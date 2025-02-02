Manage cholesterol levels with these 6 fibre-rich foods

Are you looking for natural ways to reduce your cholesterol levels? Add these fibre-rich foods to lower cholesterol levels in your diet.

Cholesterol is necessary for bodily functions but excess cholesterol levels can result in heart blockages. The food that we eat, especially at night, plays a major part in increasing our cholesterol levels. When it comes to cholesterol control, a healthy diet and regular exercise can make all the difference. Fibre-rich foods for lowering cholesterol have gained significant attention for their ability to naturally regulate cholesterol levels and promote heart health. Dietary fibre, primarily found in plant-based foods, is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest. This indigestible nature of fibre is what makes it so effective in managing cholesterol. You can include some fibre-rich foods to lower cholesterol in your diet.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like molecule found in all cells in your body. It is required for several body activities, including the formation of hormones, vitamin D, and bile acids. Your liver produces most of the cholesterol your body needs, as found in a study published by StatPearls. While it is vital, having too much “bad” cholesterol (LDL) can lead to health problems.

LDL can accumulate in your arteries, causing plaque and raising your risk of heart disease and stroke. On the other side, “good” cholesterol (HDL) helps to eliminate excess cholesterol from your bloodstream, lowering your risk. Maintaining normal HDL levels is essential for overall well-being. While your body produces cholesterol, dietary choices can significantly impact your cholesterol levels. This can be managed by adding fibre-rich foods to lower cholesterol in your diet.

How do fibre-rich foods help in reducing cholesterol?

Fibre-rich food decreases cholesterol levels through a variety of processes. Soluble fibre, present in foods such as oats, beans, and apples, functions as a sponge in the digestive tract. It binds to cholesterol and blocks its absorption into the bloodstream. This causes reduced levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol. Plus, gut bacteria digest some soluble fibres, resulting in short-chain fatty acids that might further limit cholesterol formation in the liver. Insoluble fibre, found in whole grains and vegetables, increases the volume of the stool, encouraging regular bowel movements and aiding in the elimination of cholesterol from the body, as found in a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

6 best fibre-rich foods to lower cholesterol levels

Here are some of the best fibre-rich foods that can help lower cholesterol levels:

1. Oats

One of the best foods to lower cholesterol is oats. Rich in soluble fibre, especially a type called beta-glucan, oats work by binding with cholesterol in the digestive tract, preventing its absorption into the bloodstream and subsequently lowering LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels, as found in a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. A simple bowl of oatmeal in the morning is a classic way to enjoy these benefits. Beyond breakfast, oats can be readily added to smoothies for a quick and nutritious boost. They also work well in baking, providing a nutritious and chewy texture to muffins, cookies, and other delights.

2. Bean and legumes

Beans and legumes, including lentils, peas, and chickpeas, are nutritional powerhouses and excellent additions to a diet focused on fibre-rich foods to lower cholesterol. These versatile foods are packed with soluble fibre, which plays a crucial role in reducing LDL cholesterol levels, as found in the study published in the Journal of Nutrition. Beyond their fibre content, beans and legumes also offer a substantial amount of plant-based protein, making them a valuable part of a balanced diet. You can add them to soups and stews for a hearty and healthy boost. They also perform well in salads, adding texture and nutritional value.

3. Apples

Apples are delicious fruit which can contribute significantly to a diet rich in fibre-rich foods to lower cholesterol levels. This is possible due to the presence of pectin, a type of soluble fibre found in apples, as found in a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Pectin works by binding with cholesterol in the digestive tract, preventing its absorption and thus helping to lower LDL cholesterol levels. This makes apples a valuable addition to any heart-healthy eating plan. Enjoying an apple as a simple and convenient snack is a great way to boost your fibre intake. They also add a delightful crunch and sweetness to salads, complementing other healthy ingredients. Whether eaten whole, sliced, or cooked, incorporating apples into your diet provides a tasty and effective way to benefit from fibre-rich foods to lower cholesterol.

4. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits, including vibrant oranges, tangy grapefruits, and zesty lemons, offer a refreshing and effective way to incorporate fibre-rich foods to lower cholesterol into your diet. “These fruits are excellent sources of pectin, a soluble fibre that plays a key role in reducing LDL cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol in the digestive tract,” says dietician Gauri Anand. Beyond pectin, citrus fruits are also packed with vitamin C, an antioxidant that contributes to overall heart health and may further support cholesterol management. Enjoying a juicy orange or grapefruit as a snack is a simple and delicious way to reap these benefits.

5. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are one of the most nutritious fibre-rich foods for decreasing cholesterol, providing a double benefit for heart health, as found in a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. These tiny seeds contain soluble fibre, which binds to cholesterol in the digestive tract, limiting absorption and decreasing LDL cholesterol levels. Beyond fibre, flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to lower cholesterol and triglycerides, another type of fat in the blood. This combined action makes flaxseeds especially beneficial to cardiovascular health. Incorporating flaxseeds into your diet is easy and versatile. Simply sprinkle them on your morning cereal or yoghurt for a subtle nutty flavour and added fibre.

6. Avocados

Avocados, which are well-known for their creamy texture and delicious flavour, are also an excellent source of fibre for reducing cholesterol. “Avocados are well-known for their healthy monounsaturated fats, but they also contain plenty of fibre, both of which help to lower cholesterol,” says the expert. Monounsaturated fats help lower “bad” LDL cholesterol, while fibre assists in reducing cholesterol absorption in the digestive tract. Avocados are good for heart health due to their dual action. Avocado toast is a popular and easy way to include this fruit in your diet. Avocados also work well in salads, offering a creamy texture and increasing nutritional content.

Fibre-rich food, particularly soluble fibre, binds to cholesterol in the gut and inhibits its absorption into the bloodstream. This, along with other methods, substantially reduces LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels, thus improving heart health.

Related FAQs Is it ok to consume fibre-rich foods every day to lower cholesterol levels? Yes, consuming fibre-rich foods daily is generally recommended to lower cholesterol. Consistent intake of soluble fiber, in particular, is key to managing cholesterol levels. When is the best time to consume fibre-rich foods to reduce cholesterol levels? There isn't one "best" time, but having fibre throughout the day is the most effective for cholesterol reduction. Including fibre-rich foods in every meal helps lower cholesterol levels.