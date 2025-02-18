Ever tried infusing garlic in ghee? 7 benefits of this combination

While mixing garlic in ghee might not be something that you do every day, check out how this concoction can help give you better digestion and higher immunity.

While ghee or clarified butter is quite the staple in many Indian households, did you know that infusing it with garlic can multiply its benefits? This potent combination can be easily made at home and comes with a distinct flavour. Not only can it make your dishes more delicious, but it can also be used as a spread for your toast or be added to water to make an effective detox drink. You might wonder what it can do for your body. Well, from heart health to better digestion, you are sure to find a cure for all your ailments here. Know the benefits of this concoction and how to consume it safely.

What is garlic ghee?

Garlic ghee is simply ghee infused with garlic, allowing the fat-soluble compounds of garlic to blend seamlessly with the nutrient-rich ghee. “This results in a flavourful, aromatic fat that can enhance both taste and nutrition,” explains dietician Garima Goyal. There are many benefits of this concoction. Garlic has antimicrobial properties while ghee strengthens digestion, both supporting a healthy immune system. This mix is also good for the heart. It regulates cholesterol levels and promotes healthy blood circulation.

7 benefits of garlic ghee

There are many ways that garlic ghee can help our body.

1. Supports digestion

Both ghee and garlic aid in digestion. Ghee contains butyric acid, which nourishes gut cells. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, reveales that moderate consumption of garlic enhances some gastro-intestinal functions as well and helps in preventing the formation of ulcers. On the other hand, garlic has prebiotic properties that support healthy gut bacteria. Together, they enhance digestion and reduce bloating.

2. Boosts immunity

Garlic ghee consumption can also make you stronger. Garlic is rich in allicin, a sulphur compound with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. A study, published in the Journal of Immunology Research, states that garlic stimulates certain cell types, such as macrophages, lymphocytes, and natural killer (NK) cells. This means that garlic can treat and prevent obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disorders, gastric ulcers, and even cancer. When combined with ghee, which helps in better absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, garlic ghee becomes a natural immune booster.

3. Promotes heart health

Contrary to popular belief, moderate consumption of ghee can be heart-friendly due to its omega-3 content. A study, published in the International Quarterly Journal of Research in Ayurveda, observed that there was a significantly lower prevalence of coronary heart disease in participants who consumed higher amounts of ghee. Garlic further supports cardiovascular health by reducing LDL cholesterol and improving circulation. This is what makes this concoction beneficial for the heart.

4. Supports anti-inflammatory action

Yes, garlic ghee has anti-inflammatory properties, making this a rather healthy addition to your diet. The combination of ghee’s butyrate and garlic’s antioxidants helps combat inflammation, which is the root cause of many chronic diseases, including metabolic disorders, explains Goyal. Besides this, both garlic and ghee and their anti-inflammatory properties can help in relieving joint pain and inflammation.

5. Enhances detoxification

When it comes to detoxifying your body, this mix is truly a winner. This is because garlic contains sulphur compounds that aid liver detoxification. It helps to break down toxins and eliminate them from the body. When consumed with ghee, it ensures better absorption of these compounds, supporting the body’s natural detox pathways. Also, ghee, which is rich in butyrate, helps to maintain a healthy gut lining, which is crucial for eliminating waste and toxins.

6. Aids in weight management

Though it may sound counterintuitive, moderate consumption of garlic ghee can aid weight management, explains Goyal. Ghee provides healthy fats that promote satiety, and garlic has metabolism-boosting properties that may help with fat metabolism. Garlic can also help in controlling hunger cravings by regulating the hormone leptin, which signals fullness.

7. Improves skin and hair health

Ghee is a natural moisturiser. When it comes to garlic, it contains sulphur, which is essential for collagen production. There are many benefits of collagen and together, they promote healthy skin and strong, shiny hair. Also, garlic acts as a natural blood purifier, helping remove harmful substances and supporting healthy circulation. This also helps in giving you clear skin,

How to make garlic ghee

The process involves slow-infusing fresh or roasted garlic into ghee until its essence is fully absorbed. The garlic is then strained out, leaving behind a deeply aromatic and nutritious fat. This preserves the integrity of both ingredients while enhancing their bioavailability. Here is an easy recipe for garlic ghee for you to try out:

Ingredients:

1 cup ghee (homemade or store-bought)

6-8 garlic cloves (peeled and finely chopped or crushed)

Method:

In a pan, melt the ghee on low heat.

Add the chopped or crushed garlic cloves to the ghee.

Cook on low heat until the garlic turns golden brown and aromatic (about 3-5 minutes). Be careful not to burn it.

You can leave the garlic bits in for a stronger flavour or strain the ghee if you prefer a smoother texture.

Allow it to cool slightly, then transfer to an airtight jar. Store at room temperature or refrigerate.

How to include garlic ghee in your diet?

Now that we know how to make this mixture, here are some easy ways to consume it during the day.

Cooking: Use it for sautéing vegetables, tempering dals, or frying eggs.

Spreading: Apply it on rotis, parathas, or toast for a flavourful twist.

Mixing: Stir into warm rice, khichdi, or soups for added nutrition.

Drizzling: Pour over steamed veggies or baked potatoes for enhanced taste.

What to remember while using garlic ghee?

While there are many benefits of garlic ghee, it is important to consume it safely. Here is what to keep in mind:

Despite its benefits, excessive consumption can lead to calorie overload.

Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place to prevent rancidity.

Use grass-fed ghee and organic garlic for maximum health benefits.

Avoid overheating, as excessive heat can degrade beneficial compounds.

Possible side effects of garlic ghee

While generally safe, some people should exercise caution while consuming this combination of garlic and ghee. It can lead to the following side effects:

Take a Poll Take a Poll What’s your favourite morning drink? A cup of coffee

Lukewarm water and lemon

A cup of tea

Fruit juice Take a Poll Take a Poll Which superfood matches your lifestyle? Chia seeds

Berries

Nuts

Avocado Previous Next

Digestive issues : Garlic can sometimes cause acidity or bloating in sensitive individuals.

: Garlic can sometimes cause acidity or bloating in sensitive individuals. Allergies : Those allergic to dairy or garlic should avoid it.

: Those allergic to dairy or garlic should avoid it. Medication interactions: Garlic has blood-thinning properties, so those on anticoagulants should consult a doctor before regular consumption.

Garlic ghee is not just a culinary delight but a functional food that supports overall well-being. When consumed mindfully, it can be an effective way to promote better digestion, immunity, and heart health. As with any health trend, balance and moderation remain the key here as well. If you suffer from any underlying health conditions, it is important to consult a healthcare practitioner before adding this to your diet.

Related FAQs Can you use garlic ghee every day? Yes, garlic ghee can be used every day, but moderation is the key. 1–2 teaspoons daily can provide benefits without excessive fat intake. How to store garlic ghee? You can store it in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks at room temperature or refrigerate it for a longer shelf life.