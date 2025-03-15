Can ajwain make your heart healthy? 6 ways it regulates blood pressure

There are many ajwain benefits when it comes to blood pressure and heart health. Check out how it can help you.

Ajwain is much more than just a spice loved for its bold flavour. You may be aware of its healing properties when it comes to cold and cough as well as gastric issues, but did you know there are many ajwain benefits for blood pressure as well? Be it lowering blood pressure or promoting better heart health, there are multiple ways that carom seeds can help us. The spice also helps to alleviate our stress levels, which, in turn, contribute to our cardiac wellness. Check out how ajwain helps keep our hearts healthy and the various ways to eat the spice.

Is Ajwain healthy?

Yes, ajwain or carom seeds is nutritious and provides many benefits. It helps in digestion, eases bloating and contains antimicrobial properties. It is rich in antioxidants and fibre which helps maintain gut health and regulate cholesterol levels. Other ajwain benefits include its anti-inflammatory properties. It is used for bronchial relief as a home remedy. However, it must be taken in moderation because excessive consumption can lead to acidity or discomfort, explains dietician Archana S.

Ajwain benefits for blood pressure

When it comes to ajwain benefits for your heart health, it can help control and regular blood pressure. This is how it helps you:

1. Reduces blood pressure

One of the biggest ajwain benefits is that it contains thymol, a substance that gives it its key flavour. In a rat study published in the journal Phytomedicine, it was seen that thymol produced a dose-dependent fall in blood pressure. This means that it has the ability to relax the blood vessels and enhance circulation, thereby lowering blood pressure.

2. High in antioxidants

Ajwain seeds possess several medicinal properties, including antibacterial, antioxidant, and antifungal properties, states a study, published in the journal Aquaculture. One of the most effective ajwain benefits when it comes to better heart health is the antioxidants that it contains. These antioxidants fight against oxidative stress which is associated with high blood pressure and cardiovascular conditions.

3. Diuretic action

Ajwain is a diuretic, states this study published in the Journal of Natural Remedies. It induces the production of urine. This is one of best ajwain benefits as it aids in eliminating excess sodium from the body. This, in turn, prevents high blood pressure.

4. Reduces inflammation

Inflammation can be a cause of hypertension, and elimination of this goes a long way in regulating your blood pressure. Ajwain contains anti-inflammatory compounds such as thymol and carvacrol. These help to reduce inflammation. This helps to promote cardiovascular health and normalises blood pressure.

5. Improves heart function

One of the multiple ajwain benefits when it comes to heart health is that it can help maintain healthy cardiac function. It does so by controlling heart rate. Carrom seeds can also avoid sudden increases in blood pressure. This, also, in turn helps with better heart function.

6. Helps manage stress and anxiety

Excessive stress can lead to increased blood pressure. One of the most effective ajwain benefits is its sedative properties. It contains thymol which has a soothing effect on the nervous system, which can help reduce anxiety and stress. This can reduce stress-induced hypertension. Also, inhaling ajwain steam or massaging ajwain-infused oil on the forehead can help ease headaches caused by stress.

How can you incorporate ajwain into your diet?

Now that we are aware of the many ajwain benefits for our heart health, here are a few simple ways that we can include ajwain in our diets.

Mix a pinch of roasted ajwain in warm water and have it in the morning for digestion and heart health.

Add it as a seasoning in curries, dals and vegetables for flavour and nutrition.

Ajwain can also be added to whole wheat flour to prepare parathas or rotis.

Another alternative is chewing a few seeds after meals to support digestion.

You can even boil the seeds in water and drink it warm as ajwain tea.

What are the side effects of ajwain?

Although there are many ajwain benefits when it comes to good heart health, overconsumption can result in side effects. It can cause acidity, heartburn, or irritation of the stomach, particularly in individuals with acid reflux. Certain individuals might develop allergic reactions or nausea. Pregnant women should consume it in moderation because it can stimulate the uterus. Ajwain is also a blood thinner, so individuals taking anticoagulant drugs should seek medical advice before using it regularly.

Therefore, be it by reducing stress, or due to its anti-inflammatory or antioxidant properties, there are many ajwain benefits when it comes to heart health. However, consuming carrom seeds in moderation is a must. Also, if it is important to consult your doctor before adding ajwain to your diet if you suffer from any underlying health conditions.

