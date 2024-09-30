9 health benefits of eating a balanced diet every day

Eating a balanced diet is good for your health. Know which all foods to eat and avoid to reap the benefits of a balanced diet.

Whether you are young, middle-aged or old, a balanced diet is a must. Right from colourful vegetables and fruits, to lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats, you should eat nutrient-dense foods. Your focus should be on nourishing your body with protein, carbohydrates, fiber, healthy fats, various vitamins, and minerals. Following a healthy diet also means you need to give up on ultra-processed foods and limit intake of salt, and sugar. You should stick to a balanced diet as it can be good for your mental health, digestive and immune systems. It can also help in preventing diseases. So, enjoy the benefits of a balanced diet by giving importance to healthy foods.

What is a balanced diet?

“A balanced diet is one that provides all the essential nutrients to your body needed to function properly,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya. It includes a variety of foods in multiple colours and the right proportions. It should have –

Carbohydrates, which is the main source of energy, and is found in foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Proteins, as they are necessary for growth and repair of tissues. Sources of protein include fish, dairy, legumes, chicken and nuts.

Fats are important for energy, supporting cell growth, and aiding in nutrient absorption. Healthy fats are found in seeds, avocados, nuts, and olive oil.

Vitamins and minerals are needed for bodily functions, including immune support, and energy production. These are typically found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and dairy products.

Fiber is important for digestive health, and found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

What are the benefits of a balanced diet?

Here’s why you should eat healthy and ensure that all nutrients are covered through your meals.

1. Supports overall health

A balanced diet is all about providing essential nutrients to our body. “They help to maintain the bodily functions, and so, support overall health and well-being,” says the expert.

2. Boosts immune system

During a 2022 study published in PharmaNutrition, an association was found between a balanced diet and greater immune fitness. Consuming a variety of vitamins and minerals can strengthen the immune system, making you less susceptible to infections or any kind of illness.

3. Promotes healthy weight

A balanced intake of nutrients can help to regulate body weight by preventing overeating and making sure your body gets just the right amount of calories. On average, a woman needs 2,000 calories a day, but this could be vary based on age, weight, and height, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

4. Improves mood and mental health

During an analysis published in Nature Mental Health in April 2024, researchers found that people who followed a balanced diet had more chances of having better mental health and cognitive functioning. Eating healthy foods can enhance brain function and mood, potentially reducing the risk of anxiety and depression.

5. Increases energy levels

Carbohydrates and healthy fats are not your enemies. You need them along with proteins to provide sustained energy throughout the day. This can help you beat lethargy, and keep you active and alert.

6. Supports digestion

Fiber, particularly from vegetables and fruit, can help in maintaining a healthy digestive system, as per research published in Primary Health Care in 2005. Foods rich in fiber promote healthy digestion, prevent constipation, and support a healthy gut microbiome.

7. Reduces risk of chronic diseases

A balanced diet helps to protect against diseases, including diabetes, stroke and cancer, according to the World Health Organization. A balanced diet lowers the risk of these chronic diseases by promoting heart health and reducing inflammation.

8. Promotes healthy skin and hair

Nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E found in various fruits, and vegetables, contribute to skin health and glowing look. “Proteins are essential to support hair strength,” says the expert.

9. Improves bone health

Adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D from a balanced diet can support bone density and help prevent osteoporosis. Adults over 19 need 700 mg of calcium in a day, as per the UK’s NHS. As for vitamin D, adults need 10 micrograms of this vitamin in a day, as per the NHS.

Seven-day balanced diet chart

Here’s how a balanced diet should look like:

1. Monday

Breakfast: Oatmeal with fruits

Lunch: Grilled chicken salad

Snacks: Greek yogurt with nuts

Dinner: Quinoa with vegetables

2. Tuesday

Breakfast: Smoothie with spinach and banana

Lunch: Lentil soup with whole grain bread

Snacks: Carrot sticks with hummus

Dinner: Baked salmon with asparagus

3. Wednesday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with tomatoes

Lunch: Turkey wrap with veggies

Snacks: Apple slices with almond butter

Dinner: Stir-fried tofu with broccoli

4. Thursday

Breakfast: Whole grain toast with avocado

Lunch: Chickpea salad

Snacks: Popcorn (unsalted)

Dinner: Grilled shrimp with brown rice

5. Friday

Breakfast: Yogurt with granola and berries

Lunch: Quinoa salad with black beans

Snacks: Dark chocolate square

Dinner: Chicken stir-fry with mixed vegetables

6. Saturday

Breakfast: Pancakes with fruit

Lunch: Tuna salad

Snacks: Mixed nuts

Dinner: Vegetarian curry with rice

7. Sunday

Breakfast: Chia pudding with fruits

Lunch: Whole grain pasta with veggies

Snacks: Cottage cheese with pineapple

Dinner: Roast chicken with sweet potatoes

Foods to avoid

Try to avoid or limit intake of these foods:

Sugary drinks, which are high in empty calories, and contribute to weight gain and increased risk of diabetes.

Ultra-processed foods are high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and preservatives, which can lead to chronic health issues.

Trans fats found in some margarines, baked goods, and fried foods can raise bad cholesterol and lower good cholesterol.

Excessive salt can lead to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease.

Fast foods are typically high in calories, unhealthy fats, and sodium, which can contribute to obesity and heart disease.

Refined carbohydrates, which means foods like white bread and pastries, can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels and lead to cravings.

Focus on a balanced diet, which includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods, and avoid unhealthy options for better health and well-being.