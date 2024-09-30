9 health benefits of eating a balanced diet every day

Chat with
Whether you are young, middle-aged or old, a balanced diet is a must. Right from colourful vegetables and fruits, to lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats, you should eat nutrient-dense foods. Your focus should be on nourishing your body with protein, carbohydrates, fiber, healthy fats, various vitamins, and minerals. Following a healthy diet also means you need to give up on ultra-processed foods and limit intake of salt, and sugar. You should stick to a balanced diet as it can be good for your mental health, digestive and immune systems. It can also help in preventing diseases. So, enjoy the benefits of a balanced diet by giving importance to healthy foods.
“A balanced diet is one that provides all the essential nutrients to your body needed to function properly,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya. It includes a variety of foods in multiple colours and the right proportions. It should have –
Here’s why you should eat healthy and ensure that all nutrients are covered through your meals.
A balanced diet is all about providing essential nutrients to our body. “They help to maintain the bodily functions, and so, support overall health and well-being,” says the expert.
During a 2022 study published in PharmaNutrition, an association was found between a balanced diet and greater immune fitness. Consuming a variety of vitamins and minerals can strengthen the immune system, making you less susceptible to infections or any kind of illness.
A balanced intake of nutrients can help to regulate body weight by preventing overeating and making sure your body gets just the right amount of calories. On average, a woman needs 2,000 calories a day, but this could be vary based on age, weight, and height, according to the UK’s National Health Service.
During an analysis published in Nature Mental Health in April 2024, researchers found that people who followed a balanced diet had more chances of having better mental health and cognitive functioning. Eating healthy foods can enhance brain function and mood, potentially reducing the risk of anxiety and depression.
Carbohydrates and healthy fats are not your enemies. You need them along with proteins to provide sustained energy throughout the day. This can help you beat lethargy, and keep you active and alert.
Fiber, particularly from vegetables and fruit, can help in maintaining a healthy digestive system, as per research published in Primary Health Care in 2005. Foods rich in fiber promote healthy digestion, prevent constipation, and support a healthy gut microbiome.
A balanced diet helps to protect against diseases, including diabetes, stroke and cancer, according to the World Health Organization. A balanced diet lowers the risk of these chronic diseases by promoting heart health and reducing inflammation.
Nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E found in various fruits, and vegetables, contribute to skin health and glowing look. “Proteins are essential to support hair strength,” says the expert.
Adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D from a balanced diet can support bone density and help prevent osteoporosis. Adults over 19 need 700 mg of calcium in a day, as per the UK’s NHS. As for vitamin D, adults need 10 micrograms of this vitamin in a day, as per the NHS.
Here’s how a balanced diet should look like:
Breakfast: Oatmeal with fruits
Lunch: Grilled chicken salad
Snacks: Greek yogurt with nuts
Dinner: Quinoa with vegetables
Breakfast: Smoothie with spinach and banana
Lunch: Lentil soup with whole grain bread
Snacks: Carrot sticks with hummus
Dinner: Baked salmon with asparagus
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with tomatoes
Lunch: Turkey wrap with veggies
Snacks: Apple slices with almond butter
Dinner: Stir-fried tofu with broccoli
Breakfast: Whole grain toast with avocado
Lunch: Chickpea salad
Snacks: Popcorn (unsalted)
Dinner: Grilled shrimp with brown rice
Breakfast: Yogurt with granola and berries
Lunch: Quinoa salad with black beans
Snacks: Dark chocolate square
Dinner: Chicken stir-fry with mixed vegetables
Breakfast: Pancakes with fruit
Lunch: Tuna salad
Snacks: Mixed nuts
Dinner: Vegetarian curry with rice
Breakfast: Chia pudding with fruits
Lunch: Whole grain pasta with veggies
Snacks: Cottage cheese with pineapple
Dinner: Roast chicken with sweet potatoes
Try to avoid or limit intake of these foods:
Focus on a balanced diet, which includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods, and avoid unhealthy options for better health and well-being.
