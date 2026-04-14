Food is medicine: How a balanced plate can keep you off prescription drugs

A balanced diet can improve your health, help you rely less on medications, and prevent lifestyle-related diseases through nutritious foods.

As the popular adage goes, “You are what you eat”. The right nourishment is the key to maintaining and improving health. Balanced, nutritious food is the body’s first line of defence against various diseases. It is especially crucial today, as modern lifestyles and hectic schedules have increased consumption of processed convenience foods and reduced physical activity. Over-reliance on these foods, which are high in fat, sugar, and sodium, has contributed to an increased prevalence of lifestyle disorders, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.

“Prevention can begin with healthy eating and choosing foods that suit the body’s requirements. A healthy, balanced diet can help reduce long-term healthcare and treatment costs and dependence on medications.” Nutritionist Aman Puri tells HT Health Shots. A healthy plate has a mix of both macro- and micronutrients. Half the plate should comprise fresh fruits and veggies, while the other 50% should be divided into two equal parts: 25% carbohydrates and 25% protein. Each nutrient on the plate plays a unique role in supporting health.

Is a balanced diet the key to a healthy life?

Nutrition plays a vital role in improving the health-related quality of life. It’s imperative to include certain key nutrients on your plate to maintain and optimise health. Nutritionist Puri shares a breakdown of these nutrients and the health benefits they impart.

Carbohydrates

The body’s primary fuel provides a steady energy source throughout the day. Foods rich in carbohydrates include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes. However, Indian diets tend to include excessive carbohydrates, and that is where the problems begin. Overconsumption of this macronutrient can lead to diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Have carbohydrates in moderation. Opt for complex carbohydrates that contain dietary fibre, as they help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Fibre can also help promote satiety and manage weight issues. Swap white rice with brown rice, whole wheat chapati with multigrain chapati, and refined flour breads with multigrain breads.

2. Protein

Protein is an important macronutrient that helps maintain muscle mass, build and repair tissues, and support immunity and metabolism. Poor protein intake can lead to muscle loss and poor skin, bone, and hair health. Plant-based protein sources include lentils, beans, chickpeas, soy, and tofu. In contrast, animal sources include chicken, fish, eggs, milk, and milk products. It is advisable to have yoghurt, as it is not only a good source of protein but also provides additional minerals and probiotics that support gut health. For overall health, a 20-25% protein diet is recommended.

3. Fat

People tend to perceive fat as something that they should not consume. However, fat is essential for hormone, heart, and brain health. A healthy diet must contain 20-25% healthy fats. These include healthy unsaturated fatty acids, as well as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. While trans fats increase the risk of heart disease and obesity, omega-3 fatty acids support heart health. Omega-3 foods one should include in the diet are fatty fish, almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds.

4. Vitamins and minerals

Vitamins are micronutrients that can help fight infections and boost immunity. They help the human body to function optimally and support nerve health, bone health, sleep, and energy levels. Including fresh fruits, veggies, nuts, and seeds in your diet can help ensure you get adequate vitamins and minerals.

Why is adequate nutrient intake important?

Apart from ensuring adequate intake of the above nutrients, it’s also important to avoid processed foods and opt for freshly prepared ones instead. The right amount of nutrients in the right portions not only helps improve health but can also reverse certain health issues and reduce dependence on medications. The golden rule for a healthy life is to maintain a balanced, varied diet across all food groups and to manage your eating patterns and schedules.