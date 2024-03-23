Best protein powder for kids: 7 top picks for optimal growth

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
A proper and well-balanced meal is important for the overall growth and development of children. But mealtime can be a little challenging for parents if their kids are extremely picky about what they eat. Sometimes, this can lead to nutrient or protein deficiencies due to a nutritional imbalance. While nutrient-rich food is enough for kids to meet their daily requirement of protein, if there is any scarcity, including protein powders in their diet can also help. From strengthening their immune system, enhancing strength to supporting healthy weight gain, protein supplements may help with the overall development of your child. We have compiled a list of the best protein powder for kids that you may try.
The best protein powders for kids in India may help provide extra nutritional support to your child. Here are the top brands of protein powders for kids, but but make sure you consult a healthcare provider to understand the needs of your child and make an informed decision.
If you are looking for the best protein powder for kids, this one from Gritzo might be a good choice for you! Packed with chocolate flavour, this protein powder is especially designed for 4 to 7 year kids. The brand claims that this powder helps gain weight naturally. Enriched with 100 percent RDA of vitamin D3, this protein powder promises to serve 33.3g of protein per scoop. Regular intake of this protein powder may help strengthen the immune system, boost growth, brain development, reduce fatigue and increase stamina. It contains ingredients like ashwagandha, MCT, digestive enzymes and probiotics for healthy weight gain. The brand also states that this product is vegan, free from soy protein, refined sugars, preservatives, colours, artificial flavours and gluten, which makes it safe to consume.
Little Joy ProteinMix Nutrition Powder is packed with the goodness of essential superfoods like ragi and bajra. It promises to help improve immunity, boost your child’s natural defence mechanism and help them stay healthy. Each scoop of this powder serves 9g of protein that helps with muscle development and supports healthy weight gain. The presence of vitamins K, D and C in this powder may also support stronger bones and contribute to height and nourishment. Free from any added sugar, preservatives and gluten, this powder is naturally sweetened by dates and jaggery.
Mypro Sport Nutrition Protein Drink Powder is especially formulated with 53 vital nutrients like carbohydrate, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals and herbal nutrients. It claims to be free from fillers, preservatives, dyes, gluten, nuts and HFCS. This chocolate flavoured protein powder promises to support the overall development of your child.
Floral Nutrition Health and Nutritional Drink for Kids is packed with the goodness of vitamins, minerals, protein and carbohydrates. It promises to support healthy body growth, boost the immune system, increase energy, stamina and overall mental performance. Regular intake of this protein powder may help with healthy height growth. It serves 2.5g of protein per scoop that helps to meet the daily requirement. The brand also claims that this powder is ISO and GMP certified.
Plantigo Health Drink for Kids promises to be 100 percent organic that makes this safe for kids. This plant protein powder is made from peas, brown rice, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and 9 essential plant greens. It may help support healthy weight gain, boost energy and support brain development. Made at low temperatures, this protein powder contains 4 digestive enzymes that help in proper absorption and digestion. The brand also claims that this protein powder is free from gluten, added sugars, soy, artificial flavours and trans fats.
Nutricionmax Kids Protein Powder is enriched with essential minerals and vitamins that help with growth and development of your kid. Each scoop of this powder contains 3 grams of premium whey isolate protein that ensures muscle growth and recovery. This chocolate flavoured protein powder promises to strengthen the immune system of your kid and reduce the risk of illness. It contains digestive enzymes that help with proper absorption and digestion.
Mikis Growth Formula for Growing Kids promises to provide 28 gm of protein per 100 gm. It contains protein, vitamins and minerals that help with the overall growth and development of your child. This protein powder may also help enhance immunity, maintain the health of your bones, and help repair vital tissues.
Whether protein powder is suitable for your kid or not depends on his or her health and overall medical conditions. Therefore, it is advisable to take guidance from a healthcare provider before including protein powders in your kid’s diet. Excessive protein intake can lead to certain metabolic conditions like obesity and kidney damage as well, according to the Lotus Medical Centre.
The quantity of protein intake depends on the age of your kid. The US Department of Health and Human Services recommends 13 g of protein intake for kids between 1 and 3 years. The children between 4 and 8 years of age require 19 g of protein daily. The age range of 9 to 13 years need 34 g of protein daily.
