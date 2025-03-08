Ice hack for weight loss: Know if this trend helps to burn calories

Drinking ice-cold water or consuming chilled foods to burn calories? Let's find out if ice hack for weight loss is effective or not.

When you are on a weight loss mission, it’s not just about how much time you spend in the gym or exercise in your room or park. Your diet is equally important, which is why there are many eating patterns and strategies. One weight loss plan that’s been trending for a while is the ice hack diet. It basically involves exposing your body to cold things, including foods, to give a boost to your metabolism and help in burning calories. You can add ice to your glass of water, drink cold smoothies or fresh juices, and eat only cold foods. But is ice hack for weight loss effective?

What is the ice hack diet?

“The ice hack diet is a weight loss trend that may help people lose weight by lowering body temperature, which forces the body to burn more calories to generate heat,” explains nutritionist Falak Hanif. The idea behind it is based on a process called thermogenesis, which refers to the body producing heat in response to cold exposure. “Going by this process, the body burns calories to maintain a stable internal temperature,” says the expert.

Ice hack for weight loss: How does it help?

There is no scientific evidence suggesting that ice hack for weight loss is effective. But people believe that ice hack for weight loss works, as it is based on the concept of thermogenesis. This may help manage obesity, which is characterised by excessive body fat, as per research published in Nature Reviews Endocrinology in 2017. Another study, published in Frontiers In Physiology in 2022, showed that exposure to cold things may increase energy expenditure to maintain the body’s temperature. This may help in losing weight.

Here’s how ice hack for weight loss may work:

Activates brown fat : The body has white fat, which stores energy, and brown fat that burns calories to generate heat. “Exposure to cold things such as drinking ice water or taking cold showers may activate brown fat. This may help in burning calories and losing weight,” says the expert.

: The body has white fat, which stores energy, and brown fat that burns calories to generate heat. “Exposure to cold things such as drinking ice water or taking cold showers may activate brown fat. This may help in burning calories and losing weight,” says the expert. Boosts metabolism : Being in a cold environment can increase metabolic rate, helping the body burn more calories even at rest.

: Being in a cold environment can increase metabolic rate, helping the body burn more calories even at rest. Encourages hydration: If you plan on trying out ice hack for weight loss, it will involve consuming ice. This means you will be drinking more water than you usually do. Consuming more water, especially before eating, can help make you feel full, as per an analysis published in Clinical Nutrition Research in 2018. If you feel full, you might not overeat at mealtimes.

Ice hack for weight loss: How to follow it?

If you want to try ice hack for weight loss, follow these steps to incorporate cold exposure into your routine.

1. Drink ice-cold water regularly

Aim to drink 8 to 10 glasses, but ice-cold water daily.

Consume cold herbal teas or infused water with lemon, cucumber, or mint to break the monotony.

2. Eat chilled or cold foods

Cold smoothies with spinach, berries and almond milk.

Cold salads with lean protein like chicken, and tofu, and healthy fats such as avocado.

Cold soups like gazpacho (tomato-based) for a nutrient-dense meal.

Chilled fruits and vegetables like apples, cucumbers, carrots, and watermelon.

3. Take cold showers or ice baths

“Take cold showers for 30 seconds to 2 minutes, as they may increase circulation and boost metabolism,” says the expert.

If comfortable, go for ice baths that may activate brown fat and increase calorie burning.

4. Exercise in a cooler environment

Working out in a slightly colder room may encourage your body to burn more calories.

Physical activities like walking in cool weather may support weight loss.

Ice hack for weight loss: What are its side effects?

Ice hack for weight loss may work, but it also comes with side effects:

Drinking too much cold water every day may slow down digestion and cause bloating or stomach discomfort, especially after meals.

People who naturally feel cold easily may experience shivering, and discomfort.

Extreme exposure to cold showers or ice baths can be stressful on your body.

Prolonged exposure to cold water like ice baths or cold showers can lower your body temperature dangerously. “This can lead to hypothermia, where the body loses heat faster than it can produce heat,” says the expert.

Cold exposure may increase stress on the body, weakening the immune system and making it harder to fight off infections.

In colder climates, too much cold exposure may increase the risk of colds or respiratory issues.

Ice hack for weight loss may work, as cold exposure can burn some calories. It involves having all things cold, and is not limited to food and drinks. It can be drinking chilled water or eating cold foods or taking cold showers to burn calories. But it is not a healthy substitute for a balanced diet with essential nutrients and exercise. Also, make sure to consult a doctor before trying extreme cold exposure, especially if you have health conditions.

Related FAQs Does drinking ice water help with weight loss? Drinking ice water may help with weight loss to a small extent. When you drink ice-cold water, your body uses energy to heat it up to body temperature (37 degree Celsius). This process burns a small number of extra calories (5 to 10 calories per glass). What burns the most belly fat? It is difficult to target just belly fat. A well-balanced diet and regular exercise, especially aerobic exercises like running and swimming, are effective for sustainable weight loss.