Ayurveda-recommended foods to boost memory and improve brain health

Do you feel that your head is in the clouds these days? Try these 5 foods that may clear your head and improve memory, as per Ayurveda.

Most memory issues, according to Ayurveda, are associated with the Kapha Dosha, which is known for its dense, thick, mushy, and sticky characteristics. On the ‘film’ of the brain’s white matter, or Tarpaka, a sub-dosha of Kapha, are images, experiences and sensations. The brain and other nerve tissue are then nourished and protected by this unique tissue.

When one has Kapha stagnation or low Kapha Dosha, it causes heavy sensations and foggy thinking. An example of high Kapha is having high triglyceride levels (or blood fat), which could result in a thick, oily quality of the blood, resulting in a slow flow of blood over the blood-brain barrier.

Memory-related issues are often translated into memory problems such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, or increasing benign forgetfulness or short-term memory loss. Women going through menopause can experience temporary changes in their memory, which is restored once the hormones are balanced.

Signs of poor memory

So how do we know when one has poor memory? Well, here are some initial hints:

Unable to remember new events

Unable to recall one or more memories of the past

Forgetfulness

Facing challenges in planning or solving problems

Ayurveda believes that all three Doshas in the brain must work together for learning, processing, and recalling information. An imbalance in any one of these can cause memory, concentration, and mental clarity problems. Balancing your Doshas and having a Sattvic state of mind is a great step to cure memory-related issues. This is done by increasing positivity, and stimulating the heart tissues. Work on boosting our brain functions with a correct thought process and increasing blood circulation to the brain.

Ayurveda diet to boost memory

Follow a special nourishing diet, consisting of the below for better brain health!

1. Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory to boost brain functions. This improves memory and relieves stress and anxiety.

2. Broccoli

Broccoli is filled with vitamin K, which is very essential for improving memory. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that prevent brain cells from getting damaged. It is advisable to use a minimum of 100 grams of broccoli 3-4 times a week in any form, in any meal.

3. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds have multiple nutrients like magnesium, copper, iron, and zinc, which are essential for better brain functions and improved memory. Zinc works in nerve signalling, magnesium is essential for learning and memory, and copper helps control nerve signals. Low copper levels in the body can lead to neuro-degenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s. One must have 2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds along with any meal.

4. Nuts

Consuming nuts will improve your heart and keep the brain functions healthy and protects cell membranes from free radical damage. It improves cognition and helps prevent neuro-degenerative diseases. You can have a handful of almonds and walnuts daily.

5. Vitamin-C rich foods

Including vitamin C foods in your daily diet are very crucial as it plays an important role in improving mental health. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports brain health as you age. You can have 2 amlas per day. Some other foods which can be included in the diet can be bell peppers, guava, or kiwi.

Along with a dietary change, one should also change their lifestyle. Have positive thinking, remember to ‘forgive and forget’ and do yoga and meditation. Do not suppress natural urges and avoid negative thoughts and alcoholic drinks.