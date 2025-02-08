Tried eating makhana for weight loss? 4 ways it can keep you in shape

Eating makhana for weight loss can be a healthy, guilt-free way to satisfy your cravings and achieve your fitness goals.

Makhana needs no introduction, especially for those who maintain a balanced diet. Also known as lotus seeds or fox nuts, these are a go-to choice of snack for people who are trying to lose weight. Not only is it effective to eat makhana for weight loss, but it’s great for our over all wellbeing too. Packed with nutrients, and surprisingly low in calories, it helps to keep you feeling full and energised. So if you are looking to shed extra kilos, this can be a regular addition to your diet. However, be cautious when consuming makhana for weight loss. Excessive consumption of this superfood may have adverse effects.

What is makhana?

Eating makhana for weight loss is becoming a popular trend due to its unique nutritional profile. Fox nuts are low in calories and fat, making them an ideal guilt-free snack. They are also high in fibre, which helps with digestion and increases feelings of fullness, both of which are important for weight management, as found in a study published in the journal Scientia Horticulturae. Makhana’s protein content increases fullness, which helps reduce cravings. Antioxidants included in these seeds provide extra health benefits.

Makhana can be put into a variety of diets due to its adaptability. They can be roasted, cooked in curries, or eaten as a crunchy snack. As a result, eating makhana for weight loss can show quick results.

Makhana for weight loss: How does it help?

Here’s why it is beneficial to consume makhana for weight loss.

1. Low in calories

This snack is often advised due to its naturally low-calorie measure, making it a guilt-free snack for people looking to lose weight. “This low-calorie profile lets people enjoy a satisfying crunch without significantly raising their regular calorie consumption, which is an important element in weight management,” says dietician Gauri Anand. Unlike many processed snacks that are high in calories, makhana provides a healthier option that promotes weight loss. This makes makhana an excellent choice for those trying to limit their calorie intake while still enjoying a delicious delicacy. Incorporating makhana into a balanced diet may help generate a calorie deficit, which is required for optimal weight loss.

2. High in fibre

The trend of eating makhana for weight loss is popular owing to its high fibre content, which is a key component in weight management. Makhana’s high fibre content improves feelings of fullness and satiety, which can help reduce overall calorie intake, as found in a study published in Pharma Innovation Journal. This sense of fullness helps to reduce overeating and snacking between meals, which aids in weight management attempts. People who incorporate makhana into their diet can feel satisfied with lesser quantities, resulting in a natural reduction in calorie consumption. This makes makhana an effective strategy for anyone looking to reduce or maintain weight.

3. Good source of protein

Makhana is often recommended due to its high protein content, which is an important ingredient for managing your weight. “Protein greatly adds to satiety, or the feeling of fullness, which is essential for managing cravings and lowering overall calorie intake,” says the expert. Including makhana in your diet will help you feel satisfied after meals and snacks, reducing your desire for unhealthy, high-calorie foods. Protein-induced satiety is important for weight loss because it prevents overeating and promotes thoughtful dietary choices. As a result of its high protein content, makhana is an excellent addition to a weight loss diet.

4. Rich in nutrients

It is a great option as it provides essential nutrients like antioxidants, magnesium, and potassium, which are important for overall health and well-being during weight loss, as found in a study published by BMC. These nutrients support various bodily functions and help maintain optimal health while shedding pounds. Antioxidants protect against cell damage, magnesium aids in muscle and nerve function, and potassium helps regulate blood pressure. By incorporating makhana into a weight loss plan, people can ensure they are getting the necessary nutrients for a healthy and successful journey.

How to eat makhana for weight loss?

If you want to consume makhana for weight loss, here are some ways you can include it in your daily routine.

1. Roasted makhana: The simplest and most popular way to enjoy makhana is by roasting them. Dry roast makhana in a pan until they turn crispy and golden brown. You can add a pinch of salt, pepper, or other spices for flavour.

2. Makhana trail mix: Create a healthy trail mix by combining roasted makhana with nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. This makes for a filling and nutritious snack that can help curb cravings.

3. Makhana porridge: Prepare a warm and comforting porridge by cooking makhana with milk or water. You can add sweeteners like honey or jaggery and top it with fruits or nuts.

4. Makhana curry: Add makhana to your favorite vegetable or lentil curry for a boost of nutrients and fiber. Makhana soaks up the flavours of the curry and adds a unique texture to the dish.

5. Makhana raita: Prepare a refreshing raita by mixing roasted makhana with yogurt, cucumber, and spices. This makes for a healthy side dish or snack.

6. Makhana smoothie: Blend makhana with fruits, vegetables, and yogurt to create a nutritious and filling smoothie. This is a great way to incorporate makhana into your breakfast or post-workout meal.

7. Makhana soup: Add roasted makhana to soups for a crunchy topping and added nutrients. They can be added to both clear and creamy soups.

Side effects of consuming makhana for weight loss

While eating makhana for weight loss is generally safe for most people, there are a few potential side effects:

Despite being low in calories, consuming large quantities of makhana can still contribute to weight gain if it exceeds your daily calorie needs.

Makhana is high in fibre, and while fibre is generally good for digestion, excessive intake can cause bloating, gas, and constipation, especially if you’re not used to a high-fibre diet.

Although rare, some people may be allergic to makhana, leading to symptoms like itching, swelling, or rashes.

Takeaway

Eating makhana for weight loss can show quick results. It is a nutritious snack that is low in calories, high in fibre and protein, making it a beneficial addition to your workout regimen. Its nutritional composition promotes fullness and can aid with calorie management, making it a better option to processed food. To achieve the best outcomes, consume makhana in moderation as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Related FAQs How many makhanas can I eat in a day for weight loss? Moderation is key. While makhana is healthy, overconsumption can still lead to weight gain. A handful or two (around 20-30 grams) per day is generally a good starting point, but it depends on your individual calorie goals and activity level. It's best to consult with a nutritionist or dietitian for personalized advice. Can I replace my meals with makhana for weight loss? No, makhana should not replace entire meals. While it's a healthy snack, it's essential to have a balanced diet with a variety of nutrient-rich foods for overall health and well-being. Makhana is a great addition to a balanced diet, not a replacement for it.