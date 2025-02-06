Food combinations for digestion: 6 ways to keep your gut healthy

How you pair foods is crucial when it comes to your gut health. Here are 6 food combinations for digestion that you can try.

Are you feeling sluggish or bloated after eating? It might not just be about what you eat, but also how you combine your foods. The right food combinations for digestion are more than just a passing trend; they are rooted in Ayurveda, a practice that’s been around for centuries. The idea is that pairing certain foods can boost your digestion. Some combinations, such as leafy greens and fibre-rich foods, can be great for your gut as well as overall wellness. These combinations also prevent inflammation, malabsorption, a weakened intestinal wall, and increased susceptibility to infections and diseases. Check out some of the best food combinations for digestion and a happier gut.

How do food combinations aid digestion?

When it comes to gut health, or overall well being, there are certain foods that work well. The core principle behind food combinations for digestion is that pairing such compatible foods allows the digestive system to function more efficiently. Different foods require different enzymes and varying levels of acidity to be properly broken down. When we consume incompatible food combinations, the digestive system can become overwhelmed, leading to incomplete digestion and potential discomfort, as found in a study published in the Journal of Drug Research in Ayurvedic Sciences.

We can reduce the pressure on our gut by strategically combining foods that digest at the same pace and require similar digestive conditions. This can help reduce bloating, gas, and indigestion. Plus, optimising digestion through thoughtful food choices can increase nutrient absorption, ensuring that the body reaps the full benefits of the foods we consume.

6 best food combinations for digestion

Wondering what to eat? Here are some of the best food combinations for digestion for you to try.

1. Whole grains with leafy greens

Whole grains paired with leafy greens create a powerful combination. This is one of the best food combinations for digestion because both kinds of foods are rich in fibre. This is crucial for smooth digestion and regular bowel movements, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. The fibre in whole grains acts as a prebiotic and helps to nourish the beneficial bacteria residing in your gut, promoting a healthy gut microbiome. On the other hand, leafy greens provide additional fibre alongside essential vitamins and minerals, further supporting optimal digestive function. This combination not only aids in breaking down food but also helps maintain a balanced and thriving gut environment.

2. Lean protein with non-starchy vegetables

Combining lean protein sources like chicken or fish with non-starchy vegetables like broccoli or spinach is a great example of beneficial food combinations for digestion. This pairing supports balanced digestion because these foods have essential digestive elements. Lean proteins require stomach acid to break down properly, which is optimised when they are not competing with other foods. “Non-starchy veggies, on the other hand, provide fibre and nutrients without significantly raising blood sugar levels, making them easier to digest,” says dietician Gauri Anand. This is one of the best food combinations for digestion as it promotes optimal processing of both protein and veggies, reducing the stress on your digestive system.

3. Healthy fats with fibre-rich foods

Combining healthy fats like avocados or olive oil with fibre-rich foods such as beans or lentils is a great example of beneficial food combinations for digestion. Teaming up of these foods improves nutrition absorption and provides a sense of fullness. Fats play an important function in this combination by slowing the digestion process, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrition in Clinical Practice. This slower digestion provides for better absorption of nutrients from fibre-rich diets. By including this digestion-friendly food combination into your daily diet, you can increase your absorption of vital nutrients and feel more satisfied afterward.

4. Fermented foods with prebiotics

Pairing fermented foods like kimchi or yoghurt with prebiotic-rich foods like onions or garlic is one of the best food combinations for digestion. This combination enhances gut health by providing both probiotics and prebiotics. Fermented foods contain probiotics, which are live, beneficial bacteria that aid in digestion and support a healthy gut microbiome. “ Prebiotics, found in foods like onions and garlic, act as fuel for these probiotics, helping them thrive and multiply,” explains the expert. This synergistic food combination for digestion creates an environment where good bacteria can flourish, leading to improved digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health.

5. Hydrating foods with water

Hydrating foods, when paired with sufficient water intake, make powerful food combinations for digestion. This dietary combo is essential for maintaining proper digestive function. “Cucumbers and watermelon are hydrating foods that provide fluids and electrolytes, which are necessary for proper digestion and help to prevent constipation,” says the expert. Water is essential for breaking down food and reducing waste. Consuming hydrated foods, combined with adequate water intake, ensures that the digestive system functions properly. This food combo for digestion encourages regularity and general digestive health.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What’s your favourite morning drink? A cup of coffee

Lukewarm water and lemon

A cup of tea

Fruit juice Take a Poll Take a Poll Which superfood matches your lifestyle? Chia seeds

Berries

Nuts

Avocado Previous Next

6. Spices with food

Spices like ginger, turmeric, and cumin offer a flavourful way to enhance the taste of our meals and provide some great food combinations for digestion. These spices increase the synthesis of digestive enzymes, which are required for proper meal breakdown. “They also have anti-inflammatory effects that can calm the digestive tract and improve gut health. Incorporating these spices into your meals not only enhances flavour, but also promotes better digestion,” explains the expert. This food combination for digestion can lead to better nutrient absorption because food is broken down more thoroughly.

Possible side effects of following food combinations

While there are many great food combinations for digestion, some of them might not lead to very healthy food habits. Here are some possible side effects of following food combinations for digestion:

Extremely restrictive food combining plans can lead to limited food choices, potentially resulting in deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals. This is particularly concerning if the plan eliminates entire food groups.

Strict adherence to food combining rules can make dining out or attending social events challenging. It can lead to feelings of isolation or anxiety around food choices.

For some people, focusing intensely on food combining can lead to an unhealthy obsession with food and eating, potentially contributing to disordered eating patterns.

Note: If you have specific digestive concerns or are considering making significant changes to your diet, it is always best to consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised advice.

Related FAQs Is it safe to follow food combinations every day? While mindful food combining can be beneficial, strictly adhering to complex rules daily might be overly restrictive and could lead to nutrient deficiencies or obsessive eating habits. Focus on a balanced diet overall, listening to your body's cues, and consulting a professional if you have specific digestive concerns. Which are the bad food combinations? Some commonly cited "bad" food combinations include combining starches with proteins, or mixing dairy with certain fruits, as these may lead to digestive discomfort in some people. However, it's important to note that people tolerances vary, and scientific evidence supporting all claims is limited.