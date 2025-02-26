Volume eating for weight loss: Eat more and drop pounds

Chat with
If weight loss is on your mind, consuming low-calorie foods is a must. You also need to control the portion sizes and to ensure you don’t gain weight. These calculations can often leave you confused. But what if you only have to limit the caloric intake rather than the volume of food you eat? That’s called volume eating, a dietary approach which involves having large volumes of foods low in calories and not controlling portion sizes. This method of eating allows you to have a larger quantity of food. But remember, they should be foods like vegetables, and fruits that are low in calories. So, does volume eating for weight loss actually work?
“Volume eating is a popular dietary approach in which you have large amounts of low-calorie foods that are usually high in fibre,” shares nutritionist Anshul Singh. You can have water-rich and fibre-dense foods to regulate hunger while following this method of eating. Volume eating encourages having satisfying portions and reduces cravings and overeating. Following this method of eating means eating larger portions of low-calorie foods, and limiting intake of medium-calorie foods. High-calorie foods are strictly limited in this dietary approach.
Volume eating promotes weight loss, as it helps to eat larger portions of nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods. Eating foods low in calories increases sensations of fullness, according to research published in The Journal Of Nutrition in 2018. A review, published in Nutrients in 2016, showed consumption of foods with a lower calorie density helped to lose weight.
“Following this dietary approach helps to lose weight due to the reduction in overall calorie intake,” says the expert. High fibre and water contents in foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains can increase the feeling of fullness and reduce overeating. “Volume eating helps to lose weight in a sustainable manner, and also reduces dependence on ultra-processed foods,” says Singh.
Foods are divided into high, medium, and low-volume groups as per their calorie density.
You can have the following healthy foods in any quantity.
Moderate-volume foods provide essential nutrients, but contain more calories than high-volume foods. So, they should be consumed in lesser amount.
Consume these calorie-dense foods in limited quantities.
Fried foods, baked goods like cookies, and pastries, and highly processed foods also come under this group.
Want to try volume eating? Here’s a sample that may help you:
Volume eating can be effective in promoting satiety and weight management, but it has some disadvantages too:
Volume eating is a dietary strategy that encourages you to increase the consumption of low-calorie foods without stressing on portion control. It may help to lose weight, as the focus is on low-calorie foods. However, there may be a few side effects, so check with your doctor before following this method of eating.
Rice, in particular brown and whole-grain varieties, may be a nutritious addition to volume eating if it is eaten consciously. Rice, although more calorie-dense than vegetables, remains a filling source of carbohydrates and is rich in fibre, making it easier to digest and giving a feeling of fullness.
Volume eating involves beating foods low in calories, and high in fibre, and water. Increased fibre intake may cause lead to bloating and gas.
