Say goodbye to these 10 unhealthy foods to stay healthy

Don't want to gain a lot of weight or have heart problems? Then get rid of these unhealthy foods for good.

Unhealthy foods are hard to ignore. With attractive packaging, and appealing flavours, they can not only lure children but adults too. The truth is they are extremely low on nutritional value, and usually high in calories. In the long run, they can be the reason behind your weight gain and other health problems like type 2 diabetes and heart issues. Some even have food additives that may cause cancer. So, staying away from these harmful foods is one of the best ways to be healthy. Not sure how to identify them? Read on to know the types of foods that can have adverse effects on your health.

Unhealthy foods that are extremely harmful

Unhealthy foods include junk foods that contain large amounts of sugar, preservatives as well as refined carbohydrates.

1. Sugar

Most junk foods have high quantities of sugar in them. How many times have you been advised to cut down on sugar? Have you ever thought of it as just an overreaction? Well, it’s not. Sugar is one of the biggest causes of diabetes and obesity worldwide. A study, published in Plos One, showed that every 150 kcal per person in a day increase in sugar consumption was linked with increased diabetes prevalence by 1.1 percent. It also puts a lot of stress on your liver, pancreas, and digestive system. It puts you at greater risk of getting the flu, a cold, a hormonal imbalance, or even depression. It’s important to remember that not all sugar is bad, but you should always consume it in moderation.

2. Soft drinks

Carbonated soft drinks are one of the biggest sources of added sugar and caffeine in the diet. Regular consumption of these sugary drinks can lead to several health conditions, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and inflammatory diseases. It is highly advisable to replace these drinks with healthier alternatives like herbal tea and lemon water.

3. Refined carbohydrates

While carbohydrates are a vital part of any well-balanced diet, one should try consuming whole foods and avoid refined grains. Refined carbs, which are commonly found in processed foods like pasta, white bread, and muffins, are quickly broken down by your body, resulting in rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, thus making these one of the unhealthy foods. This can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Try adding healthy carbs to your diet like barley, brown rice, buckwheat, millet, and oatmeal. This will automatically cut down your craving for junk food.

4. Alcohol

Everyone knows that drinking alcohol has side effects. Too much alcohol can cause several long-term health issues, including liver cirrhosis and liver failure. Moreover, it can irritate tissues and make them susceptible to damage caused by carcinogens (cancer-causing substances). Other problems caused by excessive alcohol consumption include vaginal dryness, dehydration, headache, and irritability.

5. Potato crisps

Some of the unhealthy foods are potato crisps. Foods fried at a high temperature can form acrylamide, a known carcinogen. Moreover, potato crisps are not only high in fat but also coated with too much salt, which makes them high in sodium, and probable one of worst foods to eat. This can lead to blood pressure and cholesterol issues, increasing the risk of strokes and heart attacks.

6. Margarine

Margarine is a popular spread used for baking, cooking, and flavouring worldwide. While it is widely loved, it has unhealthy trans-fats. These fats cannot be processed by your body and are extremely harmful. They increase inflammation, raise the level of bad cholesterol, and damage the walls of your blood vessels.

7. Canned soups

Many consider canned soup a healthy go-to snack to curb a hunger pang. However, contrary to popular belief, these soups are classified as unhealthy foods as they are packed with salt. While essential in small quantities, salt is a major source of sodium, and excess consumption can increase the risk of hypertension and heart attacks.

8. Doughnuts

Made from refined carbs and white sugar, doughnuts are unhealthy foods that can be extremely bad for both your waistline and overall health. They are not just deep-fried but also loaded with trans-fats, which spike cholesterol levels and damage the heart vessels.

9. Processed meat

Processed meats are high in sodium and nitrates, both of which are quite harmful to your health. Consuming these meats may increase susceptibility to colon cancer. Moreover, nitrates convert into nitrites when digested, which can further form nitrosamine, an immensely harmful cancer-causing chemical.

10. Instant noodles

One of the best wellness tips you can follow is to avoid any junk food that starts with “instant.” Unhealthy foods such as instant noodles, soups are all bad. Just like canned soups, the amount of sodium in instant noodles is immensely high. Moreover, it contains high amounts of monosodium glutamate (MSG), which acts as a toxin for the nerves and the reproductive system.

Unhealthy foods for kids

Apart from the instant noodles, chips, and sugary drinks, here are some more unhealthy foods for kids:

1. Chicken nuggets

It doesn’t take too long to pour oil and heat up chicken nuggets, making them a quick breakfast or dinner option for kids. These may be quick to make and tasty, but they tend to contain additives like Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone (TBHQ), which can lead to development of cancer if consumed in excess, according to a study published in Toxicology Reports.

2. Candies

Treating your child with candies, and other sugary items? They are full of empty calories, which can lead to weight gain and tooth decay. They can lead to rapid sugar spikes, which can cause energy crashes. If your child has a sweet tooth, give them fruits like bananas and pineapple.

3. Burgers

You may think that giving your child a burger means your kid will get a good dose of protein and other nutrients. Turns out, burgers are usually full of saturated fats, calories, and sodium. Eating them on a regular basis can lead to childhood obesity as well as high cholesterol levels.

What is the most unhealthy food in the world?

According to the American Heart Association, the most unhealthy food includes highly processed foods, just as processed snacks or junk food. These are replete with empty calories and low in nutrition. The refined flours, sodium and sugar in these foods make them the most unhealthy food in the world.

Giving in to your cravings for these unhealthy foods can do more harm than good. It is best to consume a balanced diet with the right amount of fibre, carbohydrates, and proteins. Excessive consumption of unhealthy foods will only result in weight gain and other health problems.

Related FAQs Why are saturated fats unhealthy? Consuming saturated fats in excess can raise "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in your blood. This can increase the risk of stroke and heart problems. Why is sugar considered one of the most harmful foods? Consuming too much sugar increases calories and this can lead to weight gain as well as obesity. It can also damage the liver, and also lead to high blood pressure and inflammation throughout the body. Using healthy alternatives to sugar can help you avoid it completely. Are all processed foods bad for your health? Not all processed foods are bad. But those processed food which have excessive sugar and salt are bad for health