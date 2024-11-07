Load up on vitamin D foods to boost your energy levels

Vitamin D not only supports your immune system but can help you prevent bone disease, regulate mood and more. Here's how you can use vitamin D for energy too!

Vitamin D is mostly associated with strong bones. One of the 13 essential vitamins, it can help prevent bone diseases such as osteoporosis and maintain muscle function to reduce falls and fractures in older adults. This nutrient can also be a way to do away with fatigue. You can take help of vitamin D for energy boost. All you have to do is get some sun exposure, choose the right foods, and take supplements if needed. But don’t forget to team it up with a good night’s sleep, less stress, and physical activities to improve your energy levels.

What is vitamin D?

It is a vital nutrient that our body synthesises when our skin is exposed to sunlight. “It is distinct from other vitamins due to its hormone-like properties, making it unique in both its structure and function. The active form, calcitriol, directly influences many tissues and cells across the body,” says dietitian Varsha Gorey.

As both a vitamin and a hormone, it influences gene expression in cells and regulates calcium, phosphorus, and immune functions. “Vitamin D2 and D3 are the two main forms, with D3, or cholecalciferol being considered superior for increasing vitamin D levels in the body, as it is more efficiently utilised,” says the expert. Vitamin D3 is synthesised in the skin upon exposure to ultraviolet B rays and converted in the liver and kidneys into its active form. D2, from plant sources, requires similar metabolic steps to become active.

People aged between 19 and 70 years need 15 micrograms of vitamin D per day, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.

Vitamin D sources

Exposure to sunlight triggers the production of vitamin D3. Just 10 to 30 minutes of midday sunlight on bare skin, depending on skin type, is usually sufficient.

“Fatty fish options like salmon, mackerel, and sardines provide around 200 to 500 international unit per serving,” says the expert.

Egg yolks and organ meats

Dairy and plant-based milk, orange juice, and cereals that are fortified with this vitamin.

“Some mushrooms, like maitake and portobello, exposed to sunlight or UV light can produce significant amounts of vitamin D2,” says the expert.

Vitamin D supplements are an effective way to maintain adequate levels, especially for those at risk of deficiency.

Vitamin D for energy: Here’s how it helps

To boost energy, you may need this vitamin. During a 2017 study published in the Medicine journal, participants were divided into two groups. Both had participants who experienced fatigue and had vitamin D deficiency. One group was given vitamin D supplements, and the other a placebo. The group that consumed vitamin D supplements saw improvements in energy levels in four weeks. Another study published in the Nutrients journal in January 2024 found that vitamin D supplementation may help to mitigate the fatigue state.

“Vitamin D contributes indirectly to energy and overall vitality by supporting key physiological functions,” says the expert. Here’s how vitamin D for energy works –

By supporting calcium and phosphorus levels, vitamin D enables stronger bones and muscles, making it easier to stay active and reducing muscle fatigue.

When the immune system functions optimally, the body uses less energy to fight infections, meaning people feel less fatigued.

“This vitamin affects serotonin production, and so, can help maintain a stable, positive mood, which can alleviate mental fatigue and boost energy,” says Gorey.

This nutrient helps control inflammatory responses, which can contribute to physical discomfort and exhaustion.

Vitamin D for energy: Tips to boost levels

1. Sun exposure

Aim for brief sun exposure without sunscreen on the arms or face, as your body makes this vitamin when your bare skin is exposed to the sun. Sunscreen limits production of this vitamin, but to prevent skin cancer, use sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or more, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.

2. Dietary improvements

When it gets cloudy or there is smog, the sun plays hide-and-seek. When sunlight is limited, reach out for fatty fish, fortified foods, and eggs. “Including them in your diet can provide additional vitamin D for energy,” says the expert.

3. Supplements

“For those with limited sun exposure or at high risk of deficiency, vitamin D3 supplements (800 to 2000 International Unit) may be beneficial,” says Gorey. Don’t just buy vitamin D supplements for energy. Consult a doctor before using any new supplement.

4. Routine blood testing

Regular blood tests for vitamin D levels can help you and your doctor make decisions on supplement doses and dietary adjustments. Blood testing is a must if you have bone pain, feel tired, and experience muscle weakness. These are some of the signs of vitamin D deficiency.

Lifestyle changes to feel energised

Vitamin D for energy boost can be effective, but also make lifestyle changes:

Have lean proteins, complex carbohydrates as well as healthy fats to provide a stable energy supply from morning to night.

“Even mild dehydration can cause fatigue, so aim to drink at least 2 liters of water daily, more if you are physically active or in a hot climate,” says the expert.

Exercise improves circulation, releases endorphins, and supports mental clarity. Regular movement, even in small amounts, can make a significant difference in energy levels.

Good sleep is critical for cellular repair and cognitive function. Aim for minimum seven hours of quality sleep each night to optimise recovery.

Managing stress with techniques like mindfulness, and meditation can reduce mental fatigue. Regular breaks during the day and balanced routines also help mitigate stress.

A balanced diet is a must to stay healthy and improve energy levels. But make sure to get an adequate amount of vitamin D for energy boost.