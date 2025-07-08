7 best honey brands in India to boost immunity and digestion

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Monsoon brings relief from the heat, but it also comes with a wave of seasonal infections, digestive issues, and weakened immunity. Building a strong immune system and maintaining gut health becomes important during this changing weather. That is why it is essential to include the best honey brand in India in your diet. This natural powerhouse is rich in antioxidants, enzymes, and antimicrobial properties, which support overall wellness. Known for its ability to soothe the throat, improve digestion, and energise the body, honey has been a staple in Indian households for generations. From warm water infusions to herbal teas, adding pure, high-quality honey to your daily routine can be an effective way to stay healthy during the monsoon season. Check out this list of the best honey in India.
Raw honey contains antioxidants, including flavonoids and phenolic acids, that protect against damaging free radicals, as per a study published in the Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity. Explore the best honey brand in India to promote a better immune system response.
INDIGENOUS HONEY Raw Organic Honey is sourced from clean and flower-rich environments far from pollution. This NMR-tested, USDA-certified honey is raw, unfiltered, and packed with antioxidants and enzymes. Its immune-boosting properties align with Ayurvedic wellness, which helps to fight infections and seasonal weaknesses during monsoon. The thick, creamy texture of the best honey brands in India makes it a great addition to teas or warm water.
B07H5PVCH7
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Imported from New Zealand, this raw and unpasteurized Manuka honey delivers a smooth, creamy taste with medicinal potency. It is known to support immunity with its antibacterial activity, which is particularly useful for coughs and sore throats. Moreover, the best honey brand in India is perfect for spooning directly or mixing into warm drinks during monsoon-related ailments.
B01DTAIXAG
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Also Read: Best honey brands: 5 top choices to sweeten your life
Nature’s Nectar Certified Organic Honey is collected from the Sundarbans’ untouched tropical forests. This NMR-tested organic honey offers floral richness and strong nutritional value. High in minerals like potassium and vitamin C, the best honey brand in India promotes digestive wellness and strengthens the immune system naturally. Its rich, golden hue and thick consistency are signs of raw purity.
B0DQ8K48S9
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Nature Trust Raw Forest Honey offers a large jar of unprocessed wild forest honey that contains amino acids, bee pollen, and antioxidants. Regular use of the best honey brand in India can help improve digestion, increase energy, and enhance immune function during seasonal transitions. Its rich sweetness and multi-floral origin give it versatility across health and culinary uses.
B08WK3ZD9J
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Organic Tattva Wild Raw Honey is sourced from high-altitude forest hives. This unfiltered and unpasteurized honey is a potent natural remedy for colds and coughs. Enriched with minerals and antioxidants, the best honey brand in India strengthens immunity while also acting as a sugar substitute for healthier digestion and weight management.
B09DKWX27M
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Also Read: Best organic honey brands in India: 5 top picks for health benefits
Packed in a glass jar, this wild forest honey from Earthen Story is rich in polyphenols and anti-inflammatory compounds. It supports immunity, fights oxidative stress, and aids gut health. Moreover, this is ideal for those seeking a sugar-free, unprocessed alternative to boost wellness naturally during seasonal transitions.
B0CKHZ1X2P
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Sourced from the Himalayas, this thick and aromatic wild honey from ROSIER is rich in vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants. The best organic honey in India may help build immunity and ease seasonal ailments. It is a versatile wellness ingredient, which makes it ideal for teas, skincare, weight loss routines, and cold relief.
B0DFPQD4L7
Why choose:
Why avoid:
1. Boosts immunity: Rich in antioxidants, enzymes, and phytonutrients, the best honey in India helps strengthen the immune system and fight seasonal infections.
2. Supports digestion: It acts as a natural prebiotic, which can improve gut health and digestion.
3. Soothes cough and sore throat: Its antimicrobial properties make it an effective home remedy for cough and throat irritation. As per the National Journal of Physiology, honey can protect and soothe the inflamed throat.
4. Natural energy source: The best honey brand in India provides a quick energy boost with its natural sugars like fructose and glucose.
5. Promotes skin health: Honey contains antibacterial and antiviral properties, which make it an effective weapon against ailments, as per a study published in the journal Molecules. It can help treat acne, heal wounds, and moisturise skin naturally.
Also Read: Honey is an effective home remedy for loose motions, says my mom
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
|Top Features Compared
|Special feature
|Diet
|INDIGENOUS HONEY Raw Organic Honey NMR Tested NPOP Organic USDA Certified Pure Natural Unprocessed Original Honey - 500 g Glass Jar (Pack of 1)
|Preservative-free
|Vegetarian
|Wedderspoon 100 Percent Raw Premium Manuka Honey, 249.47g
|Non-GMO
|Vegetarian
|Nature's Nectar Certified Organic honey 400g NMR Tested + Nature's Nectar Certified Organic honey 150g NMR Tested
|NMR tested
|Vegetarian
|Nature Trust Raw Forest Honey,1200 Gram, Wild, Unprocessed, Unheated, Non Pasteurized, Original Honey 100% Pure and Natural (1.2 Kg)
|No added sugar
|Vegetarian
|Organic Tattva, Organic Unprocessed, Unfiltered, Unpasteurized Wild Raw Honey 250 gram (Pack of 2)
|Certified organic
|Vegetarian
|Earthen Story Certified Organic Honey 1kg | NMR Tested | Raw Honey, glass jar, rich in vitamins & minerals, sugar free, cold and cough relief, immunity booster, natural wild forest honey
|No added sugar
|Vegetarian
|ROSIER Wild Forest Himalayan Honey, Pure, 100% Natural and Ayurvedic, Rich in Vitamins and Minerals, Helps in Curing Cough & Cold (500 gm)
|Natural
|Plant-based
You can consume raw honey daily by mixing it with warm water or tea. Besides this, you can also apply it directly to wounds and cuts. To get relief from coughing, mix it with warm water.
Yes! you can drink about 1-2 tablespoons per day. But, make sure to not consume it in excess, as it may lead to high sugar intake.
From soothing coughs, healing wounds, to promoting skin health, the best honey can offer several health benefits.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.