Drinking honey with warm water helps you lose weight, become healthier

Start your day by drinking honey with warm water. Check out the benefits of this beverage, and the right way to have it.

Drinking something warm in the morning can be blissful. What if this warm drink also comes with multiple benefits for your body? One such drink that is delicious as well as super healthy is honey and water. Drinking honey with warm water can do more for your health than you imagine. While warm water on its own is considered a potent drink that can work its magic on your body, adding the goodness of honey will only make it better. Be it weight loss or building your immunity, this drink can do it all!

Health benefits of drinking honey with warm water

Drinking honey with warm water offers several health benefits. Let’s find out!

1. Aids in weight loss

Drinking honey with warm water can help keep your weight in check. A teaspoon of honey mixed with warm water can promote a feeling of fullness. This can aid in weight management. By reducing cravings for sugary or high-calorie snacks, it may improve portion control and reduce overall calorie intake.

2. Keeps you hydrated

Optimum hydration is very important for our bodies. While many people find it tough to drink plain water, mixing some drops of honey can actually be beneficial. Drinking honey with warm water in the morning can help keep you hydrated. Health and various bodily functions can be supported by proper hydration.

3. Improves digestion

Honey can soothe the digestive tract and reduce irritation. Therefore, drinking honey with warm water can be a simple home remedy to help relieve indigestion and bloating. In addition, honey contains prebiotic properties that can stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

4. Strengthens immunity

When it comes to your immunity, honey is a great option. Honey is rich in antioxidants and has antimicrobial properties. Therefore, drinking honey with warm water can enhance your immune system. This drink can actually protect you from infections, and keep you healthy.

5. Makes your skin glow

Honey is often used in skincare products due to its moisturising and antibacterial properties. Drinking honey with warm water has a lot of skin benefits. It can help keep your skin hydrated and reduce acne and skin blemishes. This can be your secret to clear, glowing skin.

6. Reduces inflammation

Honey contains anti-inflammatory qualities that can help relieve a sore throat or other inflammatory diseases. This is why drinking honey with warm water can provide relief from inflammation-related discomfort, especially in the winter or monsoon.

7. Relieves muscle soreness

Yes, the drink can also help keep all aches and pains away. Honey’s natural sugars can provide a rapid supply of energy, which may aid in reducing muscle pain after exercise. It can also have a minor analgesic effect, providing relief from muscle pain.

It is important to note that while honey offers these benefits, moderation is key. Excessive honey consumption might result in an increase in calorie intake, which may not be good for people trying to reduce weight. Also, people who are allergic to honey should use caution.

Is it okay to drink honey with warm water every day?

Drinking this beverage every day is generally considered safe for most people and can offer various health benefits. However, it is essential to be mindful of certain considerations, such as Ayurveda’s perspective. Ayurveda suggests that warm honey can potentially create “ama” or toxicity in the body, and its properties may turn harmful once ingested. Ama refers to the accumulation of mucous and toxins in the body, which can lead to various diseases.

For most people, consuming honey with warm water in moderation should not pose a health risk. As with any dietary choice, individual reactions can vary. If you have concerns about drinking honey with warm water every day or if you experience adverse effects, it’s a good idea to consult a healthcare professional or an Ayurvedic practitioner who can provide personalised guidance based on your specific constitution and health conditions.

Who benefits from drinking honey with warm water the most?

Drinking honey with warm water can be especially good for anyone trying to lose weight, manage acidity or reduce inflammation. Honey’s natural sweetness is a better option than refined sweets, assisting with weight loss by lowering overall calorie consumption and decreasing cravings. It can also help with acidity and heartburn while improving digestion. Furthermore, honey’s anti-inflammatory effects, which are attributable to its antioxidants and phytonutrients, can be beneficial for persons suffering from inflammatory diseases. However, keep in mind that honey and warm water should be used in conjunction with a well-balanced diet and lifestyle. Also, visiting a healthcare practitioner is recommended, especially if you have specific health concerns or allergies.

Are there any side effects of drinking honey with warm water?

According to Ayurveda, warm honey can potentially create “ama” or toxicity in the body, and its properties may turn harmful once ingested. Ama refers to the accumulation of mucous and toxins in the body, which can lead to various diseases. Therefore, while drinking honey with warm water, be careful not to heat the honey.

Who should avoid drinking honey with warm water?

Diabetic patients should use caution or avoid drinking honey with warm water entirely. Honey is a natural sweetener, and due to its high sugar content, can drastically spike blood sugar levels, making it dangerous for diabetic patients. Consuming honey may cause unexpected rises in blood glucose, potentially resulting in health issues.

Related FAQs Can you have honey water every day? Yes, you can have honey water every day. However, while honey offers some health benefits, it's still a form of sugar. Excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain and other health issues. How much honey should you mix with water? It is safe to use 1-2 teaspoons of honey per 8 ounces (1 cup) of warm water.