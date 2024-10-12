6 reasons why slow eating is better than eating fast!

Chat with
Does your morning begin with you shoving a fruit in your mouth while running out of the door? Or maybe you just take a quick 10-minute break to finish your lunch? If you are a fast eater, you need to take out more time from your schedule and focus on what you eat and how you eat it. Slow eating is the practice of eating food at a slower pace, allowing for more mindful consumption. It will encourage you to chew food thoroughly, savour flavours, and pay attention to your body’s hunger and fullness signals. Slow eating may also promote better digestion, and help prevent overeating. These are just some of the benefits of slow eating.
Many people lead hectic lives and have less time for meals, so they eat fast to save time. Work pressure also plays a role in fast eating, as people may rush through their meals due to tight deadlines, and meetings. Over time, fast eating can become a habit, something that should be given up. One of the reasons to stop being a fast eater is that consistently eating fast can raise the risk of diabetes. During a 2019 study, published in Scientific Reports, the risk of developing diabetes was high. Researchers found that about 30 percent of fast eaters developed diabetes.
“Fast eating is associated with overeating because it bypasses the body’s natural mechanism that signals fullness, leading to higher calorie intake. Over time, this can contribute to weight gain and, eventually, obesity,” says dietician Ekta Singhwal. Obesity is a major risk factor of diabetes, as excess body fat, particularly around the abdomen, affects how the body processes insulin.
Slow eating typically means taking at least 20 to 30 minutes to finish a meal. “This duration gives the brain time to register feelings of fullness, as it usually takes about 20 minutes for the stomach to send a signal to the brain that it is full,” says the expert. Here are some of the benefits of bring a slow eater:
People who chew slowly have better digestion, as per a 2017 study published in the BMJ Open. Slow eating allows for thorough chewing, which breaks down food into smaller pieces, making it easier for the digestive system to process. This can help prevent issues such as gas, bloating, and indigestion.
During a 2019 study, published in the Nutrients journal, it was found that participants who ate slowly reported a greater increase in fullness after a meal. “Eating slowly gives your brain time to recognise signals of fullness,” says Singhwal. Slowing down can also help you avoid overeating and better regulate your portion sizes.
Taking your time to eat allows you to savour the flavours, textures, and aromas of your food. This can make meals more pleasurable and satisfying, transforming eating into a more mindful and enjoyable experience.
Slow eaters are often more aware of their hunger cues and can make more conscious decisions about when to stop eating. This can lead to lower overall calorie consumption and help maintain a healthy weight over time.
By chewing food more thoroughly and eating at a slower pace, your body can extract more nutrients from what you consume. “This is particularly important for complex nutrients like complex carbohydrates that require proper digestion to be well absorbed,” says the expert.
Slow eating encourages mindfulness, helping you focus on the present moment during meals. This awareness can improve your relationship with food, reduce emotional or stress-induced eating, and promote healthier choices in your diet.
While slow eating has benefits, there are a few potential disadvantages:
Despite these minor drawbacks, the health benefits of slow eating generally outweigh the inconveniences.
Here are a few tips to help you slow down while eating:
Your busy schedule may be why you prefer to eat fast. But you should slow down for better digestion, weight management, and more.
