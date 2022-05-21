Drink bay leaf water daily and watch the magic it does for you

You've probably heard about the advantages of bay leaf. But did you know that drinking bay leaf water for weight loss can do magic?

Seasoning doesn’t just improve taste, it also has a number of health benefits. You’ve probably heard of various spices and herbs that are considered to have medicinal properties. One of them is bay leaf. And you’ll be glad to learn that bay leaves can be a valuable ally in your weight-loss efforts. Consuming bay leaf water for weight loss is the best way to reap its benefits.

When it comes to weight loss, people often assume that only a bland, tasteless diet will yield benefits. But this is a complete misconception! Bay leaves are one of many herbs that can enhance the flavour of your cuisine and can boost your weight loss journey.

Health Shots spoke to Hari Lakshmi, Consultant- Dietitian/Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospitals, to find out how bay leaves can help in weight loss.

Benefits of bay leaf

Bay leaf or Tej Patta is a herb commonly found in Indian kitchens. It is usually added to slow-cooked foods like pulao, soups, or biryanis. It makes the food delicious and aromatic. However, what is not commonly known is that bay leaf has several medicinal properties and can help in weight loss. If you are dealing with weight gain issues, bay leaf is the perfect natural remedy for it.

How to make bay leaf water at home?

You can take a handful of bay leaves and add them to boiling hot water.

Stir it for a few seconds and then switch off the flame.

Strain the mixture and let the water reach room temperature.

You can add a teaspoon of honey to enjoy it.

Your bay leaf water is ready. Drink it and enjoy its weight loss benefits!

How does bay leaf help to reduce weight?

1. It is high in fibre

Bay leaves are an excellent source of fibre that helps you feel full and improves your bowel movements, which are essential in weight management. And bay leaf not only helps in digestion and bowel movements but also helps in keeping your stomach full. As a result, it prevents overeating or bingeing on unhealthy food.

2. Improves your digestive system and overall gut health

The fibre in bay leaves helps in better intestinal movement and aids better digestion. Proper digestion is essential for weight loss since it aids in greater nutrient absorption, which helps to avoid weight gain. Because of its high calcium content, bay leaf is also considered to be a fat burner.

3. Improves your metabolism

A good metabolism that burns the calories you consume every day is essential in your weight-loss journey. Bay leaves are excellent for improving your metabolism and helping you burn calories faster. A fast metabolism might help you burn more calories and lose weight faster.

Other benefits:

Bay leaf is rich in vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin C. These vitamins help boost your immunity. Bay leaf tea can help in providing relief from respiratory conditions and it reduces congestion. Bay leaves are also beneficial in controlling diabetes and they can lower sugar levels.

