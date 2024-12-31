Want to get back in shape? 7 best diets to lose weight in 2025

If your New Year resolution is to get rid of the extra kilos and be fit and healthy, here are some of the best diets to lose weight in 2025.

When it comes to losing weight, there can be several ways that can get you closer to your fitness goals. From a low-carb diet to a Mediterranean diet to a high-protein one, there are multiple ways to reach your goal. However, not all these ways are the right one for you. With good health as a primary goal this New Year, here are the most trending diets that will not only help you lose weight but also keep your over all health in check. Diets that offer flexible, enjoyable meal options as well as encourage long-term lifestyle changes might be your safest bet. Check out the best diets to lose weight in 2025.

Top diet trends for weight loss in 2025

When it comes to the best diets to lose weight, many options crop up. The nutrition landscape is evolving, with several promising diets offering good weight loss results. However, it is safe to say that the nutrition industry is moving towards a more personalised, natural approach with long lasting weight loss as a unified goal. There is less weightage given to highly restrictive diets which aim to remove one nutrient completely from your meals, such as the ketogenic diet. So, your aim this upcoming year should be a well balanced and nutritious diet that keeps you healthy and fit.

7 expert-approved best diets to lose weight in 2025

We got in touch with various nutritionists, and here are the top diets to watch out for in 2025:

1. MIND diet

This innovative diet combines the best of Mediterranean diet and DASH diet (diet that allows foods rich in minerals potassium, calcium and magnesium), offering exceptional weight loss benefits, explains dietician Kejal Shah. This is one of the best diets to lose weight as it focuses on heart-healthy fats and nutrient-dense foods. It reduces sodium intake as well as promotes sustainable weight loss. The meals offered here are flexible and varied. The diet also supports long-term lifestyle changes. The primary goal of the MIND diet is to improve brain function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline, including Alzheimer’s disease. A study, published by Harvard University found that there is a 53 percent lower rate of Alzheimer’s disease for those who followed the MIND diet.

What can you eat:

At least one green leafy vegetables per day

At least 1 serving of other vegetables per day

2-3 servings of berries in a week

1 serving of nuts in a day

3 servings of beans per week

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole-wheat bread.

Olive oil is the primary source of fat.

Fish at least twice per week.

You should limit the consumption of red meat, butter and margarine, cheese, fast food and sweets.

2. AI-Personalised diet plans

When we talk about diet trends that are sure to take over the nutrition industry in 2025, we cannot ignore the use of technology.It is revolutionising weight loss with hyper-personalised nutrition strategies. These are some of the best diets to lose weight as they are planned utilising genetic testing, microbiome analysis (analysis of the bacteria present in our bodies), and wearable technology such as wrist bands which are linked to nutrition apps.

This helps in creating healthy and personalised meal plans based on people’s health conditions and preferences, states a study published in the journal JMIR Formative Research. It provides real-time progress tracking as well as adapts diet recommendations dynamically, says Shah. She adds that these diets work as they tailor nutrition to individual metabolism, offer precise dietary guidance and increase adherence through personalization.

3. Microbiome diet

The microbiome diet is one of the best diets to lose weight as it focuses on nourishing the beneficial bacteria in your gut. The diet you follow has a pivotal role in promoting gut health, states the study published in the journal Nature. In the microbiome diet, the emphasis is on prebiotic and probiotic foods that support healthy gut flora, explains Shah. It improves metabolic function as well as reduces inflammation. This is one of the best diets for weight loss as it enhances metabolism, supports digestive health as well as provides a holistic approach to weight management.

What can you eat:

This is one of the healthiest and best diets to lose weight as it allows for plant-based foods with a focus on microbiome diversity. You can eat fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains like wheat, oats, and barley. These are all good sources of prebiotic fibres. You can consume healthy fat options such as fish, avocado, nuts, and seeds oils, as well as flaxseed, sunflower, and olive oil.

4. High nutrient-density diet

A nutrient-dense diet is one of the best diets to lose weight as it focuses on eating those foods that provide a high amount of nutrients in comparison to their calorie content. This meal plan is based on a diet made of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and their nutrient density while limiting oils and processed foods, explains dietitian Suvarna Sawant. This way of eating is one of the best diets to lose weight as nutrient-dense foods are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients. It focuses on choosing whole foods over processed food items.

What can you eat:

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, as well as apples and bananas

Leafy green vegetables as well as broccoli, carrots, sweet potatoes, peppers

Fish such as salmon and tuna, as well as chicken, turkey, beans, lentils, tofu, and eggs

Brown rice, quinoa, oats, whole-wheat bread

Low fat yoghurt and milk

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds

5. High-protein diet with controlled carbohydrates

This diet is a high-protein meal plan with controlled carbohydrate intake. This is one of the best diets to lose weight as high protein intake can increase satiety, reduce cravings, and boost metabolism. It is also essential for building and maintaining muscle mass. The diet includes protein sources, low-glycemic-index vegetables, and healthy fats, explains Sawant.

What can you eat

This diet allows protein-rich foods, such as:

Chicken, fish, turkey.

Whole eggs or egg whites

Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, cheese

Legumes such as Beans, lentils, chickpeas

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds

Plant-based protein sources such as Tofu and Tempeh

6. Intermittent fasting

With intermittent fasting (IF), you only eat during a specific time. This is one of the best diets to lose weight as fasting for a certain number of hours each day, or eating just one meal in a couple of days a week offers many health benefits, explains dietician Debjani Banerjee. IF can be done in several ways. You might eat only during an 8-hour window each day and fast for the remaining hours, or you may choose to eat only one or two days per week. There are several intermittent fasting schedules, and your dietitian or nutritionist will help you determine the best one. Intermittent fasting is good for weight management as well as used as a method to address chronic conditions such as IBS, irritable bowel syndrome high cholesterol or arthritis.

While intermittent fasting is one of the best diets to lose weight, it is not for everyone, explains the expert. She says, “Always follow intermittent fasting under the supervision of a dietitian.” The diet is not allowed for children and teenagers under the age of 18 years, or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. People who have diabetes or any cardiac problem should also avoid this diet.

7. Plant-based diet

Plant-based diets prioritise unprocessed plant foods. These are one of the best diets to lose weight as they are very rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals. This promotes gut health and reduces calorie intake, says dietician Veena V. Plant-based diets also help in weight management due to its low-calorie percentage in addition to decreasing inflammation. These meals are a flexible version of veganism, a modified vegetarian diet that restricts animal-based dairy products, focusing on local and seasonal foods. It is also great for the environment as it reduces food waste along with promoting heart health and decreasing risk of chronic diseases. These types of diets aid in overall maintenance of long-term health.

These are some of the best diets to lose weight as they represent the future of personalised, science-backed weight loss strategies in 2025. They focus on individual needs, sustainability, and comprehensive health optimisation. However, please make sure to consult your healthcare practitioner before following these diets to lose weight, especially if you suffer from any underlying health conditions.