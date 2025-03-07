5 benefits of apple cider vinegar shots and how to make these

Apple cider vinegar shots can help you lose weight as well as manage blood glucose levels. Here is how to make these shots, and the correct way to drink them.

The right diet can go a long way when it comes to good digestion. Adding healthy ingredients to your daily eating routine can help in preventing hunger pangs, as well as aiding better digestion and controlling your blood sugar levels? One such ingredient is an apple cider vinegar shot. These concentrated doses of ACV come with many benefits, including weight management. However, these cannot be had recklessly, and need to be consumed in the right dosage. Here is what to keep in mind while having these.

What are apple cider vinegar shots?

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) shots are small, concentrated doses of ACV, usually diluted with water or mixed with other ingredients like honey, lemon, or spices. These shots are consumed for their potential health benefits, including improved digestion, blood sugar control, and weight management, explains dietician Garima Goyal. ACV is made through the fermentation of apple juice, which results in the formation of acetic acid, the key active component responsible for its health effects. A study, published in the BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, states that this also helps in reducing energy expenditure, as well as regulates appetite and satiety.

How to make apple cider vinegar shots

A basic apple cider vinegar shot can be prepared be following these simple steps:

Ingredients:

Hi! I am

1–2 tablespoons (15–30 ml) of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar

¼ cup (60 ml) of water (to dilute the acidity)

Optional: 1 teaspoon of honey, lemon juice, or cinnamon for taste

Method:

Mix the ACV with water and any optional ingredients.

Stir well and consume in one go.

Rinse your mouth with water afterwards to prevent enamel erosion.

Health benefits of apple cider vinegar shots

There are many benefits of apple cider vinegar shots. Here is why you must have them regularly:

1. May help regulate blood sugar

The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar may reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes, states a study, published in the Journal of Diabetes Research. It does this by improving insulin sensitivity. There are many benefits of ACV, including slowing down the rate at which the food we eat progresses from the stomach to the small intestine. This leads to a slower release of glucose as well as other nutrients into the bloodstream. It can take up to 12 weeks to show results.

2. Aids in weight management

As we already know apple cider vinegar shots contain acetic acid, this may promote satiety, reducing overall calorie intake. This means that the consumption of these shots can help in curbing hunger pangs. A 12-week study, published in the journal Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry, found that participants consuming 15–30 ml of ACV daily experienced some weight loss, including reduced abdominal fat.

3. Supports digestive health

ACV shots may help stimulate stomach acid production, aiding digestion, particularly for individuals with low stomach acid. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that ACV can lower postprandial glycemic response, or glucose concentrations after eating, specifically by slowing gastric motility, this is the coordination between movements of the muscles as well as stomach secretions. ACV has components that can support gut health by promoting beneficial bacteria. However, more research is needed on the same.

4. May have antimicrobial properties

Another health benefit of having apple cider vinegar shots is that it is antibacterial. The acetic acid in ACV has antimicrobial effects, which may help inhibit harmful bacteria, says Goyal. This is why ACV has always been used as a natural remedy for sore throats and minor infections.

5. Potential cardiovascular benefits

Regular consumption of ACV shots may also help to lower cholesterol and blood pressure. However, more research is needed on the same. Acetic acid, may help relax blood vessels and improve circulation. It can also help to reduce renin activity, a hormone that is needed in blood pressure regulation.

Points to keep in while drinking Apple cider vinegar shots

While ACV comes with a lot of benefits, here is what to keep in mind while consuming these shots:

Always dilute them: ACV is highly acidic and can erode tooth enamel or irritate the oesophagus if consumed undiluted.

ACV is highly acidic and can erode tooth enamel or irritate the oesophagus if consumed undiluted. Take these before meals: Taking ACV before meals may be more effective for blood sugar control.

Taking ACV before meals may be more effective for blood sugar control. Avoid excessive consumption: High intake may lead to low potassium levels and bone loss in the long term.

Potential side effects of apple cider vinegar shots

Here are some side effects of these shots that need to be kept in mind:

The acidity can weaken enamel, increasing sensitivity and risk of cavities. Always rinse your mouth after consumption.

Some people may experience nausea or acid reflux, especially when taken on an empty stomach.

ACV may interact with diabetes and blood pressure medications, potentially leading to hypoglycaemia or low potassium levels.

ACV slows gastric emptying, which could worsen symptoms in people with gastroparesis, a condition common in diabetics.

Apple cider vinegar shots come with a host of health benefits, including glucose control as well as weight loss and digestive support. However, they should be consumed in moderation and properly diluted to avoid any adverse effects. Also, always consult a healthcare professional before adding ACV to your routine, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

Related FAQs How many ACV shots can you have in a day? It is safe to have 1–2 tablespoons (15–30 ml) of ACV per day, diluted in water. Exceeding this amount regularly may increase the risk of side effects. Who should avoid apple cider vinegar shots? People with acid reflux or stomach ulcers can experience acidity, and ACV may worsen symptoms. Individuals with kidney disease should also avoid it. Additionally, those taking insulin, diuretics, or potassium-lowering drugs should consult a doctor before using ACV.