Nutritionist suggests 10 anti-inflammatory foods that may help prevent cancer

When we talk about cancer prevention, most conversations circle down to genetics, screenings, or family history. But there’s a quieter, everyday factor that often gets missed, and that is chronic inflammation. It’s not something you always feel or notice, yet it plays a powerful role in shaping long-term health. Inflammation, in its acute form, is actually helpful. It’s your body’s way of healing, whether it’s recovering from an injury or fighting off an infection. The problem begins when this response never really switches off. This low-grade, ongoing inflammation doesn’t cause obvious symptoms. Still, over time, it can create an internal environment where dysfunction starts to build, further increasing the risk of chronic conditions, including cancer.
An anti-inflammatory diet is not a short-term fix, but a long-term support system for the body, nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan tells Health Shots.
However, it’s important to note that an alkalising approach does not mean excluding high-quality protein sources, especially from well-sourced animal foods. The body still requires adequate protein and amino acids for repair, immune function, and the maintenance of muscle mass, all of which are crucial for long-term health. But food is just one part of the picture. Gut health, stress, and sleep play equally important roles. A well-designed diet cannot compensate for a body that is constantly stressed or not recovering well.
In the end, an anti inflammatory diet is not about restriction. It’s about developing an internal environment in which the body feels supported, nourished, and consistently able to protect itself over time.
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