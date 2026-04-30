Nutritionist suggests 10 anti-inflammatory foods that may help prevent cancer

An anti-inflammatory diet includes whole foods and healthy fats. This type of diet can help prevent cancer and promote long-term wellness.

When we talk about cancer prevention, most conversations circle down to genetics, screenings, or family history. But there’s a quieter, everyday factor that often gets missed, and that is chronic inflammation. It’s not something you always feel or notice, yet it plays a powerful role in shaping long-term health. Inflammation, in its acute form, is actually helpful. It’s your body’s way of healing, whether it’s recovering from an injury or fighting off an infection. The problem begins when this response never really switches off. This low-grade, ongoing inflammation doesn’t cause obvious symptoms. Still, over time, it can create an internal environment where dysfunction starts to build, further increasing the risk of chronic conditions, including cancer.

What is an anti-inflammatory diet?

An anti-inflammatory diet is not a short-term fix, but a long-term support system for the body, nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan tells Health Shots.

The foundation starts with real, whole foods. Good-quality protein, such as free-range eggs, chicken, and fish , helps the body repair and maintain tissues. Alongside this, healthy fats such as A2 ghee and coconut oil, and omega-3-rich foods like fatty fish , play a major role in calming inflammation at a cellular level.

, helps the body repair and maintain tissues. Alongside this, healthy fats such as , play a major role in calming inflammation at a cellular level. Then come antioxidant-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, leafy greens, and berries . These help neutralise oxidative stress, a key driver of cellular damage. Traditional and simple additions like turmeric, ginger, and garlic can also make a meaningful difference when utilised consistently in daily cooking.

. These help neutralise oxidative stress, a key driver of cellular damage. Traditional and simple additions like can also make a meaningful difference when utilised consistently in daily cooking. At the same time, it’s important to reduce what fuels inflammation, such as frequent consumption of ultra-processed foods, refined sugars, and seed oils, which can disrupt metabolic balance and keep the body in a constant state of inflammation.

Does the alkaline diet really work?

Another concept that is often discussed in this context is the alkalising diet. While systemic blood pH is tightly regulated by physiological buffering systems, dietary patterns can influence the acid-base load at a metabolic level, particularly through mineral balance and renal processing. Diets rich in vegetables, leafy greens, fruits, and minimally processed foods tend to generate a lower dietary acid load and are associated with improved metabolic profiles. These foods provide potassium, magnesium, and phytonutrients that help reduce oxidative stress and support cellular function.

However, it’s important to note that an alkalising approach does not mean excluding high-quality protein sources, especially from well-sourced animal foods. The body still requires adequate protein and amino acids for repair, immune function, and the maintenance of muscle mass, all of which are crucial for long-term health. But food is just one part of the picture. Gut health, stress, and sleep play equally important roles. A well-designed diet cannot compensate for a body that is constantly stressed or not recovering well.

In the end, an anti inflammatory diet is not about restriction. It’s about developing an internal environment in which the body feels supported, nourished, and consistently able to protect itself over time.