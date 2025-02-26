Volume eating for weight loss: Eat more and drop pounds

Want to eat a lot and also minimise calorie intake? Then try volume eating for weight loss. This method of eating promotes eating large amounts of low-calorie, high-fibre foods.

If weight loss is on your mind, consuming low-calorie foods is a must. You also need to control the portion sizes and to ensure you don’t gain weight. These calculations can often leave you confused. But what if you only have to limit the caloric intake rather than the volume of food you eat? That’s called volume eating, a dietary approach which involves having large volumes of foods low in calories and not controlling portion sizes. This method of eating allows you to have a larger quantity of food. But remember, they should be foods like vegetables, and fruits that are low in calories. So, does volume eating for weight loss actually work?

What is volume eating?

“Volume eating is a popular dietary approach in which you have large amounts of low-calorie foods that are usually high in fibre,” shares nutritionist Anshul Singh. You can have water-rich and fibre-dense foods to regulate hunger while following this method of eating. Volume eating encourages having satisfying portions and reduces cravings and overeating. Following this method of eating means eating larger portions of low-calorie foods, and limiting intake of medium-calorie foods. High-calorie foods are strictly limited in this dietary approach.

Volume eating for weight loss: How does it help?

Volume eating promotes weight loss, as it helps to eat larger portions of nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods. Eating foods low in calories increases sensations of fullness, according to research published in The Journal Of Nutrition in 2018. A review, published in Nutrients in 2016, showed consumption of foods with a lower calorie density helped to lose weight.

“Following this dietary approach helps to lose weight due to the reduction in overall calorie intake,” says the expert. High fibre and water contents in foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains can increase the feeling of fullness and reduce overeating. “Volume eating helps to lose weight in a sustainable manner, and also reduces dependence on ultra-processed foods,” says Singh.

Volume eating food list

Foods are divided into high, medium, and low-volume groups as per their calorie density.

1. High-volume foods

You can have the following healthy foods in any quantity.

Leafy greens : Vegetables like spinach, lettuce, and kale are high in fibre, and water content, and low in calories. For instance, one cup of spinach has 23 calories.

: Vegetables like spinach, lettuce, and kale are high in fibre, and water content, and low in calories. For instance, one cup of spinach has 23 calories. Cucumber : Add crunch to your meals by having low-calorie cucumbers, which is mostly water. Hundred grams of cucumber has 95.2 grams of water, and 15 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

: Add crunch to your meals by having low-calorie cucumbers, which is mostly water. Hundred grams of cucumber has 95.2 grams of water, and 15 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Broccoli : “Packed with fibre, and antioxidants, this cruciferous vegetable helps in digestion and weight management,” says the expert. It provides a sense of fullness with just 35 calories per cup.

: “Packed with fibre, and antioxidants, this cruciferous vegetable helps in digestion and weight management,” says the expert. It provides a sense of fullness with just 35 calories per cup. Watermelon: “This fruit is rich in water and contains natural sugars that provide energy without excessive calories,” says the expert. One cup of watermelon have around 30 calories.

2. Moderate-volume foods

Moderate-volume foods provide essential nutrients, but contain more calories than high-volume foods. So, they should be consumed in lesser amount.

Brown rice : A good source of fibre and complex carbohydrates, brown rice provides sustained energy. “Consume it in moderation, as one cup serving of brown rice contains 216 calories,” says the expert.

: A good source of fibre and complex carbohydrates, brown rice provides sustained energy. “Consume it in moderation, as one cup serving of brown rice contains 216 calories,” says the expert. Oats : Rich in fibre and protein, oats can support digestion and keep hunger at bay. One cup of oats has around 307 calories:.

: Rich in fibre and protein, oats can support digestion and keep hunger at bay. One cup of oats has around 307 calories:. Chicken breast : “It is a lean protein source that promotes muscle health and satiety,” says Singh. It is part of the moderate-volume group, as a 100-gram chicken breast contains 165 calories.

: “It is a lean protein source that promotes muscle health and satiety,” says Singh. It is part of the moderate-volume group, as a 100-gram chicken breast contains 165 calories. Lentils: “High in fibre and protein, they can help with digestion and weight management,” says the expert. One cup of cooked lentils usually provides 230 calories.

3. Low-volume foods

Consume these calorie-dense foods in limited quantities.

Nuts : “Nuts like cashews, and walnuts are high in healthy fats and protein, but calorie-dense,” says Singh. Only 30-gram serving of walnuts has 185 calories.

: “Nuts like cashews, and walnuts are high in healthy fats and protein, but calorie-dense,” says Singh. Only 30-gram serving of walnuts has 185 calories. Peanut butter: “It is a good source of protein and healthy fats, but high in calories,” says the expert. Hundred grams of peanut butter has approximately 588 calories.

Fried foods, baked goods like cookies, and pastries, and highly processed foods also come under this group.

How to practice volume eating?

Want to try volume eating? Here’s a sample that may help you:

Breakfast : Have oatmeal with fresh berries, and a handful of almonds on top.

: Have oatmeal with fresh berries, and a handful of almonds on top. Lunch : Consume salad with leafy greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, grilled chicken, and a little bit of vinaigrette.

: Consume salad with leafy greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, grilled chicken, and a little bit of vinaigrette. Snacks : Have a bowl of Greek yoghurt with sliced apples and flaxseeds.

: Have a bowl of Greek yoghurt with sliced apples and flaxseeds. Dinner: Enjoy stir-fried mixed veggies (broccoli, bell peppers, and zucchini) with tofu.

What are the disadvantages of taking the volume eating approach?

Volume eating can be effective in promoting satiety and weight management, but it has some disadvantages too:

The main concern is nutritional deficiency, as focus on low-calorie, high-volume foods such as vegetables and fruits may lead to an inadequate intake of proteins and healthy fats. “They are important for muscle growth and overall health,” says the expert.

Excessive fibre intake may cause digestive discomfort, leading to bloating and gas.

Since high-volume foods are low in calories, it can lead to fatigue, as it will be difficult to meet caloric needs.

Volume eating is a dietary strategy that encourages you to increase the consumption of low-calorie foods without stressing on portion control. It may help to lose weight, as the focus is on low-calorie foods. However, there may be a few side effects, so check with your doctor before following this method of eating.

Related FAQs Is rice good for volume eating? Rice, in particular brown and whole-grain varieties, may be a nutritious addition to volume eating if it is eaten consciously. Rice, although more calorie-dense than vegetables, remains a filling source of carbohydrates and is rich in fibre, making it easier to digest and giving a feeling of fullness. Does volume eating cause bloating? Volume eating involves beating foods low in calories, and high in fibre, and water. Increased fibre intake may cause lead to bloating and gas.