Does eating seeds lower blood pressure levels?

You probably know that added salt is your enemy if you have hypertension, as it can increase your blood pressure levels. The good news is that there are certain foods that can help lower blood pressure as well. Right from vegetables to fruits, whole grains, and nuts, there are many options to manage the condition. You can also have healthy seeds for blood pressure management. But which ones actually work? Seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds are all the rage, thanks to their potential benefits such as weight loss and improved digestion. Do these seeds top the list here as well or there are others that help manage your blood pressure levels?
Blood pressure, the force exerted against the walls of arteries by circulating blood, is very important in maintaining proper circulation, explains cardiovascular surgeon Dr Sushant Srivastava.
Lowering blood pressure is essential in preventing life-threatening complications such as:
Medications are important for controlling hypertension, but lifestyle changes, including having seeds for blood pressure management can also help, explains nutritionist Anshul Singh. Here are some seeds that can help you manage the condition.
These seeds are full of nutrients that can help people with hypertension. It is a rich source of fibre, αlpha-linolenic acid, and lignans, and so, has positive health benefits on blood pressure, as per research published in The Journal Of Nutrition in 2015. “Alpha-linolenic acid or ALA, which is an omega-3 fatty acid, may help to reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure. They also contain lignans, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation. The high fibre content in flaxseeds helps to regulate cholesterol levels, supporting cardiovascular health,” explains Dr Srivastava.
Have these healthy seeds for blood pressure management, as they are a source of potassium, magnesium, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids. “These are essential to reduce arterial stiffness and allow blood to flow with ease,” says Dr Srivastava. During a 2021 study, published in Nutrition And Health, participants with hypertension who consumed 40 grams of chia seeds per day for 12 weeks had reduced blood pressure. But they also followed a healthy diet, were physically active, and took medications.
“Pumpkin seeds have benefits, as they are rich in magnesium, an essential mineral that works by relaxing blood vessels and reducing blood pressure,” says Singh. These seeds also contain amino acid L-arginine, which is involved in nitric oxide production. “It further increases the dilation of blood vessels and improves blood flow,” says Dr Srivastava.
It helps to have sunflower seeds for blood pressure management, as they are full of vitamin E, and magnesium, which are good for heart health. “While vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps to prevent oxidative damage in blood vessels, magnesium relaxes blood vessels,” says Singh.
Tried having sesame seeds for blood pressure management? They can benefit the condition due to their high polyunsaturated fatty acid, and fibre contents, as per research published in the Journal Of The Science Of Food And Agriculture in 2017. “They also have magnesium and lignans, which reduce inflammation and help in maintaining blood pressure,” says Singh.
Here’s how to make the most of healthy seeds for blood pressure management:
Pumpkin seeds: Consume a small handful of this superfood as a pre-workout snack. “The magnesium in pumpkin seeds helps to relax blood vessels and improve oxygen flow to muscles,” says Singh.
“Have one to two tablespoons per day, that is, approximately 15 of 30 grams, of seeds for blood pressure management,” says Dr Srivastava.
These seeds have health benefits, but there are some people who should be careful when consuming them.
Flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are full of nutrients that are good for your heart. You can have these seeds for blood pressure management, but make sure to follow a well-balanced diet, regularly exercise, and take medications.
Note: Please consult your doctor before adding these seeds for blood pressure management in your diet.
Salted and roasted nuts, such as cashews, almonds, pistachios, and peanuts, contain high sodium levels, which can cause fluid retention and increase vascular resistance and, therefore, blood pressure. The excessive sodium intake upsets the sodium-potassium balance in the body, leading to hypertension.
Hypertension should be managed by a diet rich in potassium, magnesium, fibre, and antioxidants, as they improve vasodilation and reduce arterial stiffness. Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are some of the high potassium-rich foods that balance the sodium's effect on promoting sodium excretion through urine. Flavonoids found in berries can improve endothelial function and increase the production of nitric oxide to facilitate the relaxation of blood vessels.
