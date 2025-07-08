7 best honey brands in India to boost immunity and digestion

Honey boosts immunity, digestion and energises naturally. Check out the best honey brand in India to stay healthy during the monsoon.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Monsoon brings relief from the heat, but it also comes with a wave of seasonal infections, digestive issues, and weakened immunity. Building a strong immune system and maintaining gut health becomes important during this changing weather. That is why it is essential to include the best honey brand in India in your diet. This natural powerhouse is rich in antioxidants, enzymes, and antimicrobial properties, which support overall wellness. Known for its ability to soothe the throat, improve digestion, and energise the body, honey has been a staple in Indian households for generations. From warm water infusions to herbal teas, adding pure, high-quality honey to your daily routine can be an effective way to stay healthy during the monsoon season. Check out this list of the best honey in India. {{{htmlData}}}

Best honey brand in India

Raw honey contains antioxidants, including flavonoids and phenolic acids, that protect against damaging free radicals, as per a study published in the Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity. Explore the best honey brand in India to promote a better immune system response.

1. INDIGENOUS HONEY Raw Organic Honey

INDIGENOUS HONEY Raw Organic Honey is sourced from clean and flower-rich environments far from pollution. This NMR-tested, USDA-certified honey is raw, unfiltered, and packed with antioxidants and enzymes. Its immune-boosting properties align with Ayurvedic wellness, which helps to fight infections and seasonal weaknesses during monsoon. The thick, creamy texture of the best honey brands in India makes it a great addition to teas or warm water.

Why choose:

Certified organic and NMR-tested

Rich in natural enzymes and antioxidants

Why avoid:

Some users suspect the sugar content

Premium pricing for 500g

2. Wedderspoon Raw Premium Manuka Honey

Imported from New Zealand, this raw and unpasteurized Manuka honey delivers a smooth, creamy taste with medicinal potency. It is known to support immunity with its antibacterial activity, which is particularly useful for coughs and sore throats. Moreover, the best honey brand in India is perfect for spooning directly or mixing into warm drinks during monsoon-related ailments.

Why choose:

Authentic Manuka honey with approved grading

Great taste, immune-boosting benefits

Why avoid:

High cost for a small quantity

Packaged in plastic

Also Read: Best honey brands: 5 top choices to sweeten your life

3. Nature’s Nectar Certified Organic Honey

Nature’s Nectar Certified Organic Honey is collected from the Sundarbans’ untouched tropical forests. This NMR-tested organic honey offers floral richness and strong nutritional value. High in minerals like potassium and vitamin C, the best honey brand in India promotes digestive wellness and strengthens the immune system naturally. Its rich, golden hue and thick consistency are signs of raw purity.

Why choose:

Sourced from pristine forests

Strong immunity and energy support

Why avoid:

Slightly expensive for bulk buyers

Limited availability in offline stores

4. Nature Trust Raw Forest Honey

Nature Trust Raw Forest Honey offers a large jar of unprocessed wild forest honey that contains amino acids, bee pollen, and antioxidants. Regular use of the best honey brand in India can help improve digestion, increase energy, and enhance immune function during seasonal transitions. Its rich sweetness and multi-floral origin give it versatility across health and culinary uses.

Why choose:

Value pack with 1.2kg quantity

Naturally high in nutrients and probiotics

Why avoid:

Sugar content and mixed feedback on smell

Not certified organic

5. Organic Tattva Wild Raw Honey

Organic Tattva Wild Raw Honey is sourced from high-altitude forest hives. This unfiltered and unpasteurized honey is a potent natural remedy for colds and coughs. Enriched with minerals and antioxidants, the best honey brand in India strengthens immunity while also acting as a sugar substitute for healthier digestion and weight management.

Why choose:

Great value for organic

Certified raw honey

Effective for sore throat and immunity

Why avoid:

Minor sugar deposits may confuse new users.

Smaller jars for heavy users

Also Read: Best organic honey brands in India: 5 top picks for health benefits

6. Earthen Story Organic Honey

Packed in a glass jar, this wild forest honey from Earthen Story is rich in polyphenols and anti-inflammatory compounds. It supports immunity, fights oxidative stress, and aids gut health. Moreover, this is ideal for those seeking a sugar-free, unprocessed alternative to boost wellness naturally during seasonal transitions.

Why choose:

Loaded with antioxidants and vitamins

Packed in glass

Eco-friendly

Why avoid:

Mixed feedback on taste

Some users found the quality inconsistent.

7. ROSIER Wild Forest Himalayan Honey

Sourced from the Himalayas, this thick and aromatic wild honey from ROSIER is rich in vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants. The best organic honey in India may help build immunity and ease seasonal ailments. It is a versatile wellness ingredient, which makes it ideal for teas, skincare, weight loss routines, and cold relief.

Why choose:

Himalayan origin with ayurvedic purity

Versatile use for immunity, skin, and digestion

Why avoid:

No major certifications mentioned

What are the benefits of using the best honey brand in India?

1. Boosts immunity: Rich in antioxidants, enzymes, and phytonutrients, the best honey in India helps strengthen the immune system and fight seasonal infections.

2. Supports digestion: It acts as a natural prebiotic, which can improve gut health and digestion.

3. Soothes cough and sore throat: Its antimicrobial properties make it an effective home remedy for cough and throat irritation. As per the National Journal of Physiology, honey can protect and soothe the inflamed throat.

4. Natural energy source: The best honey brand in India provides a quick energy boost with its natural sugars like fructose and glucose.

5. Promotes skin health: Honey contains antibacterial and antiviral properties, which make it an effective weapon against ailments, as per a study published in the journal Molecules. It can help treat acne, heal wounds, and moisturise skin naturally.

Also Read: Honey is an effective home remedy for loose motions, says my mom

How to choose the best honey brand in India?

When choosing the best honey brand in India, look for NMR-tested and USDA or FSSAI-certified options that guarantee purity and zero adulteration.

Prioritise raw, unprocessed, and unpasteurised honey for maximum nutritional benefits.

Check for source transparency. Usually, forest or Himalayan origin products are often preferred.

Opt for brands that use sustainable beekeeping practices and glass packaging.

Lastly, read customer reviews for insights on taste, texture, and authenticity to ensure you are getting real, immunity-boosting honey.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs How to use honey for health benefits? You can consume raw honey daily by mixing it with warm water or tea. Besides this, you can also apply it directly to wounds and cuts. To get relief from coughing, mix it with warm water. Can I drink honey every day? Yes! you can drink about 1-2 tablespoons per day. But, make sure to not consume it in excess, as it may lead to high sugar intake. What are the benefits of honey? From soothing coughs, healing wounds, to promoting skin health, the best honey can offer several health benefits.

{{{htmlData}}}