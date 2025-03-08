Decaffeinated coffee: Is this beverage good for your health?

Want to limit your caffeine intake, but love coffee? Then go for decaffeinated coffee. Check out its benefits and side effects before drinking it every day.

Is your morning routine incomplete without a mug of coffee? It may be your go-to drink, as this beverage can help boost energy and alertness. This is possible due to the caffeine content in this popular drink. However, if you prefer to reduce your caffeine intake without giving up coffee, you can go for its decaffeinated version. This beverage, which consists of antioxidants, is healthier as compared to regular coffee. It may promote better sleep and support your heart health. However, even though it is called decaffeinated coffee, there is a little bit of caffeine in it, so don’t overconsume it.

What is decaffeinated coffee?

“Decaffeinated coffee or decaf is a drink that has had approximately 97 percent of its caffeine content removed,” says dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj.

The process involves soaking green coffee beans in water. To strip away caffeine, one of the methods may be used:

Solvent-based in which ethyl acetate or methylene chloride is used

Swiss water process that involves using osmosis and activated charcoal

Carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction

“Even though it’s called decaf, decaffeinated coffee is not entirely caffeine-free. One cup may still contain 2-5 mg of caffeine, depending on the method used,” says the expert. Some people may prefer decaffeinated coffee for its reduced stimulant effect. “It may help manage anxiety, and improve sleep quality,” says the expert.

What are the health benefits of drinking decaffeinated coffee?

Decaffeinated coffee may offer these health benefits:

1. Provides antioxidants

A majority of caffeine is removed in this type of coffee, still, it contains powerful antioxidants. It is high in phenolic acids, including chlorogenic acid, according to research published in Medicina in 2021. “Antioxidants in this beverage can help protect the cells in your body from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals,” says the expert. This protection is important for reducing inflammation in the body and slowing down ageing.

2. Helps with acid reflux

“Regular coffee can irritate your stomach and worsen acid reflux because of its acidity and the presence of caffeine,” says the expert. Caffeine is known to relax the lower esophageal sphincter, the muscle that prevents stomach acid from going back up into the esophagus. “When this happens, it can cause heartburn and discomfort. Decaffeinated coffee, on the other hand, has lower acidity and less caffeine, making it gentler on the stomach,” says Bhardwaj.

3. Better sleep

One of the benefits of coffee is that it can help keep you alert, which is due to caffeine. “It can block a chemical called adenosine, which makes us feel sleepy. Having drinks with caffeine in the afternoon or evening can make it harder to fall asleep,” says the expert. If you drink coffee late in the day and struggle with sleep, switch to decaffeinated coffee. “Since decaf has only a small amount of caffeine, it lets you enjoy a warm drink without interfering with your sleep cycle,” says the expert.

4. Reduces anxiety

Caffeine increases adrenaline and cortisol, the stress hormones that can make you feel jittery, restless or anxious. Some people are more sensitive to caffeine, so drinking even one cup of regular coffee can make their heart race or make them feel anxious. “Decaffeinated coffee is a good choice for those who experience anxiety, as it won’t overstimulate the nervous system,” says the expert.

5. May lower the risk of diabetes

Coffee may help regulate blood sugar and lower the risk of developing diabetes, a chronic health condition. During a 2014 study, published in Diabetes Care, an association was found between decaffeinated coffee consumption and a lower risk of diabetes. “Coffee contains natural compounds that improve insulin sensitivity, which can help your body in processing sugar more effectively,” says the expert.

6. Better for heart health

Drinking two to three cups of decaffeinated coffee may be good for your heart. During a 2022 study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a link was found between consumption of coffee, including decaf, and lower risk of heart disease among adults aged between 40 and 69. “The antioxidants in decaf coffee may help lower low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol levels, and improve circulation, supporting heart health,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of drinking decaffeinated coffee?

“Drinking excessive amounts, which means more than 3 cups per day, may cause a few side effects,” says the expert.

Though less acidic than regular coffee, decaffeinated coffee can still irritate your stomach lining and contribute to acid reflux in sensitive people.

Decaffeinated coffee may slightly raise cholesterol levels in some people, particularly the unfiltered brews. “This may be due to compounds like cafestol,” says the expert.

Since decaf is not 100 percent caffeine-free, excessive consumption can still cause mild jitteriness or sleep disturbances.

Drinking large amounts of decaf coffee can interfere with absorption of iron in the body. “This may be due to its tannin content, so consuming it away from iron-rich foods is better,” says the expert.

Decaffeinated coffee can be a good option for people who love the beverage, but have digestive issues, anxiety, sleep problems or heart conditions. But don’t drink too much, as it still has a little bit of caffeine. So, it can lead to sleep problems and more.

Related FAQs What is the difference between decaf and regular coffee? The key difference between decaf and regular coffee is their caffeine content. While regular coffee can contain 70-140 mg of caffeine per cup, decaf typically has only 2-5 mg. Another difference lies in how they affect the body. While regular coffee boosts alertness and energy due to caffeine’s impact on the central nervous system, decaf provides a milder experience. Nutritionally, both are similar, providing antioxidants and small amounts of essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Can decaf coffee affect your mood? Decaf coffee can influence mood, but in a more subtle way than regular coffee. While caffeine provides an immediate boost in alertness and dopamine release, decaf lacks this stimulating effect. Since caffeine can sometimes trigger anxiety or mood swings, switching to decaf may help people feel calmer throughout the day.