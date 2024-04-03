Best Indian whey protein powders: 7 top picks to boost strength

If you are starting your fitness journey, check out this list of the best Indian whey protein powders and level up your fitness regimen.

A regular and well-balanced workout routine can improve your fitness level. But, it is important to pair your fitness regimen with the right nutritional support to enhance the effectiveness of the exercises. While taking a healthy diet can ensure the optimal level of nutrient content in your body, including the best protein supplements in your diet can help you boost muscle protein synthesis. Among several options available, whey protein is considered the safest. It is easy on the stomach, contains high fibre content, and has a rich nutrient profile. This mixture of protein is loaded with amino acids that can help regulate muscle growth and enhance endurance. Here’s a list of the best Indian whey protein powders that you may take to improve your overall fitness.

7 best Indian whey protein powders

Top ranked protein powders may improve your performance level by enhancing your overall fitness. Check out this list of the best protein powder brands that you may include in your diet but only after consulting your healthcare provider.

1. Kapiva Testofuel Shilajit Whey Protein

TestoFuel Shilajit Whey Protein by Kapiva contains a unique blend of whey protein and powerful herbs like pure shilajit, black musli and gokshura. This unique formulation is free from additives, which makes it safe and effective to use. Available in two delicious flavours, this supplement may help increase stamina, improve protein absorption and enhance muscle tissue nourishment. It promises to deliver 25 grams of protein per scoop and can be consumed regularly. The brand claims that this supplement helps with post-workout recovery.

2. Himalaya Quista Pro Supplement

Himalaya Quista Pro Supplement contains a blend of three proteins: concentrated, isolated and hydrolysate. It promises to be gentle on your stomach and absorb quickly. This whey protein powder has been fortified with peptides and taurine which helps in minimising the post-workout injury and enhancing the recovery process. Enriched with herbal ingredients, this Indian whey protein powder claims to improve your bone health, build stamina and increase endurance. It also contains calcium, vitamins and BCAA for better exercise performance.

3. Healthifyme 100% Whey Protein Blend

If you are looking for the best protein brands, Healthifyme might be the one for you. This whey protein blend contains a blend of whey protein isolate and concentrate to support lean muscles. Each scoop of this whey protein promises to provide 122 kcal and 25.5g of protein. This protein powder also claims to be gentle on the stomach and does not cause any bloating. Include this whey protein powder in your diet and improve your muscle growth, stamina and enhance the recovery process. The brand also states that this product is lab-tested for ensuring its safety.

4. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein promises to cause less digestive issues. This protein powder ensures 50% higher protein absorption and 60% super BCAA absorption in comparison to other products. The MuscleBlaze whey protein powder is certified by Informed Choice Program U.K., Labdoor USA, Trustified for Accuracy of Label Claims & Purity. This MB protein powder may help build muscles and improve your overall fitness.

5. AS-It-IS Nutrition Whey Protein

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein can help you gain lean muscles. The brand states that this protein powder is natural and raw, making it suitable for better recovery and reducing muscle loss. It is a minimally processed protein powder that ensures that it has maximum protein and nutrient content. Regular intake of this protein powder may help improve your fitness level. Each scoop of this powder provides 30g of protein and 5.4g of BCAA. The brand also claims that this product is free from any preservatives or added flavours, which makes it safe for you.

6. AVVATAR Whey Protein

AVVATAR Whey Protein contains a blend of whey protein concentrate and isolate. It is packed with 28g of fresh whey protein which may help build strength and stimulate muscle growth. This protein powder also contains BCAAs and EAAs which helps in promoting protein synthesis, increasing recovery rate after intense workout, building muscles and supporting cell recovery. Enriched with glutamic acid, this product may help maintain the acid level in your body for better immunity and digestion. It is also loaded with calcium and fibre content, which may help improve your bone health, support healthy metabolism and gut health.

7. Dymatize Nutrition Elite Whey Protein Supplement Powder

Dymatize Nutrition Elite Whey Protein Supplement Powder can be a good addition to your post and pre-workout routine. Low in carbohydrates, this whey protein powder may help activate muscle protein synthesis. It is free from aspartame and contains 5g of BCAAs. Regular intake of this protein powder may fasten the muscle recovery process and improve your overall fitness level.

What are the benefits of the best Indian whey protein powders?

From enhancing muscle recovery to supporting lean muscle growth, whey protein benefits your body in several ways. Some of its important benefits include:

Whey protein powder can improve the protein balance in your body over 10 hours and 24 hours of recovery after intensive resistance training as per a study published in the journal Nutrients.

Regular intake of whey protein may also enhance the recovery rate after the workout.

It may also enhance your strength, neuromuscular functions and anaerobic powder.

According to a study published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism, these protein powders can help reduce body fat and improve the preservation of lean muscles.

By including whey protein powders in your daily routine, you can keep a check on your cholesterol level. Regular consumption of these products may also reduce blood pressure and prevent the risk of heart diseases.

These products have a rich nutritional profile that can help improve your overall fitness. They have high fibre content, which makes them easy to absorb and digest.

Upon pairing this protein powder with a proper strength training, you can witness a positive impact on muscle growth.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is the daily protein requirement?

The Harvard Health Publishing recommends taking 0.8 gram (g) of protein per kilogram of the body weight. 53 g of protein a day is sufficient for women to meet their daily nutritional requirements and keep them healthy.

Will whey protein increase weight?

Research studies suggest that whey protein contributes to weight loss. According to the National Library of Medicine, these protein powders can help reduce calorie intake, which leads to decreased body fat.

Is whey protein safe?

Whey protein is considered safe for health. But excessive consumption of this powder over a long period of time may cause adverse effects. A study published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism states that chronic use of whey protein without the proper guidance can impact the kidney and liver function.

Can whey protein cause constipation?

Lactose intolerant people have lower levels of lactase enzymes. So overconsumption of protein can lead to digestive issues such as bloating, stomach cramps and diarrhoea as per NIH.

