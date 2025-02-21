Sip your way to wellness: 6 must-try Korean teas for immunity

Korean teas can work wonders when it comes to better health and well being. Check out some of the best teas for immunity.

If you are a fan of herbal tea and love trying new variations, you must add Korean teas into your routine. K-dramas, K-pop, and Korean lifestyle culture have recently created a lot of buzz in India. While foodies experiment with Kimchi and Ramen, let us introduce you to some healthy tea variations that you may try this season to reduce weight, treat coughs and colds, and even enhance immunity. Check out some of the best Korean teas that will satisfy your taste buds and strengthen your immune system. From the earthy tones of ginseng tea to the zesty tang of citron tea, each brew provides a distinct combination of flavours and health benefits.

Korean teas for immunity: Does it help?

Korean teas provide a natural and pleasant method to boost your immune system. Many traditional Korean teas contain herbs that have been utilised for generations due to their therapeutic benefits. Ginseng tea, a famous Korean beverage, is recognised for its ability to increase energy and enhance the immune system, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Other teas, such as citron tea, are high in vitamin C, which is required for immunological function.

These Korean teas frequently include antioxidants and other healthy components that can help your body fight free radicals and reduce inflammation. Plus, the simple act of drinking tea may be a calming and relaxing ritual that aids in stress reduction and overall well-being, all of which contribute to a good immune system.

6 best Korean teas for immunity

Here are some of the best Korean teas known for their immunity-boosting properties:

1. Ginseng tea

Ginseng tea, derived from the robust ginseng root, is a treasured beverage in Korea, known for its extraordinary potential health benefits. This tea is a natural energy booster that is believed to revitalise both the body and the mind, as found in a study published in the Journal of Ginseng Research. It has long been used to reduce weariness, improve mental clarity, and boost overall well-being. Ginseng is also thought to have adaptogenic effects, which means it can help your body adapt to stress and stay balanced. Plus, this tea contains antioxidants and other helpful components that might boost your immune system, making it less susceptible to illnesses.

2. Citron tea

Citron tea, also known as Yuja-cha, is a popular Korean beverage recognised for its zesty citrus flavour as well as many health benefits. This tea is high in Vitamin C content, which is an important ingredient for maintaining a healthy immune system, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers. Yuja-cha, derived from the citron fruit, a citrus fruit native to East Asia, has a pleasant and acidic flavour with a trace of sweetness. The citron fruit is thinly sliced and stored in honey or sugar, producing a marmalade-like consistency that can be utilised for making tea. Aside from its delightful flavour, citron tea is often used as a traditional remedy for coughs, colds, and sore throats.

3. Ginger tea

Ginger tea demonstrates ginger’s tremendous therapeutic qualities. This spicy and warming tea is a time-honoured medicine known for its ability to relax and energise. Ginger is well-known for its potent anti-inflammatory qualities, which can help decrease inflammation throughout the entire body, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine. This makes ginger tea an important ally in the fight against ailments, as inflammation is often a factor in a variety of health conditions. Plus, ginger is thought to boost the immune system, increasing the body’s defences against illnesses. Ginger’s pungent components can also help remove congestion and soothe sore throats, making it a useful remedy during cold and flu season.

4. Omija tea

Omija tea is derived from the interesting five-flavour berries, which is well named for its complex flavour that includes sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and pungent overtones. “This berry is high in antioxidants, which protect cells from free radical damage and promote general health,” says dietician Gauri Anand. Omija tea has traditionally been used to improve respiratory health and provide comfort throughout the cold and flu season. Its calming effects may aid in relieving coughs and sore throats. Drinking omija tea is both tasty and perhaps beneficial to one’s health.

5. Green tea

Green tea, known as Nokcha in Korea, is a popular and health-promoting beverage. Like other varieties of green tea, Nokcha is packed with antioxidants, which are vital compounds that protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals, as found in a study published in the journal Food Science and Human Wellness. These antioxidants play a significant role in strengthening the immune system, helping the body fight off infections and illnesses more effectively. Regular consumption of green tea may also contribute to a reduced risk of developing various chronic diseases. The abundance of antioxidants and other beneficial compounds in Nokcha makes it a valuable addition to a healthy diet.

6. Job’s tears tea

Job’s tears tea, also known as Yulmu-cha in Korea, is a healthy and mildly sweet beverage made from the same grain. “This tea is often enriched with other wholesome ingredients like roasted nuts, seeds, and sometimes even dried fruits, creating a satisfying and flavourful blend,” says the expert. Job’s tears are a good source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals, contributing to its overall nutritional value. This nourishing tea is believed to offer potential benefits for immune health, supporting the body’s natural defences.

Takeaway

Korean teas are a tasty and natural method to strengthen your defences. These immune-boosting teas include traditional ingredients such as strong ginseng and vitamin C-rich citron. Incorporating these tasty beverages into your daily routine might be a proactive step towards health.

Related FAQs Are Korean teas safe for everyone? While generally safe, it's always a good idea to consult with your doctor before incorporating new teas into your diet, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are pregnant or breastfeeding. Some teas, like ginseng, may interact with certain medications. How often should I drink Korean teas for immunity? The frequency with which you should drink Korean teas for immunity depends on the specific tea and your individual health needs. Some teas, like barley tea or corn tea, can be enjoyed daily, while others, like ginseng tea, may be better consumed in moderation. It's best to follow the recommendations on the tea packaging or consult with a healthcare professional.