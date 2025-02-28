10 delicious bedtime snacks for diabetics to avoid a blood sugar spike

When it comes to snacks for diabetics, they need to be high in protein and fibre. Here's a list of what you can eat at bedtime that will satisfy your cravings but not increase your blood sugar levels.

Diabetics are often advised to be mindful of their dietary choices and avoid high-sugar, processed, and refined foods. While you may be able to follow a diabetes-friendly diet during the day, you may wonder what to do when hunger strikes at night. You are often left wondering what is safe to eat at this time. Eating at night can be tricky as your body does not have too much time to digest the food before you head off to bed. If you also happen to find yourself at a crossroads as to what to munch on at night, here are some easy and safe bedtime snacks for diabetics. Check out how much to eat and when to consume these as well.

How does protein help diabetics?

“Increased protein intake can help manage diabetes by not increasing plasma glucose levels, improving insulin response, and significantly reducing haemoglobin,” explains dietician Kejal Shah. A modestly higher protein intake can help with better diabetes control, weight reduction, and improvements in blood pressure, lipid profile, and markers of inflammation. Therefore, all healthy snacks for diabetics must have some protein content.

Here are some additional benefits of higher protein intake:

Blood glucose : A high-protein diet can lower blood glucose postprandial and improve overall glucose control

: A high-protein diet can lower blood glucose postprandial and improve overall glucose control Satiety : Higher protein consumption reduces hunger, improves satiety, and increases thermogenesis. Therefore, high protein snacks for diabetics can help control cravings.

: Higher protein consumption reduces hunger, improves satiety, and increases thermogenesis. Therefore, high protein snacks for diabetics can help control cravings. Weight management : Protein helps to limit lean muscle mass loss during weight reduction when using a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

: Protein helps to limit lean muscle mass loss during weight reduction when using a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Reduced risk of diseases : Higher protein intake may reduce the risk of developing diabetes and improve metabolic control when weight loss is achieved.

: Higher protein intake may reduce the risk of developing diabetes and improve metabolic control when weight loss is achieved. Insulin secretion: Dietary protein intake can help with postprandial insulin secretion or release of insulin after a meal, which leads to enhanced glucose clearance from the blood.

10 high-protein bedtime snacks for diabetics

If you are looking to combat hunger cravings at night, here are some great snacks for diabetics that can be enjoyed at bedtime:

1. Greek yoghurt with flax seeds

Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics, which support gut health and slow digestion, preventing blood sugar spikes. Yoghurt can also lower the risk of diabetes, states a study, published in The Journal of Nutrition. It states that yoghurt may have probiotic effects that could modulate glucose metabolism, which is what makes this one of the best snacks for diabetics. As for flaxseeds, they provide fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, which improve insulin sensitivity.

When to eat : 30–60 minutes before bedtime

: 30–60 minutes before bedtime Quantity: Three-fourth cup (150g) plain Greek yoghurt + 1 tsp ground flaxseeds

2. Cottage cheese (paneer) with nuts

Paneer is a slow-digesting protein source that stabilises blood sugar levels. It is low in glycemic index as well. It is one of the most wholesome snacks for diabetics as it has potassium, magnesium as well as vitamin D. Nuts add healthy fats and fibre, preventing blood sugar fluctuations.

When to eat : 45–60 minutes before bed

: 45–60 minutes before bed Quantity: 50g paneer + 5 almonds or 3 walnuts

3. Boiled egg with hummus

There are many benefits of eggs when we talk about snacks for diabetics. A study, published in the journal Food & Function, observed that regular egg consumption by the participants resulted in improvements in fasting blood glucose. This was significantly reduced by 4.4%. These provide high-quality protein, and hummus offers fibre and healthy fats to maintain stable glucose levels overnight.

When to eat : 30–45 minutes before bed

: 30–45 minutes before bed Quantity: 1 boiled egg + 1 tbsp hummus

4. Roasted chickpeas (Chana) with yoghurt

Chickpeas are high in protein and fibre and this helps to regulate glucose release. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that chickpeas can help with blood sugar control through their low starch digestibility, high fibre, protein, as well as hormonal effects. Yoghurt adds casein protein, which digests slowly and supports overnight glucose control. This is what makes this option one of the best bedtime snacks for diabetics.

When to eat : 45–60 minutes before bed

: 45–60 minutes before bed Quantity: One-fourth cup (40g) roasted chickpeas + 2 tbsp yogurt

5. Peanut butter on whole-grain crackers

Peanut butter is one of the best snacks for diabetics as it contains protein and healthy fats that prevent nighttime blood sugar drops. However, one thing to be kept in mind while eating peanut butter is that consumption should be limited. This is high in calories. Also, make sure to choose a brand that does not have added sugar or flavours. Whole-grain crackers provide complex carbohydrates for slow glucose release.

When to eat : 30 minutes before bed

: 30 minutes before bed Quantity: 1 tbsp peanut butter + 2 small whole-grain crackers

6. Moong Dal chilla with yoghurt

Moong dal (green gram) is rich in protein and fibre. This can help in keeping blood sugar stable, says Shah. Yoghurt enhances digestion and prevents glucose spikes. Combining the two can make for one of the most wholesome snacks for diabetics.

When to eat : 45 minutes before bed

: 45 minutes before bed Quantity: 1 small chilla (made from ¼ cup moong dal batter) + 2 tbsp yogurt

7. Unsweetened soya milk with chia seeds

Soy milk provides plant-based protein and is safe to consume if you have diabetes, says Shah. There are many benefits of chia seeds. These small seeds are packed with fibre and omega-3s, and these promote slow glucose absorption. This means that this can help to reduce blood sugar levels. However, make sure to keep the quantities in check.

When to eat : 30–60 minutes before bed

: 30–60 minutes before bed Quantity: 1 cup (200ml) soy milk + 1 tsp chia seeds

8. Makhana (fox nuts) roasted with ghee

When we talk about snacks for diabetics, makhana is one of the best options to eat before bed. These are rich in plant-based protein and have a low glycemic index. This is what makes it a good choice for blood sugar control. However, make sure to limit the quantity.

When to eat : 45 minutes before bed

: 45 minutes before bed Quantity: 1 small bowl (20g) roasted makhana with ½ tsp ghee

9. Sprouts salad with lemon and black salt

Sprouts are a great source of plant-based protein and fibre. This helps in promoting stable blood sugar levels overnight and can also help in improving insulin sensitivity. This has more protein and less fat, which is what makes it one of the most ideal snacks for diabetics.

When to eat : 45–60 minutes before bed

: 45–60 minutes before bed Quantity: Half cup (60g) mixed sprouts with lemon and black salt

10. Besan (chickpea flour) dhokla with yoghurt

Besan dhokla provides protein and fibre, preventing sudden spikes or drops in blood glucose. The high fibre also helps to moderate blood sugar levels and is a safe choice if you have diabetes. Yoghurt adds probiotics for better digestion. Therefore, this combination is one of the best snacks for diabetics.

When to eat : 60 minutes before bed

: 60 minutes before bed Quantity: 1 small piece (40g) dhokla + 2 tbsp yogurt

How to ensure your high-protein snacks for diabetics are safe to eat?

When choosing high-protein snacks for diabetes management, keep these points in mind:

Choose lean protein sources : Opt for plant-based proteins such as tofu, paneer, chickpeas, nuts, seeds. If you are including dairy, prefer low-fat options like Greek yoghurt or cottage cheese.

: Opt for plant-based proteins such as tofu, paneer, chickpeas, nuts, seeds. If you are including dairy, prefer low-fat options like Greek yoghurt or cottage cheese. Watch the carbs : Pair proteins with low-GI foods (vegetables, whole grains).

: Pair proteins with low-GI foods (vegetables, whole grains). Avoid hidden sugars: These are found in protein bars, flavoured yoghurts, and processed snacks.

These are found in protein bars, flavoured yoghurts, and processed snacks. Healthy fats : Include good fats from nuts, seeds, and avocados to prevent blood sugar spikes. Avoid trans fats in fried or packaged snacks.

: Include good fats from nuts, seeds, and avocados to prevent blood sugar spikes. Avoid trans fats in fried or packaged snacks. Mind the portion size : Even healthy snacks can raise blood sugar if consumed in excess. Stick to small, balanced portions (e.g., a handful of nuts, or a boiled egg).

: Even healthy snacks can raise blood sugar if consumed in excess. Stick to small, balanced portions (e.g., a handful of nuts, or a boiled egg). Check the fibre content : High-fibre snacks for diabetics are the best as they are good in slow glucose absorption and improve satiety. Choose hummus with veggies, roasted chana, or flaxseeds for added fibre.

: High-fibre snacks for diabetics are the best as they are good in slow glucose absorption and improve satiety. Choose hummus with veggies, roasted chana, or flaxseeds for added fibre. Avoid processed snacks: Many protein snacks are highly processed and salt opts for homemade or minimally processed options. These cannot be counted as healthy snacks for diabetics and must be avoided.

What should diabetics never eat before bedtime?

For people with diabetes, managing blood sugar levels is crucial, especially before bedtime. Certain foods can disrupt these levels and negatively impact sleep quality. Here’s a list of foods individuals with diabetes should avoid before bed and cannot be counted as healthy snacks for diabetics.

Sugary cereals and granola : These are not counted as healthy snacks for diabetics as they are loaded with refined sugars and carbs, causing rapid blood sugar spikes followed by a crash.

: These are not counted as healthy snacks for diabetics as they are loaded with refined sugars and carbs, causing rapid blood sugar spikes followed by a crash. Fruit juices and sugary drinks : These are high in fructose and lack fibre, leading to an immediate blood sugar rise.

: These are high in fructose and lack fibre, leading to an immediate blood sugar rise. White bread, white rice, and pasta : These have refined carbohydrates that quickly convert into sugar, disrupting blood glucose balance.

: These have refined carbohydrates that quickly convert into sugar, disrupting blood glucose balance. Potato chips and fried snacks : These are high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and simple carbs that can worsen insulin resistance.

: These are high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and simple carbs that can worsen insulin resistance. Sweets and desserts : These are packed with refined sugar, leading to glucose spikes and potential overnight crashes.

: These are packed with refined sugar, leading to glucose spikes and potential overnight crashes. High-sodium packaged foods : Foods such as instant noodles and ready-to-eat meals can increase water retention, impact blood pressure, and affect insulin sensitivity.

: Foods such as instant noodles and ready-to-eat meals can increase water retention, impact blood pressure, and affect insulin sensitivity. Alcoholic beverages : This can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels) at night, especially when consumed without food.

: This can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels) at night, especially when consumed without food. High-sugar fruits : Mangoes, bananas, grapes, and pineapple are naturally high in sugar, which can lead to glucose imbalances if eaten alone.

: Mangoes, bananas, grapes, and pineapple are naturally high in sugar, which can lead to glucose imbalances if eaten alone. Energy bars and protein shakes : These often contain hidden sugars and artificial ingredients that disrupt glucose control.

: These often contain hidden sugars and artificial ingredients that disrupt glucose control. Caffeinated beverages: Coffee, black tea and energy drinks can interfere with sleep, increase stress hormones, and indirectly affect blood sugar stability.

Summary

Increasing your protein intake is a rather practical and effective way to manage your diabetes. This helps to regulate blood glucose levels as well as improves insulin response. High-protein bedtime snacks for diabetics, such as Greek yoghurt with flax seeds, roasted chickpeas, or cottage cheese with nuts, can help maintain stable blood sugar levels overnight while reducing hunger cravings. However, make sure to consult with your doctor before adding these to your diet.

Related FAQs Can diabetics eat fruits as snacks? Yes, they can eat fruits. But it is important to opt for low-glycemic fruits like berries, apples, pears, and oranges. Pairing fruit with protein (like nuts or yogurt) slows down sugar absorption. How often should diabetics snack? The frequency of eating depends on blood sugar levels, but having a small, balanced snack every 2-3 hours can prevent sugar spikes and crashes.