as hypertension (more than 130/80 millimeters of mercury or mmHg), exerts excessive force on the walls of the arteries. This causes the arteries to harden and narrow, which in turn reduces the blood flow to your organs,” says the expert. With time, it causes left ventricular hypertrophy; an increase in the muscle wall thickness in the heart, which increases the risk of failure.

: “High blood pressure, also known as hypertension (more than 130/80 millimeters of mercury or mmHg), exerts excessive force on the walls of the arteries. This causes the arteries to harden and narrow, which in turn reduces the blood flow to your organs,” says the expert. With time, it causes left ventricular hypertrophy; an increase in the muscle wall thickness in the heart, which increases the risk of failure. Kidney problems : It causes damage to the delicate units in the kidney known as filters. “This, in turn, contributes to chronic kidney disease and then eventually renal failure,” says Dr Srivastava.

: It causes damage to the delicate units in the kidney known as filters. “This, in turn, contributes to chronic kidney disease and then eventually renal failure,” says Dr Srivastava. Vision issues: Uncontrolled hypertension causes hypertensive retinopathy, which leads to vision disturbances or even blindness.

5 best seeds for blood pressure management

Medications are important for controlling hypertension, but lifestyle changes, including having seeds for blood pressure management can also help, explains nutritionist Anshul Singh. Here are some seeds that can help you manage the condition.

1. Flaxseeds

These seeds are full of nutrients that can help people with hypertension. It is a rich source of fibre, αlpha-linolenic acid, and lignans, and so, has positive health benefits on blood pressure, as per research published in The Journal Of Nutrition in 2015. “Alpha-linolenic acid or ALA, which is an omega-3 fatty acid, may help to reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure. They also contain lignans, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation. The high fibre content in flaxseeds helps to regulate cholesterol levels, supporting cardiovascular health,” explains Dr Srivastava.

2. Chia seeds

Have these healthy seeds for blood pressure management, as they are a source of potassium, magnesium, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids. “These are essential to reduce arterial stiffness and allow blood to flow with ease,” says Dr Srivastava. During a 2021 study, published in Nutrition And Health, participants with hypertension who consumed 40 grams of chia seeds per day for 12 weeks had reduced blood pressure. But they also followed a healthy diet, were physically active, and took medications.

3. Pumpkin seeds

“Pumpkin seeds have benefits, as they are rich in magnesium, an essential mineral that works by relaxing blood vessels and reducing blood pressure,” says Singh. These seeds also contain amino acid L-arginine, which is involved in nitric oxide production. “It further increases the dilation of blood vessels and improves blood flow,” says Dr Srivastava.

4. Sunflower seeds

It helps to have sunflower seeds for blood pressure management, as they are full of vitamin E, and magnesium, which are good for heart health. “While vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps to prevent oxidative damage in blood vessels, magnesium relaxes blood vessels,” says Singh.

5. Sesame seeds

Tried having sesame seeds for blood pressure management? They can benefit the condition due to their high polyunsaturated fatty acid, and fibre contents, as per research published in the Journal Of The Science Of Food And Agriculture in 2017. “They also have magnesium and lignans, which reduce inflammation and help in maintaining blood pressure,” says Singh.

How to use seeds for blood pressure management?

Here’s how to make the most of healthy seeds for blood pressure management:

1. Morning

Flaxseeds : Grind them fresh and mix them into smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal.

: Grind them fresh and mix them into smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal. Chia seeds: Soak them overnight in water or plant-based milk so that you get a gel-like texture, which improves digestion and sustained hydration. “Drinking chia water in the morning supports circulation,” says Singh.

2. Pre-workout

Pumpkin seeds: Consume a small handful of this superfood as a pre-workout snack. “The magnesium in pumpkin seeds helps to relax blood vessels and improve oxygen flow to muscles,” says Singh.

3. Post-workout and dinner

Sunflower seeds : Add them to trail mixes or blend into spreads to provide your body with vitamin E and antioxidants, which combat post-exercise inflammation.

: Add them to trail mixes or blend into spreads to provide your body with vitamin E and antioxidants, which combat post-exercise inflammation. Sesame seeds: Sprinkle sesame seeds over your dinner to aid in overnight recovery and blood pressure regulation.

“Have one to two tablespoons per day, that is, approximately 15 of 30 grams, of seeds for blood pressure management,” says Dr Srivastava.

Who should avoid seeds for blood pressure management?

These seeds have health benefits, but there are some people who should be careful when consuming them.

People with digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) should not consume too many seeds because their high fibre content can exacerbate bloating, gas, or abdominal discomfort.

People who have a history of kidney stones, should limit their consumption of chia and pumpkin seeds since they contain oxalates that can contribute to stone formation.

Individuals on blood-thinning medications, such as warfarin, must check with their doctor before consuming flaxseeds and sunflower seeds, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E. “Omega-3 fatty acids have slight anticoagulant properties that might increase the risk for bleeding,” says Dr Srivastava.

People allergic to any kind of seeds simply should not have them because they might end up with skin irritation.

Flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are full of nutrients that are good for your heart. You can have these seeds for blood pressure management, but make sure to follow a well-balanced diet, regularly exercise, and take medications.

Note: Please consult your doctor before adding these seeds for blood pressure management in your diet.

Related FAQs Which nuts increase blood pressure? Salted and roasted nuts, such as cashews, almonds, pistachios, and peanuts, contain high sodium levels, which can cause fluid retention and increase vascular resistance and, therefore, blood pressure. The excessive sodium intake upsets the sodium-potassium balance in the body, leading to hypertension. What to eat when BP is high? Hypertension should be managed by a diet rich in potassium, magnesium, fibre, and antioxidants, as they improve vasodilation and reduce arterial stiffness. Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are some of the high potassium-rich foods that balance the sodium's effect on promoting sodium excretion through urine. Flavonoids found in berries can improve endothelial function and increase the production of nitric oxide to facilitate the relaxation of blood vessels.