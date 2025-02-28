10 delicious bedtime snacks for diabetics to avoid a blood sugar spike

Chat with
Diabetics are often advised to be mindful of their dietary choices and avoid high-sugar, processed, and refined foods. While you may be able to follow a diabetes-friendly diet during the day, you may wonder what to do when hunger strikes at night. You are often left wondering what is safe to eat at this time. Eating at night can be tricky as your body does not have too much time to digest the food before you head off to bed. If you also happen to find yourself at a crossroads as to what to munch on at night, here are some easy and safe bedtime snacks for diabetics. Check out how much to eat and when to consume these as well.
“Increased protein intake can help manage diabetes by not increasing plasma glucose levels, improving insulin response, and significantly reducing haemoglobin,” explains dietician Kejal Shah. A modestly higher protein intake can help with better diabetes control, weight reduction, and improvements in blood pressure, lipid profile, and markers of inflammation. Therefore, all healthy snacks for diabetics must have some protein content.
Here are some additional benefits of higher protein intake:
If you are looking to combat hunger cravings at night, here are some great snacks for diabetics that can be enjoyed at bedtime:
Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics, which support gut health and slow digestion, preventing blood sugar spikes. Yoghurt can also lower the risk of diabetes, states a study, published in The Journal of Nutrition. It states that yoghurt may have probiotic effects that could modulate glucose metabolism, which is what makes this one of the best snacks for diabetics. As for flaxseeds, they provide fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, which improve insulin sensitivity.
Paneer is a slow-digesting protein source that stabilises blood sugar levels. It is low in glycemic index as well. It is one of the most wholesome snacks for diabetics as it has potassium, magnesium as well as vitamin D. Nuts add healthy fats and fibre, preventing blood sugar fluctuations.
There are many benefits of eggs when we talk about snacks for diabetics. A study, published in the journal Food & Function, observed that regular egg consumption by the participants resulted in improvements in fasting blood glucose. This was significantly reduced by 4.4%. These provide high-quality protein, and hummus offers fibre and healthy fats to maintain stable glucose levels overnight.
Chickpeas are high in protein and fibre and this helps to regulate glucose release. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that chickpeas can help with blood sugar control through their low starch digestibility, high fibre, protein, as well as hormonal effects. Yoghurt adds casein protein, which digests slowly and supports overnight glucose control. This is what makes this option one of the best bedtime snacks for diabetics.
Peanut butter is one of the best snacks for diabetics as it contains protein and healthy fats that prevent nighttime blood sugar drops. However, one thing to be kept in mind while eating peanut butter is that consumption should be limited. This is high in calories. Also, make sure to choose a brand that does not have added sugar or flavours. Whole-grain crackers provide complex carbohydrates for slow glucose release.
Moong dal (green gram) is rich in protein and fibre. This can help in keeping blood sugar stable, says Shah. Yoghurt enhances digestion and prevents glucose spikes. Combining the two can make for one of the most wholesome snacks for diabetics.
Soy milk provides plant-based protein and is safe to consume if you have diabetes, says Shah. There are many benefits of chia seeds. These small seeds are packed with fibre and omega-3s, and these promote slow glucose absorption. This means that this can help to reduce blood sugar levels. However, make sure to keep the quantities in check.
When we talk about snacks for diabetics, makhana is one of the best options to eat before bed. These are rich in plant-based protein and have a low glycemic index. This is what makes it a good choice for blood sugar control. However, make sure to limit the quantity.
Sprouts are a great source of plant-based protein and fibre. This helps in promoting stable blood sugar levels overnight and can also help in improving insulin sensitivity. This has more protein and less fat, which is what makes it one of the most ideal snacks for diabetics.
Besan dhokla provides protein and fibre, preventing sudden spikes or drops in blood glucose. The high fibre also helps to moderate blood sugar levels and is a safe choice if you have diabetes. Yoghurt adds probiotics for better digestion. Therefore, this combination is one of the best snacks for diabetics.
When choosing high-protein snacks for diabetes management, keep these points in mind:
For people with diabetes, managing blood sugar levels is crucial, especially before bedtime. Certain foods can disrupt these levels and negatively impact sleep quality. Here’s a list of foods individuals with diabetes should avoid before bed and cannot be counted as healthy snacks for diabetics.
Increasing your protein intake is a rather practical and effective way to manage your diabetes. This helps to regulate blood glucose levels as well as improves insulin response. High-protein bedtime snacks for diabetics, such as Greek yoghurt with flax seeds, roasted chickpeas, or cottage cheese with nuts, can help maintain stable blood sugar levels overnight while reducing hunger cravings. However, make sure to consult with your doctor before adding these to your diet.
Yes, they can eat fruits. But it is important to opt for low-glycemic fruits like berries, apples, pears, and oranges. Pairing fruit with protein (like nuts or yogurt) slows down sugar absorption.
The frequency of eating depends on blood sugar levels, but having a small, balanced snack every 2-3 hours can prevent sugar spikes and crashes.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.