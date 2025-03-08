Ice hack for weight loss: Know if this trend helps to burn calories

Chat with
When you are on a weight loss mission, it’s not just about how much time you spend in the gym or exercise in your room or park. Your diet is equally important, which is why there are many eating patterns and strategies. One weight loss plan that’s been trending for a while is the ice hack diet. It basically involves exposing your body to cold things, including foods, to give a boost to your metabolism and help in burning calories. You can add ice to your glass of water, drink cold smoothies or fresh juices, and eat only cold foods. But is ice hack for weight loss effective?
“The ice hack diet is a weight loss trend that may help people lose weight by lowering body temperature, which forces the body to burn more calories to generate heat,” explains nutritionist Falak Hanif. The idea behind it is based on a process called thermogenesis, which refers to the body producing heat in response to cold exposure. “Going by this process, the body burns calories to maintain a stable internal temperature,” says the expert.
There is no scientific evidence suggesting that ice hack for weight loss is effective. But people believe that ice hack for weight loss works, as it is based on the concept of thermogenesis. This may help manage obesity, which is characterised by excessive body fat, as per research published in Nature Reviews Endocrinology in 2017. Another study, published in Frontiers In Physiology in 2022, showed that exposure to cold things may increase energy expenditure to maintain the body’s temperature. This may help in losing weight.
Here’s how ice hack for weight loss may work:
If you want to try ice hack for weight loss, follow these steps to incorporate cold exposure into your routine.
Ice hack for weight loss may work, but it also comes with side effects:
Ice hack for weight loss may work, as cold exposure can burn some calories. It involves having all things cold, and is not limited to food and drinks. It can be drinking chilled water or eating cold foods or taking cold showers to burn calories. But it is not a healthy substitute for a balanced diet with essential nutrients and exercise. Also, make sure to consult a doctor before trying extreme cold exposure, especially if you have health conditions.
Drinking ice water may help with weight loss to a small extent. When you drink ice-cold water, your body uses energy to heat it up to body temperature (37 degree Celsius). This process burns a small number of extra calories (5 to 10 calories per glass).
It is difficult to target just belly fat. A well-balanced diet and regular exercise, especially aerobic exercises like running and swimming, are effective for sustainable weight loss.
