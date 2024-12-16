An anti-inflammatory diet can speed-up your weight loss journey

Discover how an anti-inflammatory diet which includes whole foods, fruits and vegetables, can help you reduce inflammation and lose weight.

Chronic inflammation is one of the biggest reasons why people find it tough to lose weight. This silent culprit not only restricts fat loss but also adds to a variety of health problems. The good news is that adopting an anti-inflammatory diet can be an effective tool for losing weight and boosting general health. This method relies on nourishing your body with full, unprocessed foods that combat inflammation while also promoting weight loss. It seems like this diet has become quite the favorite when it comes to celebrities as well. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan credits this diet for her massive weight loss transformation. She spoke about how she came in shape by just following the diet accompanied by ‘no exercise’, in a video that went viral.

What is an anti-inflammatory diet?

An anti-inflammatory diet is a type of diet that emphasises on foods that have been discovered to reduce inflammation in the body. It emphasises on eating a range of whole, unprocessed foods high in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. These nutritious foods include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats found in nuts, seeds, and olive oil, as found in a study published by StatPearls. The diet also promotes limiting or avoiding foods that can cause inflammation, such as processed meals, refined carbohydrates, bad fats, and an excess of red meat.

How does an anti-inflammatory diet help with weight loss?

Here’s how an anti-inflammatory diet helps in shedding extra kilos.

1. Reduces inflammation

Inflammation can mess with how your body uses sugar. Insulin, a hormone that helps sugar get into your cells for energy, does not work as well when there’s too much inflammation. This is called insulin resistance. When sugar cannot get into cells, it builds up in your blood, and your body might store it as fat instead of using it for energy. An anti-inflammatory diet can help. Eating lots of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can reduce inflammation in your body, as per a study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition. This helps your cells respond better to insulin, so sugar can be used for energy instead of being stored as fat. This can lead to a more effective way of fat-burning and help you lose weight.

2. Increases satiety

An anti-inflammatory diet includes lots of fibre-rich foods like veggies, fruits, and whole grains. Fibre acts like a sponge in your digestive system, slowing down how quickly your body absorbs nutrients. This helps you feel full and satisfied for longer, even after eating smaller portions, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Since you feel less hungry between meals, you are less likely to overeat or crave unhealthy snacks. By keeping you feeling full and satisfied, fibre plays a crucial role in reducing your overall calorie intake, which is essential for successful weight loss.

3. Improve metabolic rate

This diet provides your body with essential nutrients that can rev up your metabolism. For example, omega-3 fatty acids found abundantly in fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, have been shown to increase your metabolic rate. This means your body burns more calories even when you are at rest. By naturally boosting your metabolism, an anti-inflammatory diet can give your weight loss efforts a significant edge, as found in a study published in the European Journal of Integrative Medicine. You will be burning more calories throughout the day, making it easier to shed those extra kilos and maintain a healthy weight.

4. Hormonal balance

Hormones have an important function in weight management. “Stress and a lack of sleep can disrupt your hormones, affecting your metabolism and making it difficult to lose weight. For example, high-stress hormone levels might increase desires for unhealthy meals and reduce your metabolism,” says dietician Gauri Anand. Following an anti-inflammatory diet can help reduce overall inflammation in the body. This leads to a more balanced hormonal environment. By promoting healthy hormone activity, you may increase your metabolism, minimise cravings, and generate a better environment for weight reduction.

How to follow an anti-inflammatory diet?

Here’s how to follow an anti-inflammatory diet.

1. Focus on whole foods: Prioritise whole, unprocessed foods that are rich in nutrients. This includes:

Fruits: Berries, citrus fruits, apples, bananas

Vegetables: Leafy greens (spinach, kale), broccoli, carrots, peppers, onions, tomatoes

Whole grains: Brown rice, quinoa, oats, whole-wheat bread

Lean protein: Fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel), poultry, beans, lentils, tofu

Healthy fats: Olive oil, avocado, nuts, seeds

2. Limit processed foods: Minimise or avoid processed foods, which are often high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and sodium. These include:

Fast food

Fried foods

Processed meats (sausages, bacon)

Sugary drinks (soda, juice)

Packaged snacks (chips, cookies)

Refined grains (white bread, white rice)

3. Reduce added sugars: Cut back on added sugars found in sugary drinks, desserts, and processed foods. Opt for natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup in moderation.

4. Incorporate healthy fats: Include sources of healthy fats in your diet, such as olive oil, avocados, nuts, and seeds. These fats can help reduce inflammation.

5. Hydrate: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Water helps flush out toxins and supports overall health.

6. Cook at home: Cooking at home allows you to control the ingredients and prepare meals with fresh, whole foods.

Note: If you have any underlying health conditions or dietary concerns, consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised guidance. They can help you create a meal plan that is safe and effective for you.

Remember, an anti-inflammatory diet is a long-term lifestyle change, not a quick fix. Be patient with yourself, focus on making sustainable changes, and enjoy the process of nourishing your body with wholesome foods.

Related FAQs Is it ok to follow anti-inflammatory diet every day? For most people, an anti-inflammatory diet is generally safe to follow every day. It can offer numerous health benefits, including improved weight management and reduced inflammation. Who should avoid anti-inflammatory diet? People with specific dietary restrictions, such as severe allergies or those on certain medications, may need to avoid or modify an anti-inflammatory diet. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should also consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new dietary plan.