Caught the seasonal flu? 6 immune-boosting nutrients that can help

Boost your defenses naturally with these effective immune-boosting nutrients. Learn how these key vitamins and minerals can strengthen your immune system.

Each season has its distinct charm. From blossoming springs and breezy summers to rain-soaked monsoons and cold winters, there’s always something to look forward to as the seasons change. As much as we wait for the weather to change, the period between seasons is extremely unpleasant due to increased allergies and illnesses. Flu, colds, coughs, and other harsh conditions become common during the changing seasons. Here is where immune-boosting nutrients play an important role. These critical vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants act as the fuel and building blocks for our immune system, allowing us to remain strong, robust, and disease-free.

What are immune-boosting nutrients?

Immune-boosting nutrients are necessary vitamins, minerals, and other substances that help and enhance the immune system. “This vast network of cells, tissues, and organs protects the body from dangerous invaders such as bacteria, viruses, and toxins,” says dietician Gauri Anand. These nutrients enhance immune function in various ways, such as supporting the growth and function of immune cells, strengthening immune barriers, regulating immune responses, and providing antioxidant protection. Ensuring adequate intake of these vital nutrients helps our immune system function optimally, reducing our risk of infections and promoting overall health and well-being.

6 best immune-boosting nutrients

If you are looking for ways to support your immune system, here are some of the best immune-boosting nutrients you need to consume.

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most prominent immune-boosting nutrients. This vital vitamin promotes the production and function of white blood cells, which are the body’s principal barrier against invading conditions, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. These white blood cells are responsible for recognising and eliminating dangerous bacteria, viruses, and other foreign substances that might cause infections. Vitamin C-rich foods, which include citrus fruits (oranges, lemons, grapefruits), berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), and vegetables such as bell peppers, might help ensure that your body has a sufficient number of these infection-fighting cells.

2. Vitamin D

When it comes to immune-boosting nutrients, you cannot skip Vitamin D. Also known as the ‘sunshine vitamin’, it plays an essential role in the specified regulation of immune system responses, as found in a study published in the Journal of Investigated Medicine. This vital nutrient acts to balance the immune system, allowing it to respond effectively to threats without overreacting and also helps to reduce inflammation.

While sunshine is the primary source of vitamin D, it can also be received through your diet. Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are good sources, as are eggs and fortified foods like milk and cereals. A robust and responsive immune system requires optimal vitamin D levels, which can be obtained by sun exposure (with necessary precautions), nutrition, or supplementation, after contacting a healthcare expert.

3. Zinc

Zinc is a key element among other important immune-boosting nutrients, with multiple roles in supporting a healthy and powerful immune system. This vital nutrient is particularly essential for the growth, development, and proper function of many immune cells, including those involved in fighting infections, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. These immune cells require enough zinc levels to recognise and eliminate invading infections. Fortunately, zinc is widely available in a variety of foods. Red meat, such as beef, is a good source, as are various types of seafood, including oysters, crab, and shrimp. For those seeking plant-based options, beans, nuts, and seeds also contribute to zinc intake.

4. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is one of the most effective immune-boosting nutrients that assists in maintaining the quality and strength of the body’s first line of defence against infection, as per a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. This vitamin is required for the healthy function of the skin and mucous membranes, which serve as barriers against infections entering the body. Healthy skin and mucous membranes can successfully catch and neutralise toxic intruders before they cause illness.

Vitamin A deficiency may reduce these important barriers, making the body more vulnerable to infection. Fortunately, Vitamin A is widely available in several meals, including brightly coloured vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes. Leafy green vegetables, such as spinach, are also high in these essential immune-boosting nutrients.

5. Selenium

Selenium is a powerful mineral that plays a crucial role as one of the key immune-boosting nutrients, primarily due to its potent antioxidant properties, as found in a study published in the Journal of Antioxidants and Redox Signaling. This essential nutrient acts as a protector of immune cells, shielding them from damage caused by free radicals, and unstable molecules that can contribute to inflammation and weaken the immune response. By neutralising these free radicals, selenium helps maintain the integrity and functionality of immune cells, allowing them to effectively combat infections.

Incorporating selenium-rich foods into your diet is a great way to bolster your immune defenses. Brazil nuts are an exceptionally rich source of selenium, with just a few nuts providing a significant portion of your daily requirement. Tuna and other types of seafood also offer good amounts of this mineral. However, if you are vegetarian? Consume sunflower seeds as they, too, are a rich source of selenium.

6. Probiotics

Probiotics, often recognised as ‘friendly bacteria,’ are a vital part of the group of immune-boosting nutrients. These play a significant role in maintaining a healthy and balanced immune system. “These beneficial microorganisms reside primarily in the gut, where they contribute to a complex ecosystem known as the gut microbiome,” says the expert. A healthy gut microbiome is essential for optimal immune function, as a significant portion of the immune system resides in the gut.

Probiotics support immune health by helping to regulate immune responses, strengthen the gut barrier (preventing harmful substances from entering the bloodstream), and even compete with harmful bacteria for resources. Incorporating probiotic-rich food such as yoghurt into your diet can help cultivate a thriving gut microbiome and, in turn, bolster your immune defenses. Kefir, a fermented milk drink, also provides a good dose of these beneficial bacteria. Fermented foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, and other pickled vegetables offer additional ways to introduce probiotics into your diet, thus supporting your immune system.

Important Note: It is always best to get these nutrients from a balanced diet. While supplements can be helpful, it is a good idea to talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian before starting any new supplements.

Related FAQs Can I get all the immune-boosting nutrients I need from food? Ideally, yes. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein should provide most necessary nutrients. However, some people may need supplements, especially if they have dietary restrictions or certain health conditions. It's best to consult a healthcare professional. Why are immune-boosting nutrients important? A strong immune system is crucial for fighting off infections, recovering from illness faster, and maintaining overall health. These nutrients provide the building blocks and support the various functions of the immune system.