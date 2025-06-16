Celeb trainer Anshuka Parwani reveals her magic Ayurvedic anti-bloating tea recipe

Are you tired of dealing with daily bloating or constipation problems? It is time to try this secret herbal anti-bloat tea, shared by celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani.

Have you ever felt your stomach suddenly puff up like a balloon, especially after a heavy meal? The discomfort of bloating is real. It makes your clothes feel tighter, your stomach feels full, and in some cases, it even affects your mood and energy. Bloating is a common digestive woe that can strike anyone. It can happen due to overeating, eating too fast, or even because of food intolerances such as lactose or gluten. While there are many home remedies for digestive issues, something as simple as a herbal tea can help. Celeb fitness and yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has shared her go-to Ayurvedic anti-bloating tea on Instagram.

Anshuka Parwani, who trains Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, took to her Instagram on June 16 to reveal a secret herbal tea recipe that she drinks every evening to keep bloating at bay. It is made using simple and basic kitchen ingredients that help reduce bloating and inflammation naturally.

“Feeling bloated after that heavy meal last night? This quick Ayurvedic tea is my go-to for reducing bloating and inflammation. Natural, soothing, and made with ingredients from your kitchen,” she adds.

She further mentions that she has this anti-bloating tea every evening without fail. It helps her unwind while keeping her digestive system healthy and active.

How to prepare anti-bloating tea?

Here are some important ingredients you need to prepare Anshuka Parwani’s anti-bloating tea:

1 piece of fresh ginger (grated)

1 small cinnamon stick

1/2 teaspoon dry ginger powder

1.5 teaspoons basil (tulsi)

3 peppercorns

1 teaspoon dry oregano

2 garlic cloves (crushed or made into a paste)

2 crushed cardamoms (elaichi)

1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)

A pinch of ajwain

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon honey

Follow these simple steps to prepare it:

Step 1: Start by pouring a cup or two of water into a saucepan.

Step 2: Add all the ingredients (except honey) into the water.

Step 3: Let the mixture boil gently for 2 to 5 minutes, allowing the spices and herbs to infuse.

Step 4: Once done, strain the tea into a cup and add honey for sweetness and added benefits.

NOTE: Mix honey in once the tea cools slightly and avoid adding it to boiling water.

“And that’s how I make my go-to anti-bloat tea,” says Anshuka Parwani at the end of the Instagram reel.

Check out her Instagram reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuka Parwani – Yoga | Ayurveda | Wellness (@anshukayoga)



This herbal tea may not only treat digestive problems like bloating and constipation, but it can also help keep your immune system on track. Warm spices like ginger, pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon help stimulate digestion, reduce gas, and ease inflammation. Ingredients like fennel and ajwain are age-old ingredients that are used to treat digestive problems. Garlic and oregano contain anti-microbial properties that are known to support gut health.

So the next time you feel bloated or heavy after a meal, skip taking medicine and try this Ayurvedic recipe instead. It is easy to prepare, effective, and, most importantly, recommended by a wellness expert.