Nutrition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 40% off on must-have multivitamins and supplements

Unbeatable discounts of up to 40% on multivitamins and health supplements during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Don't miss out!
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 3 Aug 2025, 10:00 am IST
Fish oil supplements have many health benefits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is live! This exciting event offers fantastic discounts on a variety of health supplements, making it the perfect opportunity for health enthusiasts to stock up. With savings of up to 40% off, it’s time to explore the world of multivitamins, collagen, magnesium, biotin, and fish oil supplements. Let’s dive into some of the best deals available during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Explore deals at up to 40% off on multivitamins

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is an incredible opportunity to enhance your health at excellent prices. Whether you’re looking for multivitamins, collagen, magnesium, biotin, or fish oil supplements, you’re bound to find something that suits your needs.

1. HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Women

Kickstart your day with the HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Women, specially crafted for those leading an active lifestyle. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, you’ll find significant savings on this essential supplement!

HealthKart hk vitals Multivitamin For Women (60 Tablets) | With Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Multiminerals & Ginseng Extract

22% OFF
4.25648
₹349 ₹449
₹176 additional savings
Lowest Price Shop Now
₹399
Shop Now
₹349
₹525

2. Swisse Women’s Multivitamin

Explore the power of 36 essential nutrients with Swisse Women’s Multivitamin, Australia’s top brand. Enjoy up to 40% off on this exceptional product during the sale—it’s a great addition to your daily routine!

Swisse Womens Multivitamin - Manufactured In Australia, Imported Multivitamin From Australias No.1 Multivitamin Brand - Boosts Energy, Stamina, Vitality & Mental Performance With 36 Herbs, Vitamins & Minerals (60 Tabs)

19% OFF
4.22199
₹1,896 ₹2,349
₹100 additional savings
Lowest PriceShop Now
₹1,996

3. HealthKart HK Vitals Marine Collagen Powder

Meet your skincare goals with HealthKart HK Vitals Marine Collagen Powder, an ideal choice for maintaining healthy skin. This refreshing supplement is an excellent choice for anyone looking to elevate their beauty routine during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

hk vitals Skin Radiance Marine Collagen Supplement (Orange,200g)|Vitamin C,E,Sodium Hyaluronate|For Healthy Skin,Hair & Nails,powder,1 count,25 Servings

20% OFF
43935
₹799 ₹999
₹50 additional savings
Lowest Price Shop Now
₹849
Shop Now
₹799
₹799

4. Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen

For those seeking the ultimate in skin health, Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen is a must-try. You can snag this hydrolysed collagen powder at a fantastic price during the sale!

Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Peptides Supplement for Skin, Hair, Nails. Bone & Joint | Clinically Proven | High Absorption 8 gms Collagen | Unflavored, 200 gms

15% OFF
4937
₹1,697 ₹1,999
₹2 additional savings
Lowest PriceShop Now
₹1,699
₹1,699

5. HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Glycinate

For additional muscle recovery support, check out HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Glycinate. This supplement is also on discount, making it an ideal pick during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025!

HealthyHey Magnesium Glycinate High Absorption Chelated for Sleep, Cramps, & Nerves Health 300 Vegetable Capsules

51% OFF
4.35488
₹1,432 ₹2,899
Shop Now

6. Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula

Promote healthy hair and skin with Swisse Biotin+, an innovative formula designed to boost beauty from within. Take advantage of this perfect beauty boost at an exciting price during the sale!

Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)

17% OFF
4.11162
₹829 ₹999
Shop Now

7. Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies

Indulge in delicious Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies, a fruity way to support your beauty goals. These gut-friendly gummies are a delightful addition to your health regimen, especially with discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025!

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly

15% OFF
49969
₹849 ₹999
Shop Now

8. HealthKart HK Vitals Triple Strength Fish Oil

Experience heart and joint health benefits with the HealthKart HK Vitals Triple Strength Fish Oil. This high-strength fish oil is a wise choice for anyone looking to enhance their health during the Amazon Sale.

HealthKart HK Vitals Triple Strength Fish Oil Supplement (60 Capsules) | For Men and Women, 525mg EPA & 375mg DHA | For Healthy Heart, Eyes & Joints

4.2624
Check Price on Site
Shop Now

9. Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega-3 Fish Oil

Lastly, consider Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega-3 Fish Oil for comprehensive omega-3 benefits. This supplement is sure to be a winner in your health routine, especially with discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025!

HealthKart HK Vitals Triple Strength Fish Oil Supplement (60 Capsules) | For Men and Women, 525mg EPA & 375mg DHA | For Healthy Heart, Eyes & Joints

4.2624
Check Price on Site
Shop Now

Happy shopping and enjoy those savings!

(Disclaimer: Always perform thorough research and consult with a healthcare professional before trying new supplements. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Related FAQs

When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starting?

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts on July 12 and ends on July 14. Exclusive to Prime members, it offers 48 hours of blockbuster deals across all major categories.

How much discount can I expect during the Prime Day Sale?

You can enjoy up to 70% off on top categories like fitness gear, beauty, supplements and more during Amazon Sale 2025. Some flash deals offer even deeper discounts.

Which brands will be on discount during the Amazon Sale?

Prime Day Sale 2025 features top brands like HealthKart, Carbamide Forte, Lifelong, AmazonBasics, Carbamide Forte, and more across all categories, from beauty to home gym equipment.

Are there any additional offers like bank discounts or free delivery?

Yes! Get a 10% instant discount with ICICI and SBI cards. Plus, enjoy free delivery on your first order, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI across many deals during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

