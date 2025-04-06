Which is the best rice for weight loss?

While rice is often demonised in a weight loss diet, it might not be the cause behind weight gain. Check out the best rice for weight loss and how to eat it.

When it comes to a weight loss diet, the first thing that we tend to avoid is rice. But does rice make you put on weight? Many people believe that cutting rice is necessary for weight loss, but scientific evidence suggests otherwise. You can eat rice and still continue to lose weight. The key is choosing the best rice for weight loss. Besides this, it is also essential to control your portions and pair them with a balanced diet. By eating rice at the right time of the day, in the right quantity and with the right accompaniments, you can enjoy this even on a diet. Read on to know how.

Can you eat rice and lose weight?

Yes! Weight loss is primarily driven by caloric balance, which means burning more calories than you consume. “A bowl of rice won’t lead to weight gain unless eaten in excess. Several populations that consume rice daily, such as the Japanese and South Indians, maintain a healthy weight and have lower obesity rates,” explains dietician Garima Goyal.

A study published by the European Association for the Science of Obesity, found that people who consumed 150 grams of rice on an average every day reported significantly lower rates of obesity than those who ate less than than 14 grams per day. This suggests that portion control and overall diet quality matter more than eliminating rice.

Best rice for weight loss

Now that we know that rice does not make us put on weight, we can find out more about the best rice for weight loss. Not all rice is created equal. While white rice is the most commonly consumed variety, other types provide better fibre, nutrients, and satiety, which are beneficial for losing weight.

1. Brown rice

Brown rice might be one of the best rice for weight loss as it is rich in fibre. It slows digestion, promotes fullness, and prevents overeating. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that people who consumed whole grains like brown rice had lower body fat percentages than those eating refined grains.

2. Red Rice

When it comes to choosing the best rice for weight loss, red rice is also a good option. It is high in anthocyanins as well as antioxidants. It has anti-inflammatory properties that improve metabolism, which can help you lose weight by reducing body weight and fat accumulation.

3. Black Rice

Also known as forbidden rice, black rice is also one of the best rice of weight loss. It is loaded with fibre and protein, it stabilises blood sugar, reducing hunger cravings. Black rice can help you lose extra kilos as it improves fat metabolism and reduces fat accumulation in the body.

4. Basmati rice (whole grain variant)

Basmati rice has a lower glycaemic index (GI) compared to white rice. This means that it doesn’t spike blood sugar rapidly. Low-GI foods promote fat loss and better blood sugar control. This is what makes it one of the best rice for weight loss.

5. Parboiled rice

This rice retains more fibre and nutrients than regular white rice, aiding digestion and satiety. Parboiled rice has a lower impact on blood sugar than regular white rice. This is what makes it a better option for losing weight.

What is the best rice for weight loss?

Among all varieties, brown rice and black rice are the best choices for weight loss due to their high fibre and nutrient content. “They help in reducing hunger, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and improving metabolism,” explains Goyal. However, if you prefer white rice, portion control is key—you can still lose weight while consuming it in moderation.

Key tips for eating rice while losing weight

To make rice work in your weight loss diet, follow these tips:

Limit rice intake to one small bowl (about 100-150g cooked) per meal. Overeating, even healthy rice, leads to excess calorie consumption.

Always eat rice with lean proteins (chicken, fish, tofu) and fibre-rich vegetables. This prevents blood sugar spikes and keeps you full longer.

Avoid fried rice or excessive oil; opt for boiled or steamed rice.

Refrigerating cooked rice for 12 hours and then reheating it increases resistant starch, which improves gut health and reduces calorie absorption.

Packaged or restaurant rice dishes often contain unhealthy fats and excess salt, which hinder weight loss.

Therefore, we see that rice does not always cause weight gain. Choosing the best rice for weight loss, and consuming it in moderation while pairing it with a balanced diet is the key. Choosing high-fibre rice like brown, black, or red rice improves satiety, blood sugar control, and digestion, making weight loss easier. Instead of eliminating rice, focus on portion control, meal balance, and mindful eating to achieve sustainable weight loss.

Note: Please consult a doctor before consuming rice for weight loss if you suffer from any underlying health conditions.

Related FAQs What is the best time to eat rice for weight loss? While you can eat rice at any time, lunch is the ideal time because your metabolism is higher during the day. You have more time to burn off the calories. It reduces bloating and heaviness in the evening. If you prefer rice for dinner, keep portions smaller and pair them with protein and fibre for better digestion. What is the ideal quantity of rice for weight loss per day? The amount of rice you should eat depends on your caloric needs, but a general guideline is 100-150g cooked rice (½ to 1 cup) per meal. You should have a maximum of 1-2 servings per day. Balance the rest of your diet with proteins, vegetables, and healthy fats.