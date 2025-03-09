6 benefits of marigold tea including period relief, stronger immunity

Marigold tea is a unique variety of tea that provides numerous health benefits. Here's how to incorporate this delightful tea into your daily routine.

If you love herbal tea and like to try new variations, you must add marigold tea to your routine. More than just a pretty garden flower, the marigold, particularly Calendula officinalis, has been revered for centuries for its medicinal properties. From ancient beauty rituals to natural remedies, its golden petals have been infused into teas and tinctures, offering a gentle, natural approach to wellness. Marigold tea has a sweet, subtle, earthy flavour. Not only is it rich in taste, but it also contains antioxidants and compounds that may support everything from skin health to digestive comfort, thus making it an extremely healthy drink for you. If you are seeking a caffeine-free or naturally infused beverage, this tea can be beneficial.

What is marigold tea?

Marigold tea is an herbal infusion made from the dried petals of the Calendula officinalis flower, commonly known as pot marigold. “It is not made from the ornamental marigold flowers (Tagetes species) found in gardens. Calendula has been used in traditional medicine for centuries due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties,” says nutritionist Garima Chaudhary. This tea has a slightly earthy, mildly bitter taste with subtle floral and spicy undertones. It is naturally caffeine-free and is often consumed for its health benefits, including digestive support, immune system enhancement, and skin health improvement.

Marigold tea can also be used topically as a skin rinse or mouthwash due to its soothing and antiseptic properties. This herbal tea can be enjoyed in both hot and cold tea forms like green tea.

Health benefits of marigold tea

There are many benefits of drinking this tea. Here is how it helps you:

1. Supports gut health

It offers a gentle yet comprehensive approach to digestive wellness. Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritation throughout the digestive tract, easing discomfort from indigestion, bloating, and acid reflux, as found in a study published in the journal Cureus. By stimulating bile production, it facilitates efficient fat breakdown and nutrient absorption, optimising digestion. Plus, its antibacterial effects may help combat Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium associated with stomach ulcers. Its mild laxative properties promote regular bowel movements, naturally alleviating constipation. This multifaceted action makes this beverage a valuable natural remedy for supporting overall digestive health and comfort.

2. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

Marigold tea’s anti-inflammatory prowess stems primarily from its rich concentration of flavonoids, particularly quercetin and rutin, which act as potent antioxidants. These compounds inhibit the production of inflammatory mediators, such as cytokines and prostaglandins, effectively reducing inflammation throughout the body, as found in a study published in the journal Cosmetics. Additionally, marigolds contain triterpenoids, like lupeol, which further contribute to their anti-inflammatory effects by modulating immune responses. This synergistic action of various phytochemicals makes marigold tea a valuable natural source of anti-inflammatory compounds, supporting overall well-being.

3. Boosts immune system

It offers a robust defense against various ailments through its potent antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal compounds work synergistically to bolster the immune system, aiding the body in combating common infections like colds and flu, as per a study published in the journal Aquaculture Nutrition. Plus, the tea’s abundance of antioxidants neutralizes harmful free radicals, mitigating their contribution to aging, chronic diseases, and compromised immunity. Complementing these benefits, marigold tea also supports wound healing and accelerates recovery from minor infections, making it a valuable natural remedy for overall health and resilience.

4. Promotes healthy and glowing skin

Marigold tea provides a comprehensive skincare solution, treating a wide range of issues thanks to its high concentration of therapeutic components. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities efficiently treat acne, eczema, and rash, resulting in smoother skin. “Simultaneously, the tea’s high antioxidant content promotes collagen formation, improving skin firmness and young elasticity,” says the expert. Regular use may also help reduce dark spots, scars, and sunspots, resulting in a more even look. Additionally, whether taken or used topically, it relieves sunburns and rashes while also assisting in the healing of sun-damaged or allergic skin, making it an effective cure for overall skin health.

5. May regulate menstrual cycle

“Marigold tea exhibits emmenagogue properties, stimulating pelvic blood flow, which can aid in regulating irregular menstrual cycles and alleviating menstrual pain by relaxing uterine muscles,” explains the expert. Additionally, it may offer relief from menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes and mood swings. However, it is crucial to note that pregnant women should avoid marigold tea due to its potential to stimulate uterine contractions. So, if you are looking for natural ways to regulate your periods, drinking this beverage can be highly beneficial.

6. Keeps stress and anxiety at bay

Marigold tea has a slight calming effect, making it an effective natural remedy for stress, anxiety, and nervousness. Its relaxing effects soothe the mind and body, promoting relaxation. “Incorporating a cup of marigold tea into your nightly routine can improve sleep quality by reducing pre-sleep anxiety,” points out the expert. This natural cure produces a relaxing ambiance, allowing you to unwind and prepare for a good night’s sleep.

How to make marigold tea?

Here is a step-by-step guide to make this simple beverage at home.

Ingredients

1 to 2 teaspoons dried marigold petals or 4-5 fresh petals

1 cup (250 ml) hot water

Honey or lemon (optional, for taste)

Cinnamon, ginger, or mint (optional, for extra flavour and benefits)

Instructions:

If using fresh marigold petals, rinse them thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or bugs. If using dried petals, measure about 1 to 2 teaspoons.

Heat 1 cup of water until it reaches a near-boiling temperature (around 90°C to 95°C / 194°F to 203°F). Avoid boiling it vigorously to preserve the delicate compounds in the petals.

Place the fresh or dried marigold petals in a cup or teapot. Pour the hot water over the petals. Cover and let it steep for 10 minutes to extract the beneficial compounds.

Strain the tea using a fine mesh strainer or tea infuser to remove the petals. Add honey, lemon, ginger, or cinnamon for additional flavor and health benefits (optional). Enjoy your warm marigold tea!

Side effects of marigold tea

While marigold tea offers numerous potential health benefits, it’s important to be aware of potential side effects:

In some cases, excessive consumption of marigold tea can cause digestive upset, such as nausea or vomiting.

Marigold may stimulate uterine contractions, so it’s generally advised that pregnant women avoid consuming it.

Thus, it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before consuming marigold tea if you’re taking any medications.

Related FAQs How often can I drink marigold tea? Generally, 1-3 cups per day are considered safe for most people. However, it's best to start with a smaller amount and monitor for any adverse reactions. Can marigold tea help me sleep? Yes, the mild sedative properties can help with sleep. In fact, it can also improve your sleep quality.