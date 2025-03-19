Thinking of using pink salt for weight loss? You need to know this

You may want to add pink salt to your diet, especially if weight loss is on your mind. Here's how to use pink salt for weight loss.

Table salt works well as a food preservative or a way to enhance the flavour of a dish. But using it in excess may cause health problems like high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. So, you may think of switching to pink salt or pink Himalayan salt. Using the salt, which is mined near the Himalayas in Pakistan, comes with many health benefits. It may be due to the presence of minerals like potassium and magnesium. One of the benefits of this type of salt is its ability to help you shed extra kilos. We tell you how to use pink salt for weight loss.

Pink salt for weight loss: Know how it helps

While there is not much evidence to prove that the benefits of using pink salt for weight loss, it may help in the following ways:

May boost metabolism : This type of salt helps in activating digestive enzymes. “This way, it can improve gut health, which can speed up metabolism,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya.

: This type of salt helps in activating digestive enzymes. “This way, it can improve gut health, which can speed up metabolism,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya. Reduces cravings : There are minerals in this type of salt. It contains more calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium than table salt, as per research published in the Journal Of Sensory Studies in 2010. “They can balance electrolytes, and help in controlling sugar cravings and unhealthy snacking. This can support calorie control,, which is essentially for weight loss,” says the expert.

: There are minerals in this type of salt. It contains more calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium than table salt, as per research published in the Journal Of Sensory Studies in 2010. “They can balance electrolytes, and help in controlling sugar cravings and unhealthy snacking. This can support calorie control,, which is essentially for weight loss,” says the expert. Improves digestion : This type of salt stimulates the production of digestive juices, helping in better absorption of essential nutrients and preventing fat storage.

: This type of salt stimulates the production of digestive juices, helping in better absorption of essential nutrients and preventing fat storage. Prevents dehydration and fatigue: When mixed with lukewarm water, pink salt maintains electrolyte balance, which prevents dehydration and fatigue, often associated with weight gain. A 2023 study, published in the Journal Of Clinical Medicine, showed that fatigue is a frequently occurring symptom in obese people.

How to use pink salt for weight loss?

If you want to use pink salt for weight loss, try these options:

1. Pink salt detox water

Ingredients

1 glass of lukewarm water

1/2 teaspoon pink salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

Mix pink salt in lukewarm water.

Add lemon juice for better digestion and fat burning.

Have this healthy drink on an empty stomach every morning.

2. Pink salt in tea

Ingredients

1 cup of green tea or ginger tea

A pinch of pink salt

Method

Add a pinch of pink salt to your cup of green or ginger tea.

Drink it after meals to boost digestion and lose weight.

You can have a combination of water with pink salt for weight loss on an empty stomach in the morning. “If not then drink it before meals to control cravings or after workouts to restore electrolytes,” says Saniya. It is beneficial to drink water with pink salt for weight loss, for 7 to 10 days, then take a 2 to 3-day break to avoid excess sodium.

Other benefits of pink salt

While having pink salt for weight loss may work, there may be more benefits:

Rich in minerals : “This type of salt contains 84 trace minerals, including potassium, calcium and magnesium,” says the expert. They may help in maintaining electrolyte balance, and strengthening bones.

: “This type of salt contains 84 trace minerals, including potassium, calcium and magnesium,” says the expert. They may help in maintaining electrolyte balance, and strengthening bones. May detoxify the body : The minerals in this type of salt may help flush out toxins from the body and cleanse the intestines. This in turn can improve gut health.

: The minerals in this type of salt may help flush out toxins from the body and cleanse the intestines. This in turn can improve gut health. May balance potential of hydrogen (pH) levels : It may help in balancing the pH levels, which can reduce acidity. “This may even help to prevent acid reflux,” says the expert.

: It may help in balancing the pH levels, which can reduce acidity. “This may even help to prevent acid reflux,” says the expert. May promote better sleep: The magnesium content in this type of salt may help relax muscles and nerves. “This may help in improving sleep quality as well as reducing stress,” says Saniya.

What are the side effects of using pink salt for weight loss?

Consuming pink salt for weight loss may work, but excessive consumption can lead to several side effects:

High blood pressure : Pink salt still contains sodium, which can cause hypertension or high blood pressure when consumed in excess. It consists of approximately 98 percent of sodium, as per research published in Sage Journals in 2024.

: Pink salt still contains sodium, which can cause hypertension or high blood pressure when consumed in excess. It consists of approximately 98 percent of sodium, as per research published in Sage Journals in 2024. Kidney problems : Excess sodium puts pressure on the kidneys, which can lead to retention of fluids in the body and potential kidney damage over time. “Be it table or pink salt, people with chronic kidney disease should avoid high salt intake,” says the expert.

: Excess sodium puts pressure on the kidneys, which can lead to retention of fluids in the body and potential kidney damage over time. “Be it table or pink salt, people with chronic kidney disease should avoid high salt intake,” says the expert. Water retention and bloating : High sodium intake can make your body retain water. “This can lead to bloating and puffiness, especially in the face and hands,” says the expert.

: High sodium intake can make your body retain water. “This can lead to bloating and puffiness, especially in the face and hands,” says the expert. Imbalance in electrolytes : Overconsumption of pink salt for weight loss or other benefits can lead to an imbalance in potassium and magnesium levels, affecting muscle function and heart health.

: Overconsumption of pink salt for weight loss or other benefits can lead to an imbalance in potassium and magnesium levels, affecting muscle function and heart health. Increased risk of osteoporosis: High sodium intake can lead to calcium loss from bones, which means it can increase the risk of osteoporosis over time.

Thinking of drinking water or tea with pink salt for weight loss and other benefits? Make sure to have it moderation. Also, don’t have it very frequently, as it has a high amount of sodium, which can lead to high blood pressure and kidney problems.

Related FAQs Can you drink pink salt water on an empty stomach? Drinking pink salt water on an empty stomach is highly beneficial for weight loss and digestion. It can activate digestive enzymes and speed up fat burning. But have it in moderation. How much pink salt per day is safe? The recommended daily intake of pink salt depends on your age, lifestyle, and health condition, but for weight loss and overall health, 1/2 teaspoon (2-3 grams) per day is considered safe.