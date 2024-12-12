Orthorexia nervosa: An eating disorder that makes you obsessed with healthy eating

Orthorexia is an eating disorder defined by an abnormal concern with healthy eating. It can lead to feelings of anxiety and depression.

Searching for a “healthy” lifestyle may quickly become an obsession in an era where wellness trends flood our social feeds. That’s when it may lead to orthorexia nervosa, an eating disorder characterised by restrictive eating. It is more than simply a fad diet; it is a strict loyalty to dietary guidelines that may occupy your thoughts and control your life. Worrying about food quality, not eating other people’s food, a fear of foodborne infections, and physical indicators of malnutrition are some of the symptoms. It can also harm one’s quality of life and relationships.

What is orthorexia nervosa?

Orthorexia nervosa is a type of eating disorder in which a person obsesses over consuming healthy foods, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders. While eating properly is beneficial, this disorder pushes it to the extreme. “People with this eating disorder spend a lot of time thinking about food, planning meals, and worrying about what they eat,” says nutritionist Dhriti Jain. They may avoid foods that they consider unhealthy, even if they are nutritious. This might result in a very restrictive diet, making eating regularly difficult or enjoying social gatherings involving cuisine. Plus, it can harm a person’s physical health, leading to malnutrition, as well as their mental health, resulting in sadness and anxiety.

How does orthorexia nervosa affect us?

Orthorexia nervosa can have serious implications for our health. Here is how it can impact us.

1. Physical health

Orthorexia nervosa comes with physical consequences. Restrictive diets can lead to malnutrition, causing deficiencies in essential nutrients, which can impact overall health and energy levels, as found in a study published in the journal Eating Behaviors. Extreme dietary restrictions can disrupt the digestive system, leading to issues like constipation or irritable bowel syndrome, as found in a study published by BMC Public Health. Additionally, a lack of nutrients can weaken the immune system, making people more vulnerable to diseases. In severe cases, it can also result in significant weight loss and other medical issues.

2. Mental well-being

Orthorexia nervosa can have a negative impact on mental wellness. Constant concern about dietary choices, dislike of particular meals, and social isolation can all contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety, as found in a study published in the journal European Eating Disorders Reviews. People with this disorder may spend too much time stressing over food, preparing meals, and reading nutritional standards. Fear of eating in social situations or following strict dietary regulations might lead to being isolated from society. Plus, body image difficulties and the association of self-worth with nutritional purity can have an adverse effect on self-esteem.

3. Social and emotional wellness

Orthorexia nervosa can have an adverse effect on emotional and social health. Restrictive diets and social exclusion can put a strain on relationships with friends and family, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition. The constant focus on food and dietary guidelines might make it difficult to find joy in the simple pleasures of life. Finally, it can have a negative impact on one’s general quality of life, including employment, school, and personal relationships.

Symptoms of orthorexia nervosa

Here are some of the most common symptoms of orthorexia nervosa:

Obsession with healthy eating is the core symptom. People with this condition become overly focused on the quality and purity of their food.

People with this problem often follow strict dietary rules, such as avoiding certain food groups or only eating organic or gluten-free foods.

They may spend a significant amount of time planning and preparing meals, ignoring other important activities.

Due to their restrictive diets, people may avoid social situations involving food or eating out.

Deviating from their strict dietary rules can lead to feelings of guilt, shame, and self-blame.

Restrictive diets can lead to nutrient deficiencies, which can cause physical and mental health problems.

The constant worry and stress associated with it can contribute to anxiety and depression.

If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, it is important to seek professional help.

How to treat orthorexia nervosa?

Orthorexia nervosa can be dealt with in a number of ways. Some of these are listed below:

Psychotherapy: Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a common approach to treating the problem. CBT helps people identify and challenge negative thoughts and behaviours related to food and body image. It can also help to develop healthier coping mechanisms and improve their relationship with food.

A registered dietitian can help people with this problem develop a balanced and sustainable eating plan. They can also help address any nutritional deficiencies and promote healthy eating habits.

Exposure therapy: It involves gradually exposing people to foods they fear or avoid. The goal is to help them overcome their fear and anxiety associated with these foods.

Family-based therapy: Family members and their involvement in the treatment process is the foundation of this therapy. It can help improve communication and support within the family, and it can also help address any family dynamics that may be contributing to people with this disorder.

Medication: In some cases, medication may be used to treat underlying mental health conditions, such as anxiety or depression, that may be contributing to this problem.

Mindfulness techniques: Practices like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing can help people manage stress, anxiety, and obsessive thoughts related to food.

Practices like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing can help people manage stress, anxiety, and obsessive thoughts related to food. Support groups: Joining a support group can provide people with a sense of community and understanding. It can also help them learn coping strategies and connect with others who are going through similar experiences.

It is essential to note that treatment for orthorexia nervosa may take time and effort. It is important to be patient with yourself and to celebrate small victories along the way. With the right treatment and support, people with this issue can recover and develop a healthier relationship with food and their bodies. However, make sure to consult with your healthcare professional before incorporating these treatment measures into your daily routine.

Related FAQs How can orthorexia nervosa be prevented? To avoid orthorexia nervosa, establish a balanced approach to health. Prioritise your overall well-being, which includes physical activity, proper sleep, and stress management. Instead of rigid rules, practise mindful eating, which emphasises enjoyment and satiety. Seek professional help if you have obsessive thoughts about food or restrictive eating habits. Remember that healthy eating is about nutrition and enjoyment, not perfection. How does orthorexia nervosa start? Orthorexia nervosa often starts with a desire to improve one's health through healthy eating. However, it can gradually escalate into an obsessive focus on food purity and restrictive diets. This obsession can lead to social isolation, anxiety, and malnutrition, significantly impacting overall well-being.